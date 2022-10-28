Seasoned travelers know that there’s only so much you can bring on the go. And now that the weather is getting a bit colder, it’s harder to pack heavy coats, sweaters, and pants without overstuffing your luggage. If you find yourself looking for some extra warmth — whether you’re on a plane, train, or in the car — you’ll love this 2-in-1 blanket and pillow set that Amazon shoppers say is the best for travel.

Not only has the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow received high praise from buyers at Amazon, but it’s also gone viral on TikTok with countless features, including appearances in flight attendant’s videos. One flight attendant, in particular, called it a “travel must-have” and dedicated an entire post to the genius travel hack. And the best news? The $30 price tag won't break the bank.

The blanket and pillow travel set is your solution to the flimsy airplane blankets that hardly keep you warm while traveling. It’s made of microfleece yarns and polyester that provide a cozy, plush feel that is soft to the touch. It’s around 65 inches in length and 40 inches wide, so there’s enough material to cover your entire body so you sleep better on flights.

You can unwrap the blanket to use it as is, or when it’s still folded up, prop it behind your head as a pillow to sleep soundly on the go. And when not in use, you can store it in its soft travel case inside your luggage or personal bag, or it can slide over the handle of your suitcase thanks to a handy pass-through sleeve. One Amazon shopper said they love the convenience of the case to avoid “lugging [around] a blanket that’s unfolding as you walk.”

Because of its 2-in-1 functionality, the EverSnug blanket and pillow stands out among other options. “I like that it’s easy to travel with and that I can either use it as a pillow or a blanket,” a customer wrote. “It’s great especially if you’re a person who travels a lot,” they added.

Unlike other blanket and pillow sets, it also has features to make toting it around seamless and to ensure you’ll never lose it. Another reported: “The sleeve included to slide over the carry-on’s handle is wide so it will hold it in place, not just a small strap.” They continued, “There’s also a carabiner attached for clipping onto another type of travel bag.”

It’s also incredibly lightweight and travel-friendly, which makes bringing it on the go much easier. “Bought this for a recent flight to Europe and I was so glad that I did!” a shopper raved. “I only used it for the blanket feature and it was so much warmer, softer and more comfortable than the nasty blankets they give you on planes.”



Some said they even bring this blanket with them to a friend’s or family member’s home in case they get cold — and this would also be great advice to take for when you’re staying at an Airbnb or hotel (how often do they wash the duvets on those beds, though).

The pillow has also gained unexpected fame and fans on TikTok. “If you bought this because it’s viral, then yes, you are right,” an Amazon reviewer said before adding, “it’s very soft and easy to fold up, and it keeps you warm on a flight as well.” And just like other frequent flyers, flight attendants are loving it, as well: “I’m a flight attendant and this blanket is the perfect for cold cabins. Fits on my suitcase handle perfectly.”

The set is available in one size and comes in six colors, so there are plenty to choose from. Ahead of the holiday season, this would be a great gift for family and friends who are avid travelers, or even for yourself if you have something fun planned.

