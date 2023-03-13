This Ski-in, Ski-out Resort in California Honors Washoe Nation by Changing Its Name

Tahoe's Resort at Squaw Creek, located in Olympic Valley in North Lake Tahoe, just changed its name with "the utmost respect" for the tribe that has lived in the region for thousands of years.

Now known as Everline Resort & Spa, the new name is meant to honor the evergreen mountains and verdant landscapes outside its doors, and additionally “reflects the resort’s on-site experience that caters to every Lake Tahoe state of mind, through experiences that inspire adventure, exploration, and togetherness,” the company said.

“This name change was a top priority for the resort and community and a decision that has been made in collaboration with the Washoe Tribe, who have lived in this area for thousands of years,” Manfred Steuerwald, general manager of Everline Resort & Spa, shared in a statement. “Our new name is rooted in the utmost respect for the Washoe Tribe’s history and ancestors.”

Courtesy of Resort at Squaw Creek

And it’s not just the name of the 405-room hotel that’s getting an update, but the logo too. Now, the resort’s logo honors the mountains with a rising (or setting, depending on how you look at it) behind. According to Steuerwald, like the ski mountain, the resort too worked with the Washoe Tribe to find a better brand identity.

“Our resort is a year-round playground that every guest will enjoy, from a luxurious spa retreat and adventurous escape to a delicious culinary getaway showing the incredible flavors of our local area,” Steuerwald said. “We have spent time with Washoe Tribe representatives to thoughtfully reimagine the resort’s name. Guests can expect to see many visual changes as we finalize the rebranding with an updated website and social media pages, replacing signage, logos, and collateral throughout the property.”

Courtesy of Resort at Squaw Creek

However, there are a few things staying the same. Guests can still use the ski-in/ski-out access to Palisades Tahoe, hit the links at the championship golf course, and dine at its on-site restaurants, including the low-key Sandy’s Pub or the fine dining experience at Six Peaks Grille. See more about the hotel, and all its changes, here.

Everline Resort & Spa's name change comes after Squaw Valley Ski Resort changed its name in 2021 to Palisades Tahoe.

