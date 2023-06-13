This Best-Selling Cooler Backpack That Keeps Drinks 'Ice-cold All Day' Just Dropped to $33

Summer is right around the corner, and we see plenty of al fresco hangouts in your future. Whether you’re headed to a family barbecue, a picnic in the park, the campsite, the green for a round of golf, or your favorite beach, you’ll need a reliable cooler like the Everlasting Comfort Insulated Backpack on-hand to keep your food and drinks cool and fresh.

And, as luck would have it, the best-selling cooler backpack, which is known to "keep beverages ice-cold all day at the beach," is currently on sale. Right now, you can get one for 34 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $33. Seems like a wallet-friendly investment toward the best summer ever, if you ask us.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $50)

Designed with portability and functionality in mind, the Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack offers a spacious 4-pound capacity that can fit up to 54 cans inside its 17.7-inch by 13.4-inch by 8.7-inch frame, according to the brand. It has a durable vinyl construction that's waterproof and insulated with a thick foam to ensure that its contents stay hot or cold for up to 24 hours. What's more, it's lined with a leakproof material to prevent messes when you're on the go, so you can bring it along on your kayak, boat ride, or hike and have peace of mind that everything inside is safely tucked away.

However, the Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack's best features are its multiple pockets. In addition to its roomy main compartment, the insulated backpack is equipped with a convenient zippered front pocket and two deep side pockets (which can be designated for wine bottles and other oversized beverages and grub), as well as handy stash pockets throughout for extra storage. Heck, it even comes with a keychain bottle opener.

But, what sets it apart from its other insulated counterparts is that it actually functions as a backpack. So, not only is there space for your refreshments and snacks, but you can also pack essentials like a picnic blanket, beach towel, sunscreen, etc., which means you won't need to bring as many bags to your destination. And, it's also worth mentioning that the Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack features adjustable padded straps for optimal carrying comfort, plus a handy top handle if that's more your style.

The top-selling cooler backpack currently has more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "This is my new favorite travel cooler! We take many cruises and sightseeing trips throughout the year, and this guy is for sure going with us." They also mentioned that "it sat outside for six hours in the direct sunlight (Oklahoma heat is like no other), [and] this afternoon, to my surprise, there was still plenty of ice to last well into the evening."

Chiming in, another customer said, "We bought this for vacation at the beach. It held lunch, snacks, and drinks for a family of four. The backpack feature made it easy and convenient when walking… It kept our stuff cold for the entire 10-hour drive." And, after wowing a third shopper over on a five-hour road trip, it became their "staple travel cooler." They raved: "It held the ice well without leaking, had ample space, plus, the side pockets held extra bottles of wine. The handles were sturdy enough to hold heavy items like bottles of water. Plus, it had enough room for our lunches. Also, it can be used as a backpack."

As for how much it can carry, a final reviewer shared, "Okay, this is my new favorite travel bag. I put a 12-pack of seltzers, water bottles, snacks, plus a long blanket and a book and still had room to spare!" They even called it the "perfect beach bag."

Regardless of what you've got on your summer travel itinerary, it's clear that you need the Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack in tow. Grab the popular travel cooler backpack while it's 34 percent off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price was $33.

