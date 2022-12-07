This Popular Weekender Bag From a Meghan Markle-loved Brand Is 25% Off Right Now

Everlane’s ReNew Transit Weekender tote is on sale for just $71.

By
Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley.

Published on December 7, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The ReNew Transit Weekender tout
Photo:

Everlane

While Meghan Markle may be a polarizing figure for her role in the royal family dramas, few would challenge her flawless style sense. That’s why we pay full attention when we see that one of the Duchess’s preferred brands has marked down an impeccable tote bag with tons of travel functionality.

Indeed, the active royal family member turned Santa Barbara, California-based podcast host has been spotted carrying a tote bag from the traveler-favorite, direct-to-consumer brand Everlane. And the same brand — known for its ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly production — is currently offering a sale on a much-loved tote that’s just perfect for travel as well as for everyday use: the ReNew Transit Weekender. Regularly $95, the bag is marked down now at 25 percent off, ringing in at just $71.

The ReNew Transit Weekender

Everlane

To buy: Everlane, $71 (originally $95)

Made from 100-percent recycled polyester with a water-resistant finish, this tote bag has a simple, streamlined look and feel — but it’s fully tricked out with features. It has a padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders, an exterior zip pocket, and a luggage handle sleeve (that also doubles as a pocket). Carry it crossbody, on the shoulder, or by hand.

It comes in four versatile and unisex colors: black, olive green (“Nutria”), bone (“Warm Quartz”), and navy (“Ocean Cavern”). It’s a “lovely bag, lightweight and stylish,” one recent reviewer writes. “I will be purchasing a second in an alternate color.”

The ReNew Transit Weekender

Everlane

To buy: Everlane, $71 (originally $95)

Related: Travelers Love This Sleek and Spacious Tumi Backpack That Has a ‘Pocket for Everything’ — and It’s on Sale

Overall, the bag gets a near-perfect rating close to five stars on Everlane’s site from nearly 200 reviewers, who rave about the tote for its versatility and durability during travel. “My friends and I went on an international trip and I used this as my personal [item],” one reviewer writes. “It is spacious and has so many pockets for all your needs. Not only did my friends want to trade me bags, but it was perfect for taking two-day trips to neighboring areas.”

Another reviewer says this tote helps make travel overall simpler and more streamlined. “This bag is a perfect size and color,” the reviewer writes. “I traveled the last two weekends and have lightened my load as this is the only bag I want to travel with — very comfy to carry, [and the] material is heavy duty.”

The ReNew Transit Weekender

Everlane

To buy: Everlane, $71 (originally $95)

With a compellingly discounted price point and such rave reviews from travelers — not to mention an endorsement from the Duchess of Sussex herself — the ReNew Transit Weekender Tote is a no-brainer purchase. (You might even want to score a second color as a gift — even as a gift to yourself!)

At the time of publishing, the price was $71. 

