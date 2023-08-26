Everlane Quietly Put Hundreds of Clothes on Sale Up to 70% Off — These Are the 11 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart

Everlane is what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of, offering sustainable and high-quality clothes that are built to last. In fact, fashion-forward celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and more even have pieces from the brand in their closets. As a travel writer, I’ve personally been shopping at Everlane for a few years now, and whenever I’m packing for a trip, the garments that I have from the brand are always the first packed in my luggage.

If you're a fellow Everlane enthusiast, listen up: there's an incredible end-of-summer sale happening right now that is full of travel-ready staples. Within this sale, you’ll find plenty of breezy pants, comfy shoes, cotton dresses, cozy sweaters, travel-friendly bags, and more up to 70 percent off. I’m personally excited to make the most of this golden opportunity to acquire comfy and versatile basics that are perfect for the remaining warm-weather weeks, any type of travel, and year-round wear — and I highly recommend that you check them out.

Whether you’re trying to elevate your work wardrobe, aiming to upgrade your closet, or looking for pieces for your travel capsule wardrobe, this Everlane end-of-summer sale is a can’t-miss shopping event. And keep in mind that these discounts are only available for a limited time, and from the looks of it, items are selling out quickly. So don’t hesitate to grab what catches your eye.

Speaking of comfy basics, this oversized crewneck is just waiting to become your new travel best friend. Designed with a relaxed fit and premium cotton fabric, this sweatshirt exudes premium softness that’ll give you that much-needed cozy escape during even the most hectic travel days. And it's on sale for just $26 — so run, don’t walk.

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that a reliable pair of white sneakers are a travel must-have. They look good with virtually anything while delivering ample support and comfort. And shoppers say that this particular pair is “comfortable right out of the box,” and are more “dressed up than the average sneaker.” They’re also on sale for just $66. I swiftly added them to my cart, and you really should too.

With fall only a few short weeks away, if I were you, I would be adding this warm-weather staple to my cart immediately. It’s made with an ultra-comfy and durable material that is thick without being heavy, making it great for anything from running errands, catching a flight, or lounging around. It’s also on sale for over 60 percent off, but act quick because it’s sure to sell out.

I am of the belief that everyone should have a trusty weekender bag in their travel repertoire. It's stellar for grocery trips, perfect as a carry-on if you’re packing light, great for the gym, and a dream for weekend trips of any sort. And since this stylish one is equipped with multiple spacious pockets and made with durable materials, it will truly be the only canvas tote that you’ll ever need. Get it on sale right now for just $44.

Fanny packs are great for keeping your important belongings close to you and secure, and in my opinion, they are a travel must-have. When I saw that this cute fanny pack that is made with 100 percent recycled polyester and is on sale for $18, I had to add it to my cart immediately. And don’t worry, if you’re not looking to embrace that classic fanny pack look slung across the waist, it can also be worn as a stylish crossbody or shoulder bag, too.

A nice button-up shirt is a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable as it really has endless styling capabilities. It looks fabulous on its own and makes a great layering piece. Not to mention that it can be worn dressed up and down. And shoppers are really loving this one, with one reviewer sharing that, after six years of searching for the perfect button-up shirt, they found this one that fits so “beautifully” and “bought two." Try it for yourself while it’s half off.

This incredibly discounted dress is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. With a sleeveless design and A-line silhouette, this 100 percent cotton dress is incredibly flattering and is made with versatility in mind. It’s not a dress that you just wear every once in a while, it’s a dress that will make an appearance in your wardrobe throughout all seasons — on its own during the warm-weather months and layered with a long-sleeve top or turtleneck sweater for cooler days. One shopper called this dress “perfection,” and there’s no better time than now to add this dress to your closet for just $59.

This skirt is made with 65 percent viscose and 35 percent nylon, which means that it strikes the perfect balance between cozy, stretchy, and breathable. This fabric combination creates the ideal transitional piece to wear into fall, and really any other time of the year. In addition to black, it also comes in an eye-catching electric blue hue and elegantly trendy brown color. And at an unbelievable 70 percent off, you really should just get all three.

We may be nearing the end of summer, but with deals this good (over 60 percent off), it’s never a bad time to add a high-quality cotton dress that’s made to last you years. This dress is also not warm-weather exclusive, it would also look great styled with a jean jacket or worn with a blazer for easy wearing even into the cooler months.

As far as staples go, these pleated pants are truly the ubiquitous everyday pants. Made with a comfy cotton blend and elegant woven detailing, these durable yet breathable pants will always give you that crisp, polished look no matter what you wear them with. $51 for a staple that you can truly wear and re-wear? What are you waiting for?

To me, satin pants are the ultimate life hack. They have unbeatable, pajama-like comfort while offering a put-together look, whether you’re lounging around the house, having a casual brunch, or clocking into the office. And this specific pair is equipped with a high-rise elastic waistband and flowy wide-leg silhouette for even more easy breeziness that always looks good. To make matters even better, they’re also on sale for just $47.

