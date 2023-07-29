Travel Products I Wore These Jeans on a 3-hour Flight and Was Comfortable the Entire Time — Now They’re Up to 70% Off They hardly ever go on sale, and they're as little as $32 right now. By Alexandra Domrongchai Alexandra Domrongchai Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 02:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez As someone who has tried countless pairs of jeans, I’ve learned the hard way that a good pair of jeans can be hard to come by — let alone a great pair. However, my luck changed last year when I took a chance on Everlane's The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans as an almost last-ditch attempt at finding a comfortable, everyday pair of jeans. To my sheer delight, they went above and beyond my expectations so much so that I ended up purchasing two more pairs — one for in-between washes and another for any what-if scenario (I like to be prepared). Currently hiding in Everlane’s sale section, this stellar pair of jeans is on final sale for only $32, a whopping 70 percent off their original price. Everlane fans know that discounts of this nature are very rare, so I recommend not wasting any time adding these to your virtual shopping cart. Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $110 $32 The Everlane Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans have completely revolutionized my perception of traveling in denim. If you had told me a year ago that I would go to the airport in a pair of jeans, I would’ve thought that you were lying to me. I typically opt for a pair of flowy, comfortable pants like palazzo pants or sweatpants and the thought of wearing jeans on a long flight used to make me shiver — that is, until I experienced the magic of the jeans during a trip home last year. I needed to head straight to dinner from the airport, so I had to wear something that made me look put-together on my flight. The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans wore like a dream, keeping me comfortable and secure on my three-hour flight. Designed for a curvier build, they fit me perfectly and eliminate any annoying waist gaps or bunching, and instead make me feel supported and ready for anything. They’re made from high-quality, non-stretch denim for that perfect-already-worn-in vintage look that'll last you years and pair well with everything in your closet, whether you're dressing them up or down. Now, I know some of you may be skeptics about the non-stretch build, but let me assure you that these jeans don’t feel stiff; they strike the perfect balance between comfort and durability. And, as you wear them they only get better, stretching about half a size to perfectly adapt to your individual body shape. I love them so much that I’ve gushed about them to friends and family so many times that some even bought them for themselves (and they love them just as much as I do). This particular Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans pair that's on sale is in the shade medium blue wash comes in two inseams: 26.5 and 28.5 inches. There are other washes available, too, including washed black, deep atlantic, and sunbeached blue, but they're still at the regular price of $110. This Flowy Jumpsuit Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Travel Outfit — and It's Only $27 Right Now Comfortable denim exists, and if you ask this travel writer, the best jeans to jet-set with are Everlane's The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans. Don't miss this chance to score them at 70 percent off, especially if you haven't found your denim soulmate yet. But, if you're all set on jeans, keep scrolling to shop the other great travel-friendly items that have been marked down. Some of the best deals include breezy travel pants, sleek leather totes, summer dresses, and more. Keep in mind that these discounts will only be available for a limited time — and from the looks of it, items are starting to go quickly. More Travel Clothes Deals at Everlane: The Gallery Tote Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $225 $68 The Poplin Summer Dress Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $128 $51 The Organic Wide-Leg Pants Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $98 $29 The Poplin Pleated Taper Pants Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $128 $51 The Rib Soft Knit Scoop-Neck Dress Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $98 $51 The Italian Leather Day Glove Flats Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $135 $61 Satin Pull-On Pants Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $118 $47 The V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $70 $35 The Apron Linen Tank Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $70 $23 The ReLeather Tennis Shoes Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $110 $66 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Amazon’s Top-rated Pickleball and Tennis Clothes Are Cooling, Quick-drying, and Under $50 My Family Lives on a Lake, and These Are 20 Items We Always Have on Deck for Boat Adventures 10 Genius Products to Organize Your Luggage for Holiday Travel — All Under $25