I Wore These Jeans on a 3-hour Flight and Was Comfortable the Entire Time — Now They’re Up to 70% Off

They hardly ever go on sale, and they're as little as $32 right now.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 02:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Everlane Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

As someone who has tried countless pairs of jeans, I’ve learned the hard way that a good pair of jeans can be hard to come by — let alone a great pair. However, my luck changed last year when I took a chance on Everlane's The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans as an almost last-ditch attempt at finding a comfortable, everyday pair of jeans. To my sheer delight, they went above and beyond my expectations so much so that I ended up purchasing two more pairs — one for in-between washes and another for any what-if scenario (I like to be prepared). 

Currently hiding in Everlane’s sale section, this stellar pair of jeans is on final sale for only $32, a whopping 70 percent off their original price. Everlane fans know that discounts of this nature are very rare, so I recommend not wasting any time adding these to your virtual shopping cart. 

Everlane The Curvy â90s CheekyÂ® Jean

Everlane

The Everlane Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans have completely revolutionized my perception of traveling in denim. If you had told me a year ago that I would go to the airport in a pair of jeans, I would’ve thought that you were lying to me. I typically opt for a pair of flowy, comfortable pants like palazzo pants or sweatpants and the thought of wearing jeans on a long flight used to make me shiver — that is, until I experienced the magic of the jeans during a trip home last year. I needed to head straight to dinner from the airport, so I had to wear something that made me look put-together on my flight. The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans wore like a dream, keeping me comfortable and secure on my three-hour flight. 

Designed for a curvier build, they fit me perfectly and eliminate any annoying waist gaps or bunching, and instead make me feel supported and ready for anything. They’re made from  high-quality, non-stretch denim for that perfect-already-worn-in vintage look that'll last you years and pair well with everything in your closet, whether you're dressing them up or down. Now, I know some of you may be skeptics about the non-stretch build, but let me assure you that these jeans don’t feel stiff; they strike the perfect balance between comfort and durability. And, as you wear them they only get better, stretching about half a size to perfectly adapt to your individual body shape. I love them so much that I’ve gushed about them to friends and family so many times that some even bought them for themselves (and they love them just as much as I do). 

This particular Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans pair that's on sale is in the shade medium blue wash comes in two inseams: 26.5 and 28.5 inches. There are other washes available, too, including washed black, deep atlantic, and sunbeached blue, but they're still at the regular price of $110. 

Comfortable denim exists, and if you ask this travel writer, the best jeans to jet-set with are Everlane's The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans. Don't miss this chance to score them at 70 percent off, especially if you haven't found your denim soulmate yet. 

But, if you're all set on jeans, keep scrolling to shop the other great travel-friendly items that have been marked down. Some of the best deals include breezy travel pants, sleek leather totes, summer dresses, and more. Keep in mind that these discounts will only be available for a limited time — and from the looks of it, items are starting to go quickly.

More Travel Clothes Deals at Everlane: 

The Gallery Tote

Everlane The Gallery Tote

Everlane

The Poplin Summer Dress

Everlane The Poplin Summer Dress

Everlane

The Organic Wide-Leg Pants

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pants

Everlane The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

Everlane

The Rib Soft Knit Scoop-Neck Dress

Everlane The Rib Soft Knit Scoop-Neck Dress

Everlane

The Italian Leather Day Glove Flats

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove

Everlane

Satin Pull-On Pants

Everlane The Satin Pull-On Pant

Everlane

The V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece

Everlane

The Apron Linen Tank

Everlane The Apron Linen Tank

Everlane

The ReLeather Tennis Shoes

Everlane The ReLeatherÂ® Tennis Shoe

Everlane

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon’s Top-rated Pickleball and Tennis Clothes Are Cooling, Quick-drying, and Under $50 Tout
Amazon’s Top-rated Pickleball and Tennis Clothes Are Cooling, Quick-drying, and Under $50
I Grew Up Boating, and I Always Pack These 15 Items for The Lake Tout
My Family Lives on a Lake, and These Are 20 Items We Always Have on Deck for Boat Adventures
travel organizers
10 Genius Products to Organize Your Luggage for Holiday Travel — All Under $25
Related Articles
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off â but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop Tout
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop
J.Jill Pure Jill Tie-Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Brand’s Huge Summer Sale Includes Lightweight Dresses, Flowy Tops, and Breezy Pants Up to 70% Off
Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Lululemon Compete Roundup Tout
14 Lululemon Finds From the 'We Made Too Much' Section That Made This Former Employee Even Do a Double Take
Birdies Comfy Shoe Sale Tout
Comfy Flats and Sneakers From This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Are Up to 56% Off — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Linen Set Amazon Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and This Is the Linen 2-piece Short Set From Amazon I’m Taking on All of My Summer Trips
Editors Picks From Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is on — Shop These 12 Travel Writer-approved Deals
Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
barbiecore birkenstocks tout
11 Birkenstock Sandals That Are Giving Us Major Barbiecore Vibes — From Just $35
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
Best Golf Pants for Men of 2023
The 10 Best Golf Pants for Men of 2023, Tested on the Course
Hiking Gear Roundup Tout
I’m a Lifelong Hiker, and This Is the Trail Gear I Swear by — Starting at Just $10
Weekly Deal Roundup: Clothing Outlet Deals
This Secret Amazon Outlet Store Is Having a Massive Sale on Summer Clothes — Up to 50% Off
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Sale Has Comfy Clothing So Deeply Discounted, We Thought It Was a Typo — Up to 91% Off
Deal Roundup: Comfy Sneakers tout
Amazon's Post-prime Day Sale Includes Some of the Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes We’ve Ever Seen