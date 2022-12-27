This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Is Having a Massive End-of-year Sale — and Prices Start at $20

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean that the savings fun has to end. Hello, it’s officially the after-Christmas sale season! Over at Everlane, shoppers can still score impressive deals across the Meghan Markle-loved brand’s site, including everything from apparel and footwear to travel bags and accessories.

During the Everlane End-of-Year Sale, expect savings up to 60 percent off on select items for a limited time (and, if you really dig through the sale section, you can find discounts up to 71 percent off). We spotted plenty of flight-ready sweaters and travel pants featured in the sale — starting with the ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt, Track Joggers, and No-Sweat Sweater, which which will keep you cozy on flights and looking stylish when you arrive at your destination.

Not to mention that you can score Everlane jeans starting at $32 — this rarely happens! The sale is also a great time to refresh your outerwear with pieces like the Waxed Cotton Parka, which is a whopping 50 percent off and still available in every size. Over in the footwear department, we spotted plenty of discounted sneakers and suede boots that will keep you comfy and supported during your travels; prices start at $63.

If your travel wardrobe is up to par, then you need to check out the deals on Everlane’s travel bags and purses, like The Canvas Teardrop Tote. It’s the perfect packable bag to bring along in your carry-on or to use as an everyday purse, and it’s just $26. Backpack fans need to add the ReNew Rucksack to their carts while it’s on sale and still in stock. And, minimalist travelers will be excited to know that the popular Renew Transit Fanny Pack is also included in the savings.

Well, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop the 60 best deals from the Everlane after-Christmas sale.

Best Women's Sweaters and Tops

Refresh your travel wardrobe with comfy finds like the Track Half-Zip Sweatshirt, which is marked down 62 percent and the perfect sweater to snuggle up with on a long flight, train ride, or road trip. For the same level of coziness with a little more flair, the Lace-Up Smock Sweater is another great contender and currently 64 percent off, a discount that brings its $140 price tag down to a whopping $49. It’s also worth mentioning that elegant sweaters like the Luxe Merino Turtleneck, Cashmere Polo, and Cozy-Stretch Hooded Cardigan are up to 30 percent off.

Best Women's Pants

Everlane is synonymous with good denim, and you can get some of the retailer’s most popular jeans (like the ’90s Cheeky Jeans and Way-High Jeans) for up to 70 percent off right now. But hurry, they’re selling out fast. Already stocked up on Everlane jeans? There are amazing deals to shop on breezy travel pants like the Easy Pants, which are 30 percent off and available in lots of pretty colors. You can also expect big savings on the Perform Leggings and Rib Knit Pants for up to 71 percent off.

Best Women's Dresses and Jumpsuits

This after-Christmas shopping event is a great opportunity to stock up on dresses and jumpsuits, especially if you’re headed somewhere warm to escape the cold weather or just need to give your spring and summer travel wardrobes some TLC. We spotted the versatile and sightseeing-ready Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit on sale for 70 percent off, and you can also grab the easy-to-style Linen Apron Dress starting at $31. Both can be worn on their own or layered on top of your favorite sweaters, thermal tops, and tights for extra warmth.

Best Men's Sweaters and Tops

Enjoy savings up to 60 percent off on everything from relaxed t-shirts to dapper button-up shirts. Prices are starting at $39 for the travel-ready Track Hoodie, which has a reputation for being incredibly comfy and is selling out fast. And, we even spotted the Waxed Cotton Parka, which is perfect for layering on top of sweaters in chilly temperatures, on sale for 30 percent off. Refresh your everyday wardrobe with sleek tops like the Alpaca Crew and No-Sweat Sweaters, which start at $55.

Best Men's Pants

Match your new tops with a pair of Everlane’s crisp denim — like the Everyone Vintage Jeans, which are on sale for 60 percent off and available in unisex sizing. For chill nights in or a long travel day, the Organic French Terry Sweatpants have been marked down to $39 (that’s a 50 percent discount). And, if you’re traveling to a warm destination, you can score summer-friendly options like the Track Shorts and Athletic Fit Performance Chino Shorts for up to 60 percent off.

Best Comfortable Shoes

Comfortable shoes never go out of style, and Everlane’s popular footwear styles are selling out fast during its after-Christmas sale. Act fast to save up to 60 percent on the ReLeather Men’s Velcro Court Sneakers, which pair well with anything in your closet and are easy to slip on and off thanks to their velcro closure. The extremely fashionable and functional Women’s Day Boots dropped down to $172 from their over-$200 price tag. If you’re thinking ahead to spring and summer, make sure to pick up the Italian Leather Buckle Heels or the Twin Buckle Sandals while they’re up to 60 percent off.

Best Travel Bags and Accessories

Don’t forget about Everlane’s travel bags, which are up to 60 percent off right now. There’s something to suit every type of travel style, whether you’re looking for a spacious and stylish tote to double as a weekender or carry-on bag, or a packable purse like the Lantern Bag that you can bring along on all of your adventures when you touch down. And, if you’re on the hunt for a new toiletry bag, it’s worth noting that while it’s not on sale, the Renew Transit Catch-All Case is just $35 and incredibly convenient.

