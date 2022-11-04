This Is the Softest Sweater Shoppers Have Purchased From Amazon — and It's Just $40

Everyone’s travel style varies, but it’s safe to say that the comfiest clothes in your closet are always the top choices for a long flight, train ride, or road trip. For travelers headed somewhere with chilly weather and find themselves needing a cozy extra layer to stay warm, there’s the Evaless Half-Zip Sweater, an oversized pullover sweatshirt that comes in a fall-friendly array of colors.

Priced at $40, the reviewer-loved, under-the-radar Amazon sweater is made with a soft polyester fabric to achieve its snuggly feel. The Evaless Half-Zip Sweater’s chunky knit texture gives the relaxed-fitting sweatshirt an elevated look and some edge. This combined with its sleek zippered neckline and cuffed sleeves put it in a style league of its own, especially compared to its other pullover sweater counterparts.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40



But, the best part is that it can be dressed up or down depending on your itinerary. When tucked into jeans, trousers, and skirts, it makes the perfect sweater for casual outings. And, if you’re just looking to be warm and cozy, you can pair the Evaless Half-Zip Sweater with sweatpants, leggings, and sneakers to achieve a comfy athleisure-inspired outfit. When your plans go from day to night, it can comfortably be layered under a jacket or on top of your blouse or t-shirt.

Shoppers have their choice of 20 colors to choose from, including smart neutrals such as black, beige, charcoal gray, and army green. And, for those who prefer a fun pop, there are bold hues like red, rust orange, teal, purple, and magenta to add to your cart. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

“This is definitely going to be a staple piece for me this fall and winter,” exclaimed an Amazon shopper, who noted that the sweater is “made so well” and “not itchy at all.” Echoing their excitement, another reviewer commented that it will “keep you nice and toasty for the upcoming winter months.”

Amazon

And if you’re in the market for a soft layer, look no further. One customer wrote, “This sweater is exactly what I was hoping for. Ribbed, soft, warm, and has a nice zipper accent at the neckline/collar.” A fourth buyer dubbed it a “win” and said, “I don’t want to take it off… It’s 100 percent polyester but it feels so soft — I’d never guess it wasn’t a natural fiber.”

And, when vouching for the quality, a shopper, who called it the “perfect cozy sweater,” highlighted, “It has a great stretch to it and nice long sleeves that can easily go over my hands if desired. The length is good and the stitching seems strong.” The overall consensus among shoppers seems to be that they need to grab the Evaless Half-Zip Sweater in more colors.

Amazon

If you’re thinking about packing it for a trip, a shopper mentioned that it “looks so good on” and is “easily layerable, either under a coat or just over a t-shirt or blouse.” And, another customer said it’s “a cute little sweater [that] throws any outfit together!”

We can already picture all of the amazing travel outfits that the Evaless Half-Zip Sweater will be the star of. Get one at Amazon today for just $40 and get your wardrobe ready for cold weather.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

