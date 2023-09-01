The Eurostar train is launching a new weekly service this winter, making it easier to get to the French Alps in time for ski season.

The new train, as part of the Eurostar Snow service, will run from London to several different top resorts in France with a stop in Lille, France, according to the company. Tickets for the new train service, which went on sale on Thursday, start at just £99 (about $125).

“We're proud to offer our customers a sustainable travel option to the Alps by launching our first connecting service as Eurostar Group,” Francois Le Doze, the chief commercial officer for the Eurostar Group, said in a statement. “With a quick and easy connection, competitive pricing and five stops to choose from, passengers can enjoy a seamless experience with us from the city of London to the snowcapped mountains of France.”

The journey will take skiers and snowboarders (and anyone else wanting to soak up the views of Europe’s amazing Alps) from London to Lille. From there, travelers will board a Eurostar continental train to some of the top ski resorts in Europe, including in Chambéry, Albertville, Moutiers, and Aime-La Plagne. Bourg-Saint-Maurice will be the train’s final destination.

The train will run from London to France every Saturday for eight weekends from Dec. 16 through Feb. 3, and will run from France to London every Sunday for eight weekends from Dec. 17 through Feb. 4.

Travelers who take the train will be able to bring two suitcases, one piece of hand luggage, and their skis or snowboard included in the cost of their ticket.

Eurostar first started running trains between London and Paris in 1994 after the Channel Tunnel was complete, and now connects travelers to major cities across Europe from Brussels to Amsterdam, Lyon, and more. Last year, Eurostar and Thalys teamed up to create the Eurostar Group, an alliance between two of Europe’s major high-speed train operators.