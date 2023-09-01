Eurostar Launches New Service to the French Alps Just in Time for Ski Season

The new route will run from London to several different top resorts in France with a stop in Lille, France.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
Alpine ski ressort, village with front de neige, at the French Alps (Les Gets)
Photo:

Maica/Getty Images

The Eurostar train is launching a new weekly service this winter, making it easier to get to the French Alps in time for ski season.

The new train, as part of the Eurostar Snow service, will run from London to several different top resorts in France with a stop in Lille, France, according to the company. Tickets for the new train service, which went on sale on Thursday, start at just £99 (about $125). 

“We're proud to offer our customers a sustainable travel option to the Alps by launching our first connecting service as Eurostar Group,” Francois Le Doze, the chief commercial officer for the Eurostar Group, said in a statement. “With a quick and easy connection, competitive pricing and five stops to choose from, passengers can enjoy a seamless experience with us from the city of London to the snowcapped mountains of France.”

The journey will take skiers and snowboarders (and anyone else wanting to soak up the views of Europe’s amazing Alps) from London to Lille. From there, travelers will board a Eurostar continental train to some of the top ski resorts in Europe, including in Chambéry, Albertville, Moutiers, and Aime-La Plagne. Bourg-Saint-Maurice will be the train’s final destination.

The train will run from London to France every Saturday for eight weekends from Dec. 16 through Feb. 3, and will run from France to London every Sunday for eight weekends from Dec. 17 through Feb. 4.

Travelers who take the train will be able to bring two suitcases, one piece of hand luggage, and their skis or snowboard included in the cost of their ticket.

Eurostar first started running trains between London and Paris in 1994 after the Channel Tunnel was complete, and now connects travelers to major cities across Europe from Brussels to Amsterdam, Lyon, and more. Last year, Eurostar and Thalys teamed up to create the Eurostar Group, an alliance between two of Europe’s major high-speed train operators.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Spirit Airlines airplane at an airport tarmac
Spirit's End-of-summer Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for Just $45 — When to Book
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
TSA Adds These 4 International Airlines to PreCheck Program
A picture taken on November 11, 2019 from Ovda in southern Israel shows the transit of the planet Mercury (top L) in front of the Sun.
September's Night Sky Will Bring Planet Sightings, a Supermoon, and More
Aerial view of Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas
Delta Adds Another Route to The Bahamas From This Major U.S. Airport
A Glass of Welcoming Champagne awaits a First Class passenger on an Airline Flight
Never Flown First Class? This Company Wants to Give You $1,500 to Upgrade Your Next Flight
The TSA Pre Check sign at JFK airport
TSA Expects This Day to Be the Busiest for Labor Day Weekend Travel — and Shares Tips for a Smooth Experience
A tail of a JSK private plane
This Semi-private Air Carrier Has $150 Off Flights to Mexico — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Aerial view of Hakaniemi and Kaisaniemi districts in downtown Helsinki
This European Country Is Testing a Digital Passport System — What to Know
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of gray seats down aisle with aircraft crew members standing at far end
This Airline Is the Latest to Announce a 'No Kids Zone' on One of Its Long-haul Flights
Taktshang Goemba or Tiger Nest Monastery was blessed and sanctified as one of the most sacred religious sites in Bhutan.
This South Asian Nation Just Cut Its Daily Visitor Fee in Half — What to Know
People walking around The Forbidden City in Beijing, China
China Drops COVID-19 Testing Policy for International Arrivals
Week 5 of the United States Fall Foliage Map
This 2023 Fall Foliage Map Shows When Leaves Will Peak Near You
JetBlue flight landing in Amsterdam
I Flew on JetBlue’s First Flight From NYC to Amsterdam — Here’s What It Was Like
e second supermoon of 2023, also known as the Sturgeon Moon, rises behind a passenger aircraft in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 1, 2023
What to Know About Tonight's Super Blue Moon — and Why You Won't See Another Until 2037
An illustration of a woman using Google Flights
Google Flights' Latest Update Will Help Travelers Find the Best Prices — Here's How
Wind Speed prediction graphic for Hurricane Idalia
Airlines Issue Waivers, Florida Airport Closes As Hurricane Idalia Approaches U.S.