This European Overnight Train Will Start Running in May — and It Just Added a New Route

European Sleeper, which will launch service from Berlin to Brussels in May, announced that they will also add a service between Amsterdam and Barcelona.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on February 28, 2023
Interior of a bunk bed car on board the European Sleeper train
Photo:

JEROEN BERENDS/Courtesy of European Sleeper

Traveling by train across Europe just got even dreamier with another route announced by a new rail company set to make their debut this spring.

European Sleeper, which will launch service from Berlin to Brussels in May, announced that they recently partnered with the European Union to also add a service between Amsterdam and Barcelona.

With the mission to develop “a nicer and smarter way to travel within Europe,” European Sleeper's "Goodnight Train" will launch on May 25, 2023 with debut service from Berlin to Brussels, with stops along the journey in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and other cities. A future route will extend to Dresden and Prague in 2024.

Tickets for the inaugural trip, and future summer travel, will be on sale starting February 20. The train provides a variety of options from a sleeping car, seat, or “couchette”. While a sleeping compartment for a single person starts at €159, the more budget friendly option of a single seat in a shared six person compartment costs €49. 

European Sleeper has previously announced they would launch in 2022, but had “experienced setbacks in securing financing for rolling stock and the availability thereof”, according to industry reports

Now, with a published timetable, tickets soon to be on sale, and a launch date, travelers might soon be able to enjoy a good night on “The Good Night Train.”

For international travelers, rail service across Europe has always been a flexible and reliable option to visit many countries quickly, and it may get even easier in the future. The European Union has set a goal to double high-speed rail traffic by 20230, and triple by 2050, according to a December 2021 government report.

