This Is the Cheapest European City to Fly to, According to a New Report

Even though it seems like the summer travel season is flying by, those still looking to book a European getaway have some cheap options for a last-minute trip, according to a new report.

Data from Going.com shared with Travel + Leisure this week, shows that some of the cheapest airfares are in beloved Spanish and Italian cities — however Paris, France takes the No. 1 spot with the lowest price tag.



The findings took into account not just the price of flights, but also the volume of tickets being sold at that price, in an effort to represent the types of deals actually available for travelers to book.

Paris - Lowest Flight Price $248 Dublin - Lowest Flight Price $249 Barcelona - Lowest Flight Price $241 Milan - Lowest Flight Price $332 Rome - Lowest Flight Price $358 Madrid - Lowest Flight Price $279 Copenhagen - Lowest Flight Price $249 Amsterdam - Lowest Flight Price $174 Zurich - Lowest Flight Price $365 Stockholm - Lowest Flight Price $275

Noticeably absent from the list is London, but it shouldn’t be surprising to frequent flyers as London’s Heathrow Airport has been cited as being the highest taxes & departure fees in the world, according to Reuters.



“Deals to some cities in Europe are simply more prevalent than deals to others, and there are a number of factors that impact fares and frequency of deals — including the number of airports in the city, the number of airlines serving those airports, and the amount of competition on various routes to and from that city,” staff at Going.com shared.

Beyond the data, travelers should also consider low-cost carriers when looking for a deal. For example, Travel + Leisure spotted one-way fares from New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for only $181 in economy on Norse Atlantic Airways. The report didn’t factor these types of flights into their data, but they can be a helpful tool for travelers on a budget.