Europe and the UK Are Facing a Summer of Airport Strikes — What We Know so Far

By
Alison Fox
Published on July 12, 2023
On top of already a busy summer for international travel, the potential for flight disruptions may get even more complicated due to strikes planned for airports and air traffic controllers across Europe. 

In the United Kingdom, popular low-cost carrier EasyJet has already cut back on 2 percent of its summer schedule over fear of air traffic control issues across Europe, Reuters reported. The airline canceled 1,700 flights for July and August, most from London's Gatwick airport.

In Birmingham, about 100 security officers and terminal technicians plan to walk out on July 18 to protest “two years of substantial pay cuts,” according to the Unite union. But at London’s Heathrow Airport, security staff accepted an improved pay raise and called off a planned 31 day strike last month, Reuters noted.

Air traffic control strikes are also possible across Europe, according to the Eurocontrol Network Manager Operations Centre

“In a letter, one of the EUROCONROL Trade Unions (Union Syndicale Bruxelles - USB) has announced a period of six months during which industrial action could take place in the Network Manager Operations Centre. No specific dates for industrial action have been announced; this was only a pre-warning,” the group wrote in a statement last week. “EUROCONTROL is committed to social dialogue and actively engages with all social partners. As no notice of specific industrial action has been received, it is premature to speculate on any potential impact.”

In France, fear of air traffic control strikes forced the French aviation regulator to ask carriers to cancel a third of their flights from the Paris-Orly airport last month, the wire service reported. Airlines have also been asked to reduce flights by 20 percent in Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Nantes.

Beyond air traffic control issues, travel was disrupted by strikes in Switzerland last month at the Geneva Airport, but operations returned to normal on July 1 after an agreement was reached, according to the airport.

Travel In Belgium may be disrupted this weekend when Ryanair pilots strike there on July 15 and 16, the wire service noted. And in Portugal, EasyJet's cabin crew are expected to go on strike from July 21 to July 25.

In Spain, Iberia Regional Air Nostrum pilots went on a daily indefinite strike last month. As a result, Iberia said it has “made our fares more flexible on some routes that could be affected.” 

But in Italy, Reuters reported the air traffic controllers agreed there wouldn’t be any strikes between July 27 and Sept. 5.

