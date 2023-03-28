EU, UK Transit Strike Leads to Canceled Flights, Train Routes, More — What to Know

Travelers to Europe or the United Kingdom may experience various disruptions in their itineraries as union strikes have been taking place throughout England, France, and Germany

Eurostar, which provides high-speed train travel for millions of passengers across Europe annually, states that the rail line is expecting disruption across multiple rail services on Tuesday on its website, noting that the “full impact of the strike will only be known nearer the time. We will do everything we can to prevent additional cancellations.”

The European rail line has canceled its London to Paris route in both directions on Tuesday.

Heathrow airport is also advising passengers to be prepared for interruption of services due to strikes with Unite, which represents security officers, between March 31 and April 9. The strike, which is expected to occurs during the busy Easter and spring break travel period, may limit the amount of luggage passengers can bring through the airport, the advisory shares.

British Airways has canceled over two dozen flights out of the London hub during the time of the strike, The BBC reported on Monday.

German airline Lufthansa also experienced disruptions due to a strike earlier this week.

The newly built Berlin International Airport in Berlin, Germany also advised passengers to anticipate considerable restrictions due to work stoppages, especially on domestic German routes, according to a travel advisory from the airport.

“Passengers are asked to check regularly with their airline about the status of their flights and arrival and departure options.” the advisory recommended to passengers.

