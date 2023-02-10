These Silky Sheets Make My Bed Comfier Than the Luxury Hotel Ones I've Slept In

People say it always feels good to sleep in your own bed after a vacation. I tend to agree — but with a caveat. Personally, as much as I appreciate coming home, I also have an affinity for luxurious hotel bedding. A happy compromise: dressing my bed in the Signature Sateen Sheets from Ettitude, which is having a special 20 percent off promotion on its bedding bundles for Valentine's Day.

I am not being hyperbolic when I tell you these sheets are an absolute dream. Like my favorite hotel bedding that magically feels equal parts crisp and cozy, these sheets deliver the same surreality. They’re made from 100 percent bamboo lyocell and have a sateen weave that’s comparable to what you’ll find in most high-end hotels. The fabric has a soft, silky texture (the brand equates it to the feel of 1,000 thread count), without feeling overly slippy-slidey.

The Signature Sateen Sheets come in a set that features a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes (note: the twin and twin XL sets only include one standard pillowcase, and select twin sets are up to 36 percent off right now).

My partner and I both have sensitive skin, so it can be challenging to find bedding that feels completely comfortable. But the moment we gave the Ettitude sheets set a try, we were immediately impressed by how soothing they felt against our bodies. What’s more, the bamboo fabric is hypoallergenic and made without any potentially irritating chemicals (a major bonus for anyone with temperamental skin).

Another challenge in our household: My partner runs hot, while I like to feel bundled-up when I crawl into bed. This often presents an issue with finding ideal bedding — it’s either too warm or too chilly for one of us. However, the Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheets somehow cater to both of our needs. Like a well-made piece of activewear, these sheets respond to your body; they’re breathable and cooling when necessary, but still cozy enough for cooler temperatures (again, magic).

I also appreciate that the bamboo used is a sustainable material, and requires fewer resources to produce than other popular fabrics. In fact, Ettitude states on its site that their patented CleanBamboo products are carbon neutral.

I personally own (and am obsessed with) the moon colorway, which has a gorgeous warm gray tone and luxurious sheen to it that feels like it belongs in a five-star resort. The Ettitude sheets also come in a variety of rich hues, including almond terracotta-brown, sage green, ocean navy, and six others that will instantly elevate any bedroom setup.

But, don’t just take my word for it: They also have nearly 4,000 five-star reviews from shoppers, many of whom are also equally impressed with their hotel-quality likeness. One reviewer wrote, “These sheets feel very soft and cool when you hop into bed, like getting into the fancy hotel sheets.” Chiming in, another customer exclaimed, “To say they are soft would be an understatement! They are the most comfortable sheets we’ve ever slept on. We travel quite a bit and stay in upscale hotels and these beat the claims of posh establishments.”

In fact, they're so good that a shopper said, "I love these more than any set of sheets I've ever owned. I put this set in my campervan to travel around the country with and was so comfy. I'm getting a set for my house now that I'm back."

As previously mentioned, now is actually the best time to check out this incredible brand. Ettitude is currently offering 20 percent off all of their popular bundles on its site until February 14th. That means you can snag their basic bedding bundle (which features a fitted sheet and two pillowcases) for as little as $75 and their signature bedding bundle that comes with a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases starting at $274. The Valentine’s Day promotion also includes discounts on self-care gifts (think: plush robes and eye masks), cozy loungewear, and even complete bed and bath sets.

Plus, Ettitude offers a 30-night sleep trial, so if you’re not fully satisfied with the bedding, you can return it for a full refund.

Now, allow me to send you off with one more rave review from an Ettitude fan, just to really drive my point home: “When you stay at the Plaza Hotel and miss your bed, you know you are doing something right. These sheets are life-changing.”

Give your bed a hotel-level makeover with the Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set. And, make sure you grab a bedding bundle while they're 20 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $229.

