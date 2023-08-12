We Found the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ at Amazon for Just $50 — and It’s a Great ‘Béis Alternative’

Weekend trips and quick getaways are practically a staple of summertime, but if you’re not prepared with the right luggage options, you may find yourself carting around an oversized suitcase for a simple two-day vacation. If you’ve been eyeing the Béis Weekender Bag (and who hasn’t) but are caught up by the investment, Amazon shoppers may have found the perfect alternative at a more wallet-friendly price: the Etronik Weekender Overnight Bag.

This duffel bag is spacious enough for even the most notorious overpacker and perfectly designed for organized shoppers looking for a way to keep their travel essentials easily accessible at a moment's notice. And for tech-savvy customers, it even has a built-in USB port for charging on the go. The best part? It’s only $50.

Amazon

This No. 1 best selling weekender bag has been touted as a worthy competitor to the Béis duffel bags, and for good reason. Available in medium and large sizes, this spacious and lightweight bag is an excellent choice for a carry-on during shorter vacations, or your go-to tote for weekend excursions. The large bag sits at 21.7 inches by 16.5 inches by 9.4 inches, leaving plenty of space for your essentials without being enormous enough to weigh you down, and it even comes with an additional pouch that’s well-suited for toiletries.

The inside of this tote is designed with a waterproof PVC material which is ideal for storing wet or dirty clothes as your vacation continues; plus, it even boasts a unique zippered shoe compartment at the base of the bag so you never have to worry about getting dirt on your clean clothes. Not to mention you can store two pairs of shoes with ease. This compartment even features two air vents to ensure no stale air gets trapped in with your shoes during travel. And you can commute with maximum comfort thanks to the padded, adjustable shoulder strap and handles affixed to the bag.

Amazon

Delivering ample space and a durable, easy-to-pack design, this weekender tote has earned more than 3,900 five-star ratings from travelers at Amazon, with many pointing to the built-in charging port and shoe compartment as highlights of the bag. One customer explained that the “addition of wet pockets is a game-changer” because it has prevented “unwanted odor or moisture from spreading” while they traveled. They also noted that the construction of the bag is “durable and water-resistant,” and has withstood “the rigors of daily use and travel.”

Another shopper confirmed that the bag is, in fact, an excellent “Béis alternative,” explaining that it easily “fits under the seat in front of you” during air travel, and even works “as a personal item on a plane.” Meanwhile, another traveler revealed that they were “so impressed” with the “separate shoe compartment” of the bag, adding that the “material is very sturdy and lined, and the extra compartments are great for organization.” Moreover, they shared that it provides the “perfect [amount of] space for a week-long trip,” dubbing it the “best travel bag ever.”

Amazon

Lugging an oversized suitcase along with you on a shorter weekend getaway is entirely unnecessary when you can find one bag that has all the space you need. Thankfully, the Etronik Weekender Overnight Bag fits the bill (with extra organizational components) at an affordable price. Coming in at just $50, this weekender features all the space you might need for a quick trip away, plus a USB-charger, built-in shoe pocket, and even a waterproof lining for dirty clothes to seal the deal.

