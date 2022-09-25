Travelers Love This Under-$40 Weekender Bag That's Complete With a USB Port and Shoe Compartment

As the saying goes, we should always strive to “work smarter, not harder” — and despite what you might think, the sentiment doesn’t only apply to the office. When you’re packing for a trip, it’s important to optimize your luggage situation so that you can fit everything you need without straining your back or needing to check bags you’d meant to stow in an overhead. One wise way to do just this? Pick up a weekender bag, such as this fantastic option from Etronik, which is compact and easy to carry yet manages to feature everything from a USB port to a wet pouch to a compartment to store your shoes.

Available at Amazon for as little as $36 right now, depending on which color you choose, the top-rated bag is ideal for use during travel, but it’s so versatile that you can also take it to the gym, school, work, or errands. One of its main benefits is its size. Although it’s large enough to hold all the items you’d need for a few days’ away, it’s not so big that it’s a pain to transport or not able to be used as a carry-on. The bag itself measures 18.5 inches by 8.7 inches by 14.2 inches. There are multiple pockets, too, including a zippered waterproof compartment inside to store your wet clothing and towels after a trip to the beach or pool and two exterior side pockets that can hold water bottles, umbrellas, and more.

This great bag also includes a USB port so you can easily charge your phone on the go, as well as a separate shoe compartment that has vents to get rid of any odor. There’s even a small makeup pouch included, too, that identically matches the look of the larger bag.

Speaking of looks — this lovely bag comes in six colors (black, blue, dark blue, gray, off-white, and pink), so you can pick the option that fits your style best. It’s made from durable, high-quality nylon that’s helpfully water-resistant, and it’s designed so you can carry it in multiple ways: by holding the two handles as a tote, placing it over your shoulder with the adjustable and detachable padded shoulder straps, or even attaching it to your luggage using the luggage strap on the back.

Basically, you can wear and use this bag however you want — whether as an in-flight personal item, weekender bag, or gym duffel — and that’s just one aspect that reviewers love. One customer called it a “great travel bag,” reporting that it holds “a good amount of clothes and accessories for a weekend.” They also pointed out that it’s very durable, “the perfect size, and does not hurt your shoulders. “This tote is exactly what I need for travel as well as [for the] gym,” one recent shopper wrote, adding that “it's perfect for carrying items that you want to have easy access to when traveling.”

And while it’s ideal for short trips, many reviewers complimented its range, being “perfect for a weekend away or two weeks away,” thanks to how much they can stuff inside of the spacious main compartment. Another happy customer raved about how well the bag worked during a seven-day cruise, saying, “The separate shoe and wet clothes storage were awesome and extremely useful! Not to mention the color, durability, extra storage, and waterproof exterior were perfect!”

The icing on the cake? The affordable price point and current sale price that’s as little as $36. Get it while the deal lasts and enjoy all the stress-free trips it’ll enable in your future.

