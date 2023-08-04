Etihad Airways Is Launching a New Flight to Abu Dhabi From This U.S. Hub — What to Know

Flying to the United Arab Emirates from the United States just got easier.



Etihad Airways, one of the national airlines of the UAE, just announced new service between Boston and Abu Dhabi, beginning on March 31, 2024.

The airline will operate the service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday), Etihad shared.



The 12 hour and 5 minute flight will depart from Boston Logan's Terminal E and arrive into Abu Dhabi Airport's Terminal 3. Travel + Leisure spotted Economy fares starting at $572, and Business Fares starting at $5,725, for one-way service in early April 2024.

Business Class passengers can upgrade to Choice or Choice Plus which adds extra benefits such as the Etihad Chauffeur, which provides assistance on the ground at Abu Dhabi Airport.



“For American travelers, the new Boston route presents exciting opportunities to explore Abu Dhabi's cultural treasures and experience its renowned hospitality," the announcement read. "From the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the opulent Louvre Abu Dhabi, the city offers a captivating blend of modernity and tradition."



Etihad’s arrival into the Boston market marks the fourth US city that the airline operates in — joining New York, Chicago, and Washington. The airline also operates service in Toronto, Canada. Etihad was recently ranked as the most punctual with on-time arrivals in the Middle East according to, data from aviation analytics group, OAG.



Abu Dhabi welcomed 18 million tourists in 2022, and expects to host 22 million tourists in 2023, according to Arabian Business.