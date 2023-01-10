Etihad’s Winter Sale Has Flights to the Maldives, Abu Dhabi, More — How to Book

This sale only runs until Jan. 20.

January 10, 2023
Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in flight
Etihad Airways is helping travelers fly all around the world with a global sale that has plenty of discounted flights to dreamy vacation destinations.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline is offering sale flights to its home city, Dubai, the Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, and more for travelers who book by Jan. 20 and travel between Jan. 15 and April 27, Etihad told Travel + Leisure. Passengers can book economy flights starting at $799 round trip, or book business class flights starting at $2,599 round trip.

“At Etihad, we understand the new year is a time many of us start making exciting travel plans for the year ahead,” Arik De, the chief revenue officer for Etihad Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network. Abu Dhabi is a thriving cultural hotspot with a wide variety of tourist attractions that holidaymakers can enjoy with Etihad’s stopover program.”

Travelers can fly to Islamabad in Pakistan from New York or Washington D.C., for example, for as low as $799 round trip. For just $100 more, travelers can fly from New York City to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, the Maldives, and more.

Fly from Chicago to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia starting at $999 round trip, or head from Washington D.C. to Mumbai starting at just $849 round trip.

Travelers who head to Abu Dhabi can also take advantage of Etihad’s free stopover program, which includes a free hotel stay at select 3-star and 4-star hotels as well as up to 40 percent off 4-star and 5-star hotels.

Etihad, which is considered one of the safest airlines in the world, created one of the air industry’s most beautiful safety videos complete with gorgeous scenes of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

