Upon entering London’s most private members club, Maison Estelle — created by Sharan Pasricha, founder of hospitality powerhouse Ennismore — I am presented with a small square sticker. “It’s for your phone,” the staffer tells me, as the square is firmly applied over my camera lens.

In case there’s any question, secrecy is taken very seriously here — good luck finding a single photograph of the club’s interior online. But starting this summer, there’s a new way to get a peek at the exclusive world of Estelle, no membership required. Set on a 60-acre estate on the edge of the Cotswolds, and about an hour-and-a-half from London, Estelle Manor is the new country outpost of Maison Estelle. While there are some private areas for members only, where you will indeed have to put a sticker over your camera lens, Estelle Manor is very much a hotel open to all, with 108 bedrooms, four restaurants (two of which are currently serving guests), and all the trimmings.



Mark Anthony Fox

I know I’m somewhere special even as I approach Estelle Manor’s stone gates. From the wide pebbled drive, the neo-Jacobean mansion — all honey-hued limestone, mullioned windows, and chimney stacks tangled in ivy — slowly comes into view, and it feels as if I’ve driven inside the opening sequence of Downton Abbey. Surrounded by 500-year-old holly oak trees, wildflower fields, croquet lawns, and stone gates (designed by Sir Charles Barry, the same architect responsible for the neo-Gothic Houses of Parliament), the most recent iteration of the manor dates back to 1908. Through the century, it's been a hunting lodge, maternity ward, police academy, and, most recently, a three-star hotel. The manor’s new raison d'être is clear upon entering: to become the best new country hotel in Britain.

“We have a state-of-the-art gym with 37 classes a week, from HIIT and Box Fit to Hatha yoga and Pilates,” Pasricha told Travel + Leisure. (Pasricha also spearheaded the recent Gleneagles revival, as well as The Hoxton and Delano expansion under the Ennismore flag). “There’s a Riviera-inspired swimming pool on the South Terrace, a kids’ club, and a dedicated workspace for members. Eynsham Baths — our extraordinary Roman-inspired spa — will be opening in the coming months, as will our padel courts.”

In a world of cut-and-paste design and effortlessly cool style, Estelle Manor is an outlier. Its design is outré, high-octane, and fully saturated, and while it’s remarkably cool, I wouldn’t describe it as effortlessly so. Rooms play into period features, with coffered ceilings splashed in mirrored copper and fireplaces that predate the manor surrounded by muted abstracts. There is purpose, thought, and weight behind every room, each one telling a new story in its own aesthetic vernacular. These stories were partly ushered forth by Manhattan-based interiors outfit Roman and Williams, who tackled Estelle’s main manor house, as well as the rooms in the stables and walled garden. And there's an eclectic, worldly art collection throughout the venue — shadowy photographs, tribal pieces, and abstract sculpture — some from Pasricha’s own collection.

Mark Anthony Fox

“When we embarked on this project, we were guided first and foremost by a deep respect for the property’s cultural heritage,” says Robin Standefer, co-founder of Roman and Williams, alongside Stephen Alesch. “We wanted to redefine what a traditional British country home can be today, through modern interventions and unexpected pairings. Our rehabilitation of the early 20th-century manor house included preserving its hand-carved paneling by stripping off the varnish from the millwork to expose the natural beauty of the original oak wood.”

There is substance behind all this style too, including fantastic culinary offerings. “There’s no shortage of excellent gastro pubs serving good food in the Cotswolds," Pasricha says, "so I wanted to [ensure the] cuisine differentiates itself from anything else in the area. We’ll soon have four unique restaurants, including a traditional Chinese restaurant and a members’ restaurant serving Japanese cuisine.”

Dressed in lavish textures of emerald green that evoke the surface of a pool table, The Billiard Room is one of the dining venues already open. It serves up siu yuk (crispy pork) with smears of yuzu mustard, as well as single-origin chocolate Sichuan tarts on Richard Ginori Oriente Italiano china. The other open restaurant is The Brasserie, which has both a light-splashed orangery and a farmhouse-chic main room with open hearths, hanging bouquets of dried herbs, and tufted gray-blue booths. (For breakfast, try the forest mushrooms on sourdough with vegan cream cheese.)

Mark Anthony Fox

Extravagant, vibey guest rooms come in several categories, not all of which are open yet; private cottages are forthcoming, for example, and future guests will find them tucked in the woodland near the soon-to-open, 32,000-square-foot spa. Manor rooms, for adults only, are the best choice thus far, with cane furniture, retro-esque Ruark Audio radios, and bespoke chinoiserie armoires that double as minibars, stocked with both elderflower kombucha and collagen eye patches. Bathrooms are a designer’s dream in breccia rosso marble, dark floral wallpaper, roll top baths, and full-sized George Northwood hair care products and style-forward Commune soap and lotion. It's worth noting that a salon from a hairstylist-to-the-stars is also coming soon.

There’s a winky hint of naughtiness in the rooms, too, with Japanese beer and Clase Azul, plus mini-rehab supplements and condoms tucked amongst toiletries. But that’s not out of the ordinary for these parts — don’t let the cute Beatrix Potter charm fool you, there’s a fair bit of healthy hedonism and a see-and-be-seen scene in this part of the English countryside. A short drive away, you’ll find the perennially buzzy Soho Farmhouse, wellness-chic Daylesford Farm, and RH’s new mega-mansion of a showroom. But there’s no more compelling reason to visit this summer than Estelle Manor — just wait until you see the pool.

