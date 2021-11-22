Writer Paul Theroux Reflects on His Time in Southeastern Africa — the Place That Sparked a Lifetime of Exploration

I would travel by bicycle through the Kanjedza Forest to the town of Limbe to buy supplies and occasionally a new Penguin paperback at the Nyasaland Trading Co. My responsibilities at my school kept me busy during the week, but I had great freedom, too. Some weekends I spent roistering at the Coconut Grove Bar in Limbe. I hiked the hills and visited nearby villages to speak to old men and women, some of whom had been born in the 1890s and shared memories of seeing their first mzungu (white man) and of World War I. They related customs, explained why women were forbidden to eat eggs ("it makes them sterile"), and taught me proverbs, such as Ukaipa nkhope, dziwa nyimbo — If your face is ugly, learn to sing.