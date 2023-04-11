Every Suite in This 9-room Hotel in Hawaii Takes Up an Entire Floor — and Has Stunning Ocean Views

Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki also offers after-hours access to Honolulu's must-visit attractions.

Suite balcony with ocean view at ESPACIO
From sunup to sundown, surfers dot the rolling waves washing onto world-famous Waikiki Beach. Directly across the street, at Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki, guests have a front-row seat to every drop in and wipeout from their balcony jacuzzi. 

Recently added to The Leading Hotels of The World roster, Espacio is unlike any other Honolulu hideaway. It comprises just nine suites, each spanning an entire floor of the oceanfront high-rise, with 2,250 square feet of space. Apart from primo views, suites are decked out with a chef’s kitchen, multiple bedrooms, Japanese-style baths, a washer and dryer, a private sauna, and a balcony bigger than any city studio apartment.

Playing off the jewel theme, suites are cleverly named after gems like emerald and garnet with the corresponding colored Italian marble throughout. Coffered ceilings and soft colors amidst an eclectic blend of Japanese and Moroccan design touches outfit the airy rooms. 

On the bottom floor is Mugen, the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant. Much like its suites, it's a mix of cultures, combining Japanese and French cuisine inspired by chef Jason Yamaguchi’s lineage. It's a popular dining destination for honeymooners, and guests get priority seating for their nine-course tasting menu. Menus change by the season, but handmade gnocchi with island-grown tomatoes, Miyazaki A5 wagyu, and Kona Coffee-infused desserts may appear.

Move up to the top floor, where a small infinity pool and hot tub await. Guests can book this space for a private swim or rooftop barbecue as the sun sets over the Pacific and the surfers retreat to the sand.

When it comes to service, Espacio's philosophy mirrors the Japanese term omotenashi (anticipating your guest’s needs before they arise). So, all guests staying here can expect personalized butler service available day and night.

Aside from delivering your go-to coffee order and stacks of pancakes in the morning, the team here can arrange for after-hours access to Honolulu’s must-visit museums — without the crowds. Straight out of a scene from "Night at the Museum," guests get access to the Honolulu Museum of Art and Bishop Museum after closing. Museum docents give guests exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of unseen royal Hawaiian heirlooms and indigenous artwork.

"We offer our guests complimentary after-hours access to the museums' local artifacts, as well as previews of special exhibits, advanced copies of literature and art, and more,” says David Wong, general manager at Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki. "By partnering with these local institutions, we provide Espacio guests with bespoke experiences that [offer] an exclusive look at Hawaii's rich history and culture."

