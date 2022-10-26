A New Amex Partner Lounge Just Opened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport — What to Know

The Florida hub now has a new Escape Lounge in Terminal 3, which will be helpful to those flying American Airlines, JetBlue, or Spirit Airlines.

By
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on October 26, 2022
Interior of an AMEX EscapeLounge
Photo:

Courtesy of EscapeLounges

Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport now has a new American Express partner lounge that will include reading nooks, local artwork, and more.

The new Escape Lounge, a Centurion Lounge partner space, opened yesterday, Oct. 25, and spans more than 5,000 square feet. It features private workspaces as well as a seasonal menu from chef Laurent Tourondel.

The new lounge is located after security in Terminal 3, making it most helpful to those flying American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue, and is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to partner with Escape Lounges to bring our Card Members and guests a place to relax and recharge during their travels through Fort Lauderdale,” Pablo Rivero, vice president and general manager of global lounge experiences at American Express, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. “From a curated menu to interior touches that celebrate the vibrant local design and style, the lounge will serve as a respite for travelers as they make their way through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.” 

Exterior of an AMEX EscapeLounge

Courtesy of EscapeLounges

To power up before a flight, the lounge will include coffee from Calusa Coffee Roasters as well as include showers with premium bath products. And kids will be entertained with children’s activity packs complete with Escape Lounge’s Kids Crew puzzles.

All American Express Platinum card holders, Business Platinum card holders, Corporate Platinum card holders, Delta SkyMiles Reserve members, and Delta SkyMiles  Reserve Business Card members will receive complimentary access to the lounge (as is the case at all Centurion Lounges). Other travelers can purchase access for $40 per person if they book in advance online or $45 per person if they pay at the door.

Beyond Fort Lauderdale, American Express runs several Centurion Lounges across the country that include unique features like the prohibition-era speakeasy bar tucked behind a copper-paneled wall inside the lounge in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The American Express–branded lounges are some of the best in the world and include  fine-dining menus by up-and-coming regional chefs and destination-specific amenities like Napa wines in San Francisco and microbrews in Denver.

