This 'Real Housewives' Star Announced a Las Vegas Residency — What to Know

VIP guests can even get a "therapy session" with the Bravo star.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta
Published on April 20, 2023
The House of Blues Foundation Room inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Photo:

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas has long hosted celebrities, musicians, and performers for long-term residencies to attract travelers. Now, a Bravo star is the latest to headline a residency of her own.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne announced a special residency in Sin City from Aug. 25 through Dec. 16. The show — titled "Bet It All On Blonde: The Las Vegas Residency" — will be at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's House of Blues Music Hall.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season:12 (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Can't believe this is real life," Jayne said in an Instagram story spotlighting her upcoming show.

Jayne also shared an emotional post on Twitter, writing: “After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE.”

Tickets for Jayne’s performances will be available on Ticketmaster on April 24. Superfans can purchase a platinum package, which includes free drinks, VIP check-in, and even a “therapy session” with Jayne to ask questions. 

Erika Jayne attends her Las Vegas residency announcement event at Bootsy Bellows

 Steven Simione/Getty Images

Jayne won't be the only Bravo presence on the Strip this fall. Earlier this year, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen announced that the 2023 BravoCon is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Nov. 3 - 5, with special events across Caesars Palace, Harrah's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and The LINQ Hotel + Experience. Now in its second year, the event draws thousands of Bravo fans to meet the stars and participate in events. 

