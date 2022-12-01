The Last Day to Buy an Epic Pass Is Almost Here — and It's One of the Best Ski Deals of the Season

The Epic Pass will no longer be on sale after Dec. 4.

Published on December 1, 2022
view of Beaver Creek central plaza - Colorado
Photo:

Christophe Merceron/Getty Images

Ski season has officially kicked off at mountains around the country, and that means this week is the last day to buy an Epic Pass.

The Epic Pass, which is one of the best deals in skiing, will no longer be available after 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The company will also stop selling all versions of the Epic Pass, including the Epic Day Pass.

“If you know you’ll ski and ride this season, even just a few days, don’t wait to buy lift tickets,” Ryan Bennett, the chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We have a variety of pass options so everyone can benefit from the value and flexibility that our passes offer. Whether you’ll hit the slopes one day or every day, by purchasing now you’ll avoid paying for full priced lift tickets later.”

The snow is soft and fresh in Sun Bowl on Whistler Mountain

gladassfanny/Getty Images

Currently, the Epic Pass, which offers unlimited access to 41 resorts, is on sale for $949. The pass first went on sale in the spring and had a price increase over the summer, but is still significantly below the $979 price tag from 2020.

The Epic Day Pass, which currently costs as low as  $51 and is the lowest-cost option, represents up to 65% off typical lift ticket prices, according to the company. 

Vail Resorts also offers other lower-priced options like the Epic Local Pass, which provides unlimited access to 29 resorts like Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado, as well as holiday-restricted access to others like Park City in Utah and Stowe in Vermont.

This year, Vail Resorts plans to limit lift tickets on its mountains in an effort to manage potential crowding. All pre-purchased passes, including the Epic Day Pass, will not be affected.

The decision to stop selling the Epic Pass for the season comes as several mountains have already started welcoming guests with some even opening the slopes up early. Breckenridge, for example, opened two days early on Nov. 9, while Vail Mountain opened on Nov. 11 for its 60th anniversary season. Similarly, Park City opened on Nov. 16, two days earlier than initially planned.

