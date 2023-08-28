This Unlimited Ski Pass Will Get You Access to 40 Mountains — and Its Price Is About to Go up on Labor Day

The Epic Pass, which is owned by Vail Resorts, is currently on sale for $929, but costs are set to increase on Sept. 4,

Alison Fox
Ski season is just around the corner and the time for savings is now with prices on a major mountain pass set to go up after Labor Day.

The Epic Pass, which is owned by Vail Resorts, is currently on sale for $929, but costs are set to increase on Sept. 4, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The pass initially went on sale in March starting at just $909.

The pass offers unlimited and unrestricted access to more than 40 different mountain resorts and limited access to more than 80 resorts all over the world

“Epic Pass products offer the best deal in skiing and riding, with unmatched value and access to the world’s best destination resorts and close-to-home ski areas, including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Stowe, and Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland,” Vail Resorts said in a statement provided to T+L. 

The company also offers more limited passes like the Epic Local Pass, which currently starts at $689, and the Epic Day Pass, which starts at just $41 per day.

This year, skiers and riders will also be able to store their passes on their phones, which will be scanned hands-free through Bluetooth. The new mobile passes can be used in lieu of plastic cards or RFID chips (though those will be available this season as well).

Additionally, travelers who purchase an Epic Pass now can access Vail’s Winter Getaway Sale, which offers an extra 20 percent off hotel rates. The sale runs now through Sept. 5 for pass holders and runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 5 for non-pass holders.

The sale is in addition to the 20 percent pass holders typically save on lodging, ski and snowboard group lessons, ski and snowboard rentals, and on-mountain food and beverages.

The cost of the Epic Pass is still much lower than what it cost in 2020 when the price tag started at $979.

