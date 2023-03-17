Emirates Debuts New Look for Its Planes — See the Makeover

“Out with the old; in with the new!”

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 17, 2023
New designed Emirates airplane on an airport tarmac
Photo:

Courtesy of The Emirates Group

Emirates is getting a new look. 

The Dubai-based carrier which is known for its luxury first class suites that have a shower spa on board has updated its livery, or graphics that are printed on the outside of the plane. 

The changes include a larger logo, and a new 3D version of the United Arab Emirates Flag on the tail fin of the aircraft. The airline is also adding new graphics to the winglets, and removing a website graphic from the design. 

“Aircraft livery is the most instantly recognizable brand real estate for any airline. It’s a visual representation of our unique identity, something we wear proudly, and display in all the cities we fly to around the world.” Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark said in a statement.

Emirates also shared that this is the third iteration of the aircraft livery design, and will be gradually rolled out to the fleet of aircraft through August 2024. If you are looking to spot the new livery, the aircraft with the tail number A6-E0E was featured in the promotional images sporting the new look. 

“Out with the old; in with the new!” Emirates shared in a social media post

The airline also released a time lapse video which shows painters and engineers working on the livery transformation inside of an airplane hangar. 

It’s not just the outside of the aircraft that will be looking different for passengers. Last August, Emirates revealed a multi-billion dollar investment plan to provide upgrades to the fleet. The improvement plan will completely refresh the interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. 

Emirates Airline started in 1985 with only two aircraft, and has grown to a fleet of over 262 aircraft that flew 19 million passengers last year, according to the company. Earlier this year, Emirates celebrated achieving 30 million members of their Skywards frequent flier program.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Flight Attendant standing in the economy section of an Emirates flight
These Airlines Have the Most Luxurious Economy Seats
Emirates Business Class experience from airport lounge to interior cabin views
Is Emirates Business Class Worth It? I Flew to Dubai to Find Out
Brussels Airlines Smurfs plane
The Coolest Airplane Paint Jobs in the Sky
Commercial Jet Airliner Coming in to Land at Sky Harbor Airport Phoenix Arizona
4 Easy Ways to Identify Planes in the Sky
A cabin crew member moves carts in the galley.
An Inside Look at a Day in the Life of an Emirates Flight Attendant
Full-scale replicas of the airlines' aircraft interiors come outfitted with the full setup for each cabin.
A Behind-the-scenes Look at How Flight Attendants Are Trained for the Job
Conceptual illustration of a Boy, Clouds, Airplane, Grass and an Open Door
For One Writer and His Son, The Thrill of Flying Never Gets Old — Even When It's Just Make Believe
KLM 100 Years
The World’s Oldest Airline Just Turned 100 (Video)
The Northern Lights dance overhead near Selfoss on December 31, 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland.
These Planes Took a Detour So Passengers Could See the Northern Lights
An Emirates Airbus A380 inflight
Emirates Is Selling Off Pieces of Its First Airbus A380 — Including Its Iconic Bar
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Exterior of United Airlines plane on runway
What to Know Before Flying United Airlines, According to Passenger Reviews
Delta A350 in flight over clouds
What to Know Before Flying Delta Air Lines, According to Passenger Reviews
Emirates premium economy class cabin
Emirates' New Premium Economy Section Comes With Serious Perks
Exterior of the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, featuring digital artwork by Jeffrey Gibson.
San Francisco Has a Boundary-pushing New Art Museum
Card Placeholder Image
World's Worst Airlines for Customer Service 2015