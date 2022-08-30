This Accessory Comes With Me on Every Trip — and It Saves My Hair Every Time

When I’m traveling, I’m usually looking for ways to keep my hair out of my face, whether I’m boarding a long flight or setting out for a day of sightseeing. And when I don’t have all my favorite hair products on hand or the time to achieve a salon-worthy blowout in my Airbnb, throwing my hair up in a clip is often the best option. But an effortless up-do can still be stylish, thanks to one of this year’s biggest hair trends: the claw clip. By smoothing back my hair and twisting my tresses into one of these clips, I’m able to achieve a sleek look that keeps me looking and feeling fresh all day — and since I’ll save time while getting ready, that means I’ll have more opportunities to explore and enjoy my destination (while still looking chic in vacation photos!).

My all-time favorite clip is the Big Effing Clip from Emi Jay — and while it has the traditional claw shape, what makes this clip stand out, and what ultimately makes it worth the money for me, is how well it holds my hair in place. I’ve tried a few other clips and it’s hard to find one that grips my hair enough to keep it securely in place all day long. On a trip to France this summer, I frequently used this clip (it’s now a mainstay in my purse), and my hair stayed in place for hours without having to adjust anything. Plus, the clip never tugs on my hair or feels heavy; I even forget that I’m wearing it most of the time.

Revolve

To buy: revolve.com, $34

The clip comes in an impressive variety of colors and designs, ranging from a classic glossy chocolate brown to a bold glittery pink. However, my personal favorite is the Brownstone print, which features a brown and amber checkerboard pattern (it’s the perfect combination of neutral and fashion-forward) that complements my blonde hair perfectly.

And while $34 is admittedly quite pricey for a hair clip, I’ve also found a variety of stylish, functional options available at Amazon, so you can achieve the same look without breaking the bank. I combed through the retailer’s selection to find top-rated clips that reviewers say look good and keep their hair in place for hours at a time. Keep scrolling for my top picks.

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips

Amazon



This set of three clips has a soft matte finish that grips to your hair, as well as long claws that won’t cause uncomfortable snags in your strands. Choose from a range of color combinations, including neutrals, brights, and variety packs so you can match your clip to your outfit.

Shoppers love the clips, giving them more than 20,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer called the set a “must-buy for long, thick hair” adding, “I was able to get all my hair in and it stayed in place! It even held after a day in the yard and then a trip to the gym, I am amazed!”

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $18)

Auseibeely 6-Pack Square Claw Clips

Amazon

If you prefer a more modern shape, check out these clips from Auseibeely. Given their rectangular silhouette, they have a more elevated look that you could easily wear to the office if you’re the type of person who always throws your hair up by midday. The variety of six neutral colors will go with just about any outfit, business or casual, too.

Amazon shoppers particularly rave about the durability and comfort of these clips, with one writing, “[I] love that I can use these clips to sleep in and it doesn’t hurt my head.”

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $9)

Ahoney 4-Pack Checkered Claw Clips for Thin Hair

Amazon

For shoppers with shorter or thinner hair, don’t miss out on this pick from Ahoney. The clips, which come in a pack of four checkered options in different shades, are smaller in size than many others on the market, and their teeth are designed to be closer together to ensure that finer strands don’t slip through. And even if you have thick hair, you can also use these fun clips for half-up-half-down looks.

“I have very short and fine hair and these work great,” one reviewer exclaimed. Another buyer who says they have “medium length, fine but a lot of it, blonde hair” noted that they can wear a “chic updo that stays most of the day without touching it!”

To buy: amazon.com, $15

HQ-Site 4-Pack Large Fashion Claw Clips

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a classic tortoiseshell hair accessory, and this set from HQ-Site includes four banana clips in a variety of prints that will be sure to add a touch of flair to any outfit, all while keeping your hair out of your face.

A shopper mentioned that “I've got a ton of hair” and “it's thick, so clips usually slide off. These stay with no discomfort!” And despite the affordable price tag, reviewers say the clips are “high quality” and sturdy, in comparison to the cheaply made versions you usually find.

To buy: amazon.com, $12

