This Little-known Greek Island Has Gorgeous Scenery and Crystal-clear Water — and Just Got a Brand-new Hotel With a Saltwater Infinity Pool

The greek island of Kefalonia welcomes its newest luxury stay, Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa, on May 5.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Published on May 4, 2023
The island of Kefalonia, west of mainland Greece, may not be a household name like Santorini or Mykonos — but that's exactly why you should consider visiting. This picture-perfect island is known as one of Greece's most beautiful places and a favorite among local travelers for its charming small villages and crystal-clear waters. 

On May 5, the island will welcome its newest luxury stay, Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa, a retreat with 12 villas overlooking olive groves and the Ionian Sea. The boutique property sits on a secluded private estate with an on-site restaurant, spa, and an infinity saltwater pool, blending modern design and amenities with the island's pristine scenery. 

"My husband and I have been visiting Kefalonia for more than 15 years, but we always felt that the hotel market was somehow lacking. Our dream was to create something special on this beautiful green island," said Maike Korsanos, the designer at Maike Gruna Interiors, who owns the property with her husband, Spyro Korsanos. 

She designed each of the one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas with style and functionality in mind, incorporating small kitchenettes, spacious living room areas, large outdoor dining spaces, and private pools with uninterrupted views of the mountains and the sea. Guests' privacy is ensured through bamboo fencing and pergolas. 

"We have used locally sourced stone and worked with natural materials throughout the construction, such as timber, polished plaster, terracottas, glazed wall tiles, and natural stone tiles, which gives it an earthy feel and the hotel blends into its surroundings," Korsanos explained. The neutral palette of the villas' interiors also does an excellent job of highlighting the stunning views and the sea's turquoise waters, which pops against the muted color scheme. 

The hotel's eatery treats patrons to authentic Kefalonian flavors and recipes, local produce, meats, and fresh seafood.

"The restaurant, which is built of natural stone blocks, is nestled within the olive grove and surrounded by olive, orange, apple, lemon, and pomegranate trees as well as large areas of herbs such as lavender, oregano, thyme, sage, and rosemary," Korsanos added, also noting that many of these ingredients are used in dishes as well as the hotel's cocktail bar.

Another highlight of the boutique hotel is the wellness center, with a fully equipped gym (and more of those breathtaking sea views) and the spa with two treatment rooms, where guests can indulge in an aromatherapy session or a massage. 

And for travelers who'd like to venture out on Kefalonia or the neighboring islands of Ithaca and Zante, Eliamos offers a long list of experiences and tours, including stargazing at Mount Aenos National Park, wine tasting, hiking, and boat trips. 

Nightly rates at Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa start from $384, and you can book your stay at eliamos.com.

