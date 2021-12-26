Air France Just Opened a Luxurious New Airport Spa With This French Beauty Brand

On your next trip to Paris, you can arrive in the city of lights looking fresher than when you left home.

Although transatlantic flights are more often associated with puffy faces and red-eye fatigue, Air France passengers can now step off their flights and into an all-new spa at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport.

The new "La Première Sisley Beauty Institute" at the airline's most exclusive lounge was developed in partnership with luxe french beauty company Sisley. Treatments are available for both men and women, focusing on skin rehydration and tightening — as well as stress relief.

Air France's La Première passengers will be escorted to the lounge designed by architect Didier Lefort (who has designed award-winning spaces like the Four Seasons Bora Bora and The Dataï Langkawi hotel in Malaysia). If you're proceeding directly to the spa, you'll be greeted by a space designed for relaxation, with minimalist decor and ambient lighting.

Passengers flying in Air France's La Première class can also receive a complimentary 30-minute facial treatment.

Specific facial treatments include The Nutrition Sleep Well Facial Care, The Plumping Glow Black Rose Facial Care, The Pure Skin Purifying Facial Care and The Special Men Facial Care. Each treatment can be tailored for how long passengers have in the lounge.

And those flying out of Charles de Gaulle can partake in a preflight anti-jet-lag treatment that "guarantees total relaxation before a flight," according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

The lounge also features a Sisley boutique where travelers can purchase any of the products used in their treatments. And even the lounge's shower cubicles are stocked with the brand's products.

Access to La Première lounge is free for passengers flying in Air France's La Première class.