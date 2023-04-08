This Flattering Beach Cover-up Has More Than 17,000 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It's Perfect for Vacation

I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect beach cover-up for years, and I have some very strict criteria that must be met in order to earn a spot in my travel wardrobe. First off, it must be lightweight and easily packable so it takes up as little space in my suitcase as possible. But it also has to be versatile enough to be styled as something other than a beach cover-up. For me, functionality is key, and I think I can safely say that I just stumbled upon the top layer that checks all of my boxes.

Currently on sale for just $20 in select colors at Amazon, the Ekouaer Women’s Beach Cover-up is the breezy, effortlessly cool top I’ve been looking for — and it’s long enough that it’s easily styled as a tunic for everyday wear. If you’re aiming to make the most out of your vacation wardrobe with the least amount of items, this beach dress should be your go-to.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $46)

This flowy cover-up is made with a lightweight rayon material that’s both soft and breathable, even on the hottest days. A flattering V-neck cut is a stunning addition to your pool or beach attire, and an asymmetrical side slit adds some intrigue to the otherwise basic long-sleeved cover-up. It’s also refined enough to wear to a beachside lunch or day cruise by simply adding a pair of sandals for an easy breezy outfit when you’re in a hurry.

Rolled-up sleeves are great for protecting your skin from the harsh sun, and a single pocket on the front of the shirt is another charming detail to this shopper-loved dress. Since it comes in 21 beautiful colors from bright red to a more neutral black or white, why not snag this versatile cover-up in multiple shades to complement all of your favorite bathing suits? Plus, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL there should be the perfect fit for every stylish beach-goer in the market for a new staple piece.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $46)

More than 17,100 impressed shoppers awarded this cover-up with a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, with one customer dubbing it a “great versatile travel piece,” and noting that they’ve even “worn it with denim jeggings and boots,” and the dress garnered “lots of compliments.” They also added that it “works as a tunic or a swimsuit cover-up,” confirming how functional it is for warmer-weather vacations.

Another shopper doubled down on the versatility of this piece, explaining that it was “just what I needed to double as a beach cover-up” and will “serve as a robe when traveling to save packing space.” They even noted that they may wear it “as a top with jeans or leggings.” In fact, one customer also revealed that they “bought [it] for a cover-up” but it’s so nice that they “will wear [it] for international air travel.” They even plan on “ordering a second one in white for the beach.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $46)

The more ways you can wear the clothes you’ve packed with you for vacation, the more room you’ll have in your suitcase to comfortably travel with ease. If you’ve been looking for sneaky ways to streamline your wardrobe on your next trip, the Ekouaer Women’s Beach Cover-up is versatile, stylish, and easily worn on the beach and during a night out on the town, so you can focus less on packing and more on enjoying your vacation. Right now, this lightweight top layer is an impressive 57 percent off at Amazon, so you won’t regret snagging it in multiple colors ahead of your upcoming vacation.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.