The Breezy, Wrinkle-free Cover-up That Vacationers Call a Great ‘Grab-and-go’ Outfit Is Under $25 Now

It’s versatile, keeps you cool, and can easily be dressed up or down.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Breathable beach cover-up One-off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

When packing for your summer travels, finding versatile pieces that can be worn a number of ways is one of the best hacks for avoiding checked bag fees and vacationing with just a carry-on. If you’re going to be spending time at the beach or the pool you’re going to need a stylish cover-up for walking back to your hotel room or grabbing a bite to eat, and we’ve found one option that’s cute enough to be worn as an outfit on its own.

Right now, the Ekouaer Women’s Short Sleeve Cover-up is on sale at Amazon starting at just $22 with a special on-site coupon, and with its flowing material and a flattering cut, we may have found your new favorite day-to-night travel staple. 

Ekouaer Women's Cover Up Short Sleeve Beachwear Coverups

Amazon

This lightweight, breathable beach cover-up is made from an airy nylon material that effectively keeps you cool and comfortable all day long while simultaneously protecting your skin from the harsh summer sun. The soft fabric dries quickly after getting wet, making it perfect for poolside outings, and the wrinkle-proof material also looks effortlessly sleek if you decide to wear this cover-up as an outfit for a day of shopping or sightseeing.

The dress is designed to fit a wide range of body types with an adjustable tie at the midsection, as well as sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. A flowing short-sleeve cut with a tasteful V-neck is flattering and cooling while the temperatures soar, and the cover-up is long enough to be worn as an outfit away from the beach on even the warmest days. Plus, a mid-thigh length is perfect to hide your suit while you’re on the go while still looking effortlessly stylish. 

Amazon Ekouaer Women's Cover Up Short Sleeve Beachwear Coverups Loose V-Neck Bikini Beach Tunic Top

Amazon

From the pool to the city streets, shoppers have become enamored with this summer fixture, and it has earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings at Amazon for the fit and feel of the fabric. One customer revealed that the dress is “very comfortable and is super flattering on,” noting that while it’s designed to be a bathing suit cover-up, “it’s lined so you can wear it out in public.” They also added that the “best part about this dress is that it doesn’t wrinkle easily,” making it a “closet staple for when you need a quick grab-and-go outfit” that can “easily be dressed up or down.”

Meanwhile, another traveler packed this cover-up to take with them on their latest vacation, noting that it’s the “perfect length” for taller shoppers, and they “even wore it as a sundress with a jacket to dinner,” and it was “very cute and comfortable.” And yet another customer spoke to the versatility of the dress, explaining that it’s not only the “perfect lightweight cover-up for a hot day on the beach or by the pool,” but there’s also “no need to change before shopping or getting a bite to eat,” because the dress is so “lightweight and pretty.”

Amazon Ekouaer Women's Cover Up Short Sleeve Beachwear Coverups Loose V-Neck Bikini Beach Tunic Top

Amazon

Finding mutli-functional pieces to pack for your beach vacation allows you to sidestep checked bag fees while still securing a stylish summer wardrobe, and the timeless Ekouaer Women’s Short Sleeve Cover-up is the perfect poolside dress and breezy sightseeing outfit all rolled into one. This ultra-soft, flattering, and unbelievably comfortable beach cover-up is currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $22 with a special on-site coupon, so now is a great time to level-up your beachwear with this breathable, wallet-friendly vacation essential.  

But why stop at just one cover-up if you’re going on vacation? If you’re looking to elevate your summer wardrobe even further, keep scrolling to find more beach dresses on sale at Amazon right now.

More Beach Cover-ups on Sale at Amazon

Bsubseach Crochet Hollow Out Swim Cover-up

Amazon Bsubseach Women Crochet Hollow Out Swim Cover Ups Short Sleeve Beach Swimwear Tunic Dress

Amazon

Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-up

Amazon Jeasona Womenâs Bathing Suit Cover Up for Beach Pool Swimwear Crochet Dress

Amazon

Blooming Jelly Swimsuit Cover-up

Amazon Blooming Jelly Womens Swimsuit Coverups White Chiffon Bikini Swimwear Beach Cover Up Dress Shirt

Amazon

Jar of Love Beach Dress

Amazon Jar of Love Women's Beach Dress Bikini Beachwear Coverups Casual Vacation Short Summer Halter Dresses

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

johnston murphy dad shoes Tout
My Dad Swears by These Comfortable Dress Shoes — and Similar Styles Are on Sale Right Now, Starting at $37
Reversible Swimsuits Review Tout
These Clever Reversible Swimsuits Are Total Game-changers for Packing — and They Start at Less Than $50
J.Jill Pure Jill Tie-Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Brand’s Huge Summer Sale Includes Lightweight Dresses, Flowy Tops, and Breezy Pants Up to 70% Off
Related Articles
Linen Set Amazon Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and This Is the Linen 2-piece Short Set From Amazon I’m Taking on All of My Summer Trips
Amazon Linen Shirt Review Tout
This Versatile, Cooling Linen Tunic Is a Must-have for All My Travels — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $30
Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless
This Comfy, Wrinkle-free Amazon Dress Has a 'Magical' Waist-snatching Fit — and It's $27 Right Now
Deal Roundup: Dresses Tout
16 Flattering, Flowy Summer Dresses That Won't Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — Starting at Just $20 for Prime Day
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Editors Picks From Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is on — Shop These 12 Travel Writer-approved Deals
Deal Roundup: First-Person Roundup Cooling, Lightweight Clothing for Summer Tout
18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
Birkenstock Loyalists Say These Amazon Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on a Marshmallow' — and They're $25 Right Now
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best T-shirt Dresses on Sale Tout
Amazon's Top-rated T-shirt Dresses Start at Just $19 — and They're Perfect for Summer Travel
PD DEAL ROUNDUP: BEST PRIME DAY DEALS TOUT
Amazon Is Celebrating Prime Day With More Deals Than Ever Before — Shop the 104 Best
The Best Swimsuit Cover-ups
The 20 Best Swimsuit Cover-ups of 2023
PD Early Roundup: Under-$50 Lightweight Jumpsuits Tout
12 Flowy and Flattering Jumpsuits That'll Keep You Comfortable on Your Next Summer Trip — All Under $50
PD Early Deal Roundup: Summer Concert/Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits Tout
The 17 Best Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits You Can Get at Amazon — Starting at Just $7
Nordstrom 4th of July Sale Roundup Tout
Nordstrom’s Surprise Fourth of July Sale Will Have You Seeing Fireworks — Shop Deals From Just $16
Amazon Prime Day Best UPF Clothing Under $50 Tout
Stay Cool and Avoid Sunburn This Summer With 14 Expert-approved, Protective Clothing Picks From Just $17