The Breezy, Wrinkle-free Cover-up That Vacationers Call a Great ‘Grab-and-go’ Outfit Is Under $25 Now

When packing for your summer travels, finding versatile pieces that can be worn a number of ways is one of the best hacks for avoiding checked bag fees and vacationing with just a carry-on. If you’re going to be spending time at the beach or the pool you’re going to need a stylish cover-up for walking back to your hotel room or grabbing a bite to eat, and we’ve found one option that’s cute enough to be worn as an outfit on its own.

Right now, the Ekouaer Women’s Short Sleeve Cover-up is on sale at Amazon starting at just $22 with a special on-site coupon, and with its flowing material and a flattering cut, we may have found your new favorite day-to-night travel staple.

Amazon

This lightweight, breathable beach cover-up is made from an airy nylon material that effectively keeps you cool and comfortable all day long while simultaneously protecting your skin from the harsh summer sun. The soft fabric dries quickly after getting wet, making it perfect for poolside outings, and the wrinkle-proof material also looks effortlessly sleek if you decide to wear this cover-up as an outfit for a day of shopping or sightseeing.

The dress is designed to fit a wide range of body types with an adjustable tie at the midsection, as well as sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. A flowing short-sleeve cut with a tasteful V-neck is flattering and cooling while the temperatures soar, and the cover-up is long enough to be worn as an outfit away from the beach on even the warmest days. Plus, a mid-thigh length is perfect to hide your suit while you’re on the go while still looking effortlessly stylish.

Amazon

From the pool to the city streets, shoppers have become enamored with this summer fixture, and it has earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings at Amazon for the fit and feel of the fabric. One customer revealed that the dress is “very comfortable and is super flattering on,” noting that while it’s designed to be a bathing suit cover-up, “it’s lined so you can wear it out in public.” They also added that the “best part about this dress is that it doesn’t wrinkle easily,” making it a “closet staple for when you need a quick grab-and-go outfit” that can “easily be dressed up or down.”

Meanwhile, another traveler packed this cover-up to take with them on their latest vacation, noting that it’s the “perfect length” for taller shoppers, and they “even wore it as a sundress with a jacket to dinner,” and it was “very cute and comfortable.” And yet another customer spoke to the versatility of the dress, explaining that it’s not only the “perfect lightweight cover-up for a hot day on the beach or by the pool,” but there’s also “no need to change before shopping or getting a bite to eat,” because the dress is so “lightweight and pretty.”

Amazon

Finding mutli-functional pieces to pack for your beach vacation allows you to sidestep checked bag fees while still securing a stylish summer wardrobe, and the timeless Ekouaer Women’s Short Sleeve Cover-up is the perfect poolside dress and breezy sightseeing outfit all rolled into one. This ultra-soft, flattering, and unbelievably comfortable beach cover-up is currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $22 with a special on-site coupon, so now is a great time to level-up your beachwear with this breathable, wallet-friendly vacation essential.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22.

