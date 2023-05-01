This Packable Hiking Hat Makes Travelers Feel ‘10 Degrees Cooler’ — and It’s Only $15

There comes a time when staying cool, comfortable, and protected from the sun during warm weather travel becomes more important than always appearing stylish, and if you’ve reached that point, then you’re likely looking for a sturdy hat to carry you through your spring and summer adventures. A good hat for long hikes and relaxing days spent at the beach not only keeps your skin safe from strong sun rays, but also regulates your body temperature and allows for an overall more pleasant experience outdoors.

If you’ve been struggling to find an option that meets all of these requirements while sticking to your budget, we’ve found the hat of the summer that’s already a best-seller at Amazon: the Einskey Unisex Sun Hat — and right now it’s on sale for an impressive 50 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)

This adjustable, unisex sun hat has earned more than 21,700 five-star ratings at Amazon, and rightfully so — it’s made with a waterproof, sweat-wicking polyester material that’s the perfect addition to your suitcase for hiking adventure and beach outings alike. The wide 3.9-inch brim is highly effective at protecting your face and neck from the harsh sun, and a breathable mesh panel on either side of the hat limits sweat from gathering on your head, keeping you cool and comfortable.

A built-in sweatband around the brim of the hat becomes especially useful on hot summer days as you aim to stay as dry as possible, and the hat is also designed to be foldable (and packable), so it’s easily tucked into your carry-on or beach tote for quick protection without having to worry about it losing form over time. This functional hat is also adjustable with a rear elastic drawstring and an additional chin strap that keeps it firmly in place on your head, even on the windiest days. Not to mention this warm-weather staple is available in 27 neutral colors to flawlessly match your favorite outdoor gear.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)

Shoppers are universally stunned by how easy it was to pack away this hat for travel, with one customer raving that they “love that it folds in half to stick [into] my knapsack,” noting that they can “pull it out and it looks great.” They also shared that the “brim is extra sturdy and wide to shade from the sun,” making it a vital addition when creating an extra barrier of protection against the strong rays. It’s even touted as a “must-have for long days in the sun” by one happy customer who claimed that it “made me feel 10 degrees cooler” while they were outside.

Meanwhile, another shopper was so pleased that they purchased the hat in two colors, noting that they have a “delegated [hat] for my travel bag” and an additional one “in my daily go bag.” They were so impressed with the protection the wide brim provided against the sun that they even called it “one perfect hat,” noting that it’s “comfy to wear, [and] easy to fold up and stuff away when unneeded.” And if you’re worried about your head overheating, this customer can set your mind at ease that it has “great ventilation” and was “great for traveling” when they went on their honeymoon to Italy.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)

Protecting your skin and keeping yourself cool against the blistering heat of spring and summer travel may seem like a daunting task, but the Einskey Unisex Sun Hat is currently on sale for just $15 so you’ll be able to significantly reduce your concerns with this simple, adjustable accessory. Now you can pack a hat without having to wear it through the airport or worrying about it being misshapen when you remove it from your suitcase. Plus, your skin will thank you.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

