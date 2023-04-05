Packing for Egypt takes a little extra planning than, say, Spain or Italy, but with a little thoughtfulness you’ll be well on your way to an unforgettable experience. Here are all the things you need in one comprehensive vacation checklist.

This guide will help ensure you’ve got everything you might not have thought about for your trip to Egypt — but don’t forget your usual travel essentials as well! It’s pretty easy to find replacement toiletries or electronics while in Cairo but nobody wants to spend their vacation hunting for something instead of sightseeing.

You won’t want to get caught wearing inappropriate garments or becoming too sweaty to enjoy the experience, so we spoke to a handful of Egypt travel experts to get their insights on exactly what you’ll want to pack (and other important tips to keep in mind).

The allure of a trip to Egypt is undeniable; the bucket-list destination is one of the world's oldest and most intriguing countries with an equally rich modern culture to match. Still, Egypt gets extremely hot (we’re talking up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months), and has a predominantly Muslim population, so there are things to consider when curating a packing list as a visitor.

Clothing “Many residents of Egypt tend to dress more conservatively and it’s nice to respect the country you’re entering by dressing in a similar fashion,” says Jasmine Padda, Egypt Destination Specialist for Kensington Tours. “Of course, the standards for tourists are more liberal, the general suggestion is to ensure your shorts/dresses/skirts don’t go above mid-thigh, and that there isn’t excessive cleavage being shown.” You’ll also want to prioritize sun protection and breathable fabrics that you’ll be able to wear comfortably for the entire day. Egypt gets unbearably hot in the summer months — but even in the spring and fall, you’ll easily find yourself working up a sweat as the day goes on.

Best Long-sleeved Top for Women Toomet Women's UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Packing a breathable long-sleeved top will likely end up being the most important item in your Egypt wardrobe. Women should plan to dress quite modestly in Egypt but you’ll also want to ensure the garments you pack are going to be moisture-wicking or you’ll wind up overheating in the Egyptian sun. This Toomet Women's UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Shirt is our top pick in the long-sleeved shirt department. It’s made from a 50+ UPF material that’ll ensure optimal protection from the harsh sun while also providing a very airy feeling against the skin. The loose-fitting shirt is also quick drying so you can easily give it a wash and hang dry in the hotel sink as needed. Price at time of publish: $29

Best Short-sleeved Top for Men Coofandy Men's Cotton Linen Henley Shirt Amazon View On Amazon View On Coofandy.com While men have different considerations when it comes to conservative dressing, you’ll still want to opt for loose-fitting garments to ensure optimal comfort. The Coofandy Men's Cotton Linen Henley Shirt is our favorite short-sleeved top for men due to its versatile style and cotton/linen material. This combination is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and breathable, but the stand collar and button detailing give this option a slightly more sophisticated look than the average linen shirt (which will allow you to style it for semi-formal dinners just as easily as you would to explore the pyramids). Price at time of publish: $30

Best Pants for Women Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon View On Amazon

While you could opt for jeans or cotton trousers while traveling in Egypt, you’ll be far more comfortable in something loose-fitting and breathable like linen drawstring pants. The Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant is a super versatile option that will provide the same breezy comfort as a pair of shorts but will be much more appropriate while visiting the hot spots in Cairo and beyond. The wide-leg pant features four functional pockets and is also machine washable (read: low maintenance). We also like that this pair comes in a huge array of light colorways to help keep you cool even in the baking hot sun. Price at time of publish: $36

Best Pants for Men iWoo Mens Cotton Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon View On Amazon The iWoo Mens Cotton Linen Drawstring Pants are going to be the best option for men looking for a cooling and comfortable pair that’ll offer protection from the sun without feeling too stuffy. The linen and cotton blend is moisture-wicking and quick-drying while the relaxed drawstring fit gives these pants a leg up when it comes to all-day comfort during those hours-long guided tours on your feet. This option also has two back pockets with buttons which offer a distinctly more sophisticated look than the average linen pant. Price at time of publish: $32

Best Long Skirt Simlu Maxi Skirt for Women Amazon View On Amazon Skirts and dresses are completely appropriate to wear in Egypt — but you’ll want to look for something that hits below the knee as a more respectful style. The Simlu Maxi Skirt for Women is a great option that’ll tick all the right boxes for adventures in Egypt. It’s budget-friendly to start — but it is also crafted with a comfy (and stretchy) modal material that sits snugly at the hips and flares out into an elegant gathered style that is conservative but flowy enough to get really great Instagram photos in front of the Great Sphinx of Giza. It’s available in a wide array of cool colors and prints, including mustard yellow stripes and cheeky black-and-white polka dots. Price at time of publish: $36

Best Maxi Dress Kranda Round Neck Short Flutter Sleeve Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart When it comes to travel wardrobe heavy-hitters, a maxi dress is truly the G.O.A.T. You don’t have to worry about mixing and matching multiple pieces — it’s a one-stop-shop that allows you to get dressed and go in an instant. The Kranda Round Neck Short Flutter Sleeve Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress is a particularly great option for this kind of convenience, especially while traveling through Egypt. The flowing skirt and loose-fitting sleeves are breathable and stylish while still offering a modest silhouette. Price at time of publish: $43

Best Swimsuit for Women Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt View On Summersalt.com You don’t have to worry as much about modesty if you’re staying at a western resort or hotel, but if you’d still prefer to stick with a one-piece over a bikini in this case, we’re pretty fond of the Sidestroke bathing suit by Summersalt. It packs comfy-yet-flattering compression and a unique one-shoulder design that is both stylish and still efficient for swimming laps (or just lounging by the pool). We also like that this option is size-inclusive; it’s available in sizes 0 to 24. Price at time of publish: $95

Best Swim Trunks Lululemon Pool Short Lululemon View On Lululemon Likewise, men can opt for whatever swim trunks you’d pack for any other resort or warm-weather vacation. The Lululemon Pool Short is our top pick when it comes to a long-lasting and comfortable pair. They’re crafted using a water-repellent and abrasion-resistant fabric which means they’ll dry quickly once you’re out of the water and they also won’t get banged up with regular use. We also really like that these swim trunks are made using more than 80 percent recycled materials, including recycled nylon and recycled polyester. Price at time of publish: $78

Best Coverup L*Space Sungazer Dress View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Anthropologie It doesn’t matter if you’re at a resort in Cancun or Cairo — it’s considered polite to have a decent bathing suit coverup on hand for moving between the restaurants and interior of the hotel to the pool. The L*Space Sungazer Dress is our favorite swimwear coverup for a handful of reasons. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but it’s well worth it if you want an elegant and long-lasting coverup that’ll work just as well (with a tank underneath) at the hotel buffet as it will as a casual evening dress in a pinch. The full-length dress features a deep v-neck, a smocked waist, and subtle side slips for added comfort and visual interest. Price at time of publish: $165

Shoes “Egypt typically requires a lot of domestic travel to see the most significant points of interest,” points out Padda. “Air travel is popular to make the most of your time, so try and limit your luggage to one checked bag, or better yet, one carry-on per person.” This means being super intentional with your footwear; we suggest going simple with a comfortable pair of running shoes, a sandal, and maybe a pair of evening-appropriate dress shoes if you’re planning to attend more formal dinners at your resort or hotel. Lastly, if you plan on visiting a mosque, you may want to pack a spare pair of socks, especially if you’re wearing sandals and don’t want to be barefoot indoors.

Best Sneakers for Women Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com You’re going to be on your feet a lot while exploring Egypt — so you’ll want to ensure you have a pair of sneakers that are comfortable and actually broken in. The Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure-2.0 Running Shoe are our top pick when it comes to comfy and durable sneakers for travel; they provide superior cushioning and built-in memory foam that protects your feet from impact and the exterior is durable so you won’t need to worry about scuffing your shoes while running around. We also like that this sneaker is made with at least 50 percent recycled materials, and comes in a huge spectrum of colors to best suit your style. Price at time of publish: $75 The 10 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Sneakers for Men Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com Likewise, the Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe earns our seal of approval for a comfortable running shoe that will keep going from dawn to dusk. The heavily cushioned sole is inspired by runners — which means you’ll be spared the impact that can sometimes irritate the feet and legs when spending a ton of time walking or running. This sneaker also has a comfortable knit upper and sock-like opening that will help protect ankles and heels from irritation and blisters. Price at time of publish: $56

Best Sandals for Women Sandalup Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On Shop.com We named the Sandalup Women's Elastic Flat Sandals as our top pick when it comes to the most comfortable sandals for women — and, once you’ve slipped them onto your feet, you’ll see why. The straps are snug so you don’t have to worry about them rubbing or sliding around on your feet, and they slip on and off so you don’t have to mess around with buckles or ties while on the go. It’s also worth noting that these sandals are comfortable right out of the box; no awkward breaking-in period or blisters required this time. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Sandals for Men Birkenstock Men's Arizona Grip Horween Slides Amazon View On Comfortoneshoes.com View On Dsw.com For men (and honestly for women, too), the Birkenstock Men's Arizona Grip Horween Slides are an excellent option for travel. Admittedly, Birkenstocks can sometimes take a little while to break in but once they mold to your feet (while maintaining proper arch support), they’ll work for hours of wear. We also really like that these Birkenstock sandals are made from renewable resources — including natural cork and latex from rubber tree resin — so you can feel good about your purchase. Price at time of publish: $110

Best Comfortable Flats for Women Margaux The Demi 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Margauxny.com A timeless pair of comfortable flats is an imperative part of a smart travel wardrobe. Ballet flats are designed to be both casual and classy which means you can wear them pretty much all day and night without worrying about being too dressed up or down. The Demi Flat by Margaux earns our seal of approval for its adjustable bow and the fact that it is a handmade (and customizable) work of art. The shoe is made in Spain using supportive foam padding that, unlike cheaper flats on the market, will actually provide arch support and cushioning for all-day wear. Price at time of publish: $225

Best Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men Cole Haan Men's Grand Atlantic Oxford Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Kohls.com You likely won’t need dress shoes during the day while exploring Egypt — but if you’re staying at a mid-level resort or hotel you might want to consider packing something a little more formal for the evenings. The Cole Haan Men's Grand Atlantic Oxford isn’t exactly a formal dress shoe in the traditional sense and that’s why we like it. The oxford-style could really be worn both formally and casually which gives you the flexibility to wear it for multiple occasions while traveling. We also really like that this option is made in the U.S. using a unique cushioning technology for extended periods on your feet. Price at time of publish: $91

Gear There are certain items you’ll want to remember to pack to make your trip to Egypt as stress-free as possible, such as a portable charger for staying connected throughout the day and ample sunscreen to keep yourself protected from the sun’s rays. You’ll also want to ensure you bring a copy of the prescription for any meditation that you’ll need while in Egypt. Double-check that any over-the-counter medications you usually pack are permitted in the country as well; the CDC also recommends packing medication like loperamide (Imodium) and ibuprofen just in case.

Best Camera Sony Alpha 7R V Sony View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On B&H Photo Video We know, we know. Smartphone photography has come a long way since the early days of the iPhone — and it’s certainly more convenient than lugging around a huge DSLR and immediately pegging yourself as a tourist. But, trust us, you’re going to want to have genuinely high-quality images to look back on after such a bucket list trip. The Sony Alpha 7R V Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera is our top pick when it comes to a camera that can do it all and is relatively easy to learn while on the go. The mirrorless camera delivers professional-quality images but it’s surprisingly beginner-friendly thanks to features like adjustable autofocus and artificial intelligence subject recognition. Price at time of publish: $3,900 The 11 Best Cameras for Travel of 2023, According to Professional Photographers

Best Tripod AmazonBasics 50-inch Tripod Amazon View On Amazon Investing in a tripod is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting great photos as a solo traveler but it’s also great for families who don’t want to opt for selfies or always rely on a random passerby to snap photos for the group. The Amazon Basics 50-inch Lightweight Camera Mount is a great option when it comes to affordability and ease-of-use but it’s also super lightweight and not as burdensome to carry around with you. Note that you’ll want to use your judgment when setting up and taking tripod photos; it’s probably not the best idea to try this in particularly crowded tourist zones where you could lose your device. Price at time of publish: $15

Best Power Bank Anker Portable Charger Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Anker If you’re going to be on the go all day — and you should anticipate it while visiting Egypt — you’ll want to have more than enough juice to fuel your phone all day long. The Anker Portable Charger offers a generous 20,000mAh cell capacity which means it’ll charge the average smartphone about five times over. We also really like that this option is compact and has two different USB ports which allows you to charge two devices at once. It’s also a relatively inexpensive option compared to similar portable chargers on the market right now. Price at time of publish: $43

Best Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Beautifiedyou.com View On CVS It’s hard to pinpoint just one item as the essential must-bring for a trip to Egypt, but a decent sunscreen comes pretty close. We especially love the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body as it won’t just protect your skin from the rays, but helps to keep it moisturized in the hot and dry weather at the same time. We also really like that this option is non-greasy and fast-absorbing so you won’t feel like you’re slathered in sunblock. Price at time of publish: $38

Best Insect Repellent Sawyer Products Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Basspro.com The mosquitos can get pretty rough in certain parts of Egypt (especially at dawn and dusk) so you’ll want to ensure you pack ample bug spray to keep the pests at bay. We like the Sawyer Products Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion because it protects against ticks and mosquitoes and the diseases they spread — but without the unpleasant odor thanks to its DEET-free, but still effective, 20 percent picaridin formula. (This also means that this repellent is safe to use on kids or those with allergies or sensitivities.) The spray should work for about 12 hours but it’s available in pocket-sized sprays that can easily be thrown into your day bag or backpack as well. Price at time of publish: $17 for 2 2-ounce bottles

Best Travel Laundry Bag Miamica Travel Laundry Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Miamica.com Things get dusty in Egypt, like, really dusty. You’ll want to plan to bring a decent laundry bag to keep your grimy items away from your clean clothes until you have the chance to throw them into the wash. Despite the fact that this Miamica Travel Laundry Bag can expand to hold up to a week’s worth of clothing, this option is ultra-lightweight and packs down to next to nothing when it’s empty. It also has a full zip closure so you won’t have to worry about dirt sneaking out and contaminating your clean items. Price at time of publish: $11

Accessories There are a handful of accessories that will make your trip a lot easier. The tourist hot spots in Egypt, like any other major tourism destination, can be crowded and prone to pickpocketing so you’ll want to opt for a belt bag or inconspicuous backpack to store your valuables. You’ll also want to ensure you have sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for protection from the bright afternoon sun.

Best Belt Bag Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon View On Lululemon The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is, in fact, everywhere. But it’s easy to see why. The basic silhouette is easy to pair with just about anything — from activewear to streetwear. The water-repellent fabric is designed to last through heavy day-to-day use while the additional interior pockets make it easy to organize and keep track of your gear while on the go. We also really like that this option comes in a huge variety of colors and is easily adjustable to best suit exactly how you want to wear it. (We recommend using it as an over-the-shoulder crossbody with the pouch on your chest for safety and style.) Price at time of publish: $38 The 13 Best Fanny Packs of 2023

Best Lightweight Backpack Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales We never travel without a Longchamp Le Pliage Bag; it’s really one of the best unsung heroes of an efficient travel wardrobe. The folding style literally packs down into a tiny square when it’s not in use which means you can easily throw it into your carry-on without taking up any space at all. The Le Pliage backpack is a particularly great option for bringing to Egypt thanks to the lightweight design and durable (and easily washable) nylon exterior that won’t get destroyed in the dust or the hot sun. Price at time of publish: $140

Best Sunhat for Women Coolibar Women's Aubrey Wide Brim Beach Hat Amazon View On Amazon The Coolibar Women's Aubrey Wide Brim Beach Hat is going to be your best bet for those hot days in the desert or in the city. The casual sun hat blocks 98 percent of UVA/UVB rays but it’s also extremely breathable and won’t leave your head or hair feeling sweaty. This option is available in sizes small and large but it also has a built-in adjustable fastener at the back to ensure it fits your head perfectly — and won’t fly off and into the water when you’re cruising down the Nile. Price at time of publish: $39

Best Wide-brimmed Hat for Men Coolibar UPF 50+ Men's Kaden Crushable Ventilated Hat Amazon View On Amazon The Coolibar UPF 50+ Men's Kaden Crushable Ventilated Hat is our top pick when it comes to a smart hot weather hat for men. Like the women’s style, this option offers UPF protection without leaving your head super sweaty. The ventilated hat is also “crushable” which means that you can fold it up to pack among your clothing without ruining its shape. We also like that this hat includes an adjustable chin cord to keep it firmly in place even in windy conditions. Price at time of publish: $69

Best Sunglasses Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Glassesusa.com View On Macy's It doesn’t matter if you’re planning on staying in the city or heading into the desert — you’re going to want to have a good pair of sunglasses on hand. The Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses are a classic and will work with just about any existing style thanks to the timeless shape and classic black colorway. The sturdy plastic frame feels solid while on the bridge of the nose but is still lightweight enough to wear all day without worrying about irritation on the sides of the nose. Price at time of publish: $163