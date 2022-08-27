This Compact Travel Umbrella Can Withstand a Florida ‘Monsoon’ and Windy City Gusts — and It’s Up to 70% Off

We can triple-check when, exactly, the rainy season is ahead of booking a once-in-a-lifetime trip, but mother nature has a tendency to do as she pleases. When storms strike, travelers need to be prepared to carry on with their plans or risk wasting time sitting around a hotel room, staring at the sky. Carrying a sturdy golf umbrella everywhere you go may keep you dry, but it is entirely impractical. Luckily, nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers found a compact and “tough as nails” solution — and it’s on sale.

The Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella comes in 15 colors, and right now, each and every one of them is on sale for up to 70 percent off. The umbrella typically goes for $40 at Amazon, but this sale brings the price down on this top-seller to as little as just $12.

EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $40)

The umbrella features a stainless steel frame and is “windproof,” according to the brand, thanks to its unique dual-canopy design that prevents damage from gusts by allowing air to pass through without letting water in. The umbrella’s water-repellent polyester canopy rests on nine strong fiberglass rods that prevent it from flipping inside out, no matter how blustery it is outside. When the umbrella is open, it provides up to 42 inches of rain coverage and measures 22 inches tall, which the brand says can comfortably keep two people out of the rain. It also has an easy open and close system that operates at the push of a button on the ergonomic handle. Plus, the umbrella folds down to a neat and easily packable 11 inches and weighs just under a pound — the perfect size for a carry-on, backpack, or tote bag.

Shoppers have put this umbrella to the test and say that it keeps them “bone dry” and add that the “quality feels great, and it’s “very sturdy.” One shopper shared that they received their umbrella “just in time for Florida monsoons.” They added that this “fabulous umbrella,” which comes in “great colors,” is withstanding the “tropical depressions that include strong winds” that Florida experiences. Another reviewer described this travel necessity as a “great, sturdy umbrella” that is “staying tough” against Chicago’s “strong winds of the Windy City.”

Now’s your chance to get this shopper-loved umbrella at a huge discount. Shop the Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella for up to 70 percent off this weekend only at Amazon.

