Whether you’re a seasoned techie or you’re just now dipping your toe into the gadget waters, you’ll certainly benefit from checking out our editors’ list of favorites. From portable speakers to a sunglasses-headphones hybrid, here are the best tech gadgets for travel, according to Travel + Leisure editors.

There’s no denying it: technology simply makes traveling easier and more enjoyable. Can you imagine embarking on a road trip or long-haul flight without a quality pair of headphones or a smartphone? In the year 2023, probably not. While some tech essentials are no-brainers when it comes to packing for your trip, there are a handful of useful gadgets on the market you may not even think to bring — like an international plug adapter, a smart backpack, and vacuum bags with an electric pump, for instance.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Antonline.com There’s nothing like lounging on the beach, by the pool, or around a campfire to the sounds of your favorite music. That’s why we love the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom — a small, lightweight speaker that, despite being super easy to pack in luggage, boats full stereo audio. In addition, it can play for up to 14 hours on a single charge. The little speaker has a wireless range of 131 feet, and it’s even waterproof, dustproof, and floatable. “I’m not one to live cautiously when it comes to my outdoor endeavors, so a speaker that can take on water, dirt, and anything else that comes its way is a must,” commerce editor Lydia Price said. “The Wonderboom 3 totally fits the bill — it can be completely submerged without being damaged and is unaffected by sand. The sound quality is impressive given how small of a device it is, you can pair multiple speakers together for more powerful sound, and there’s even a special mode that optimizes sound for the outdoors. I also love how light and easy it is to slip into a backpack.” Price at time of publish: $100

Vintar International Power Plug Adapter Amazon View On Amazon We’d forgive you if you told us you forgot Europe had different electrical outlets than the U.S. — trust us, we’ve been there. So, if you’re headed across the pond in the near future, make sure you’ve got this international adapter from Vintar. The travel-friendly gadget can be plugged into a type C socket to create two standard American outlets, plus there are three USB and USB C charging ports, too. It works in most European countries including Iceland and Turkey, but keep in mind it’s not compatible with outlets in the U.K. or Ireland. “An old roommate actually got me one of these before a trip to Europe since it had been so helpful to her when she studied abroad,” associate commerce editor Hillary Maglin said. “It couldn’t be easier to use, and because it’s so small and lightweight, packing it is a breeze. I’ve even lent it to friends and family members over the years, and they’ve all agreed it’s made charging their devices in Europe as simple as it is at home.” Price at time of publish: $25 for pack of 2

Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Bookworms, this one’s for you. With so many eReader options on the market now, it can be hard to choose the best one for travel — so we recommend the Kindle Oasis. It’s lightweight and waterproof, making it perfect for beachy getaways or luxurious baths in your hotel room. Other features we love include adjustable lighting, easy-to-read e-ink technology, and an ultra-thin design for packability. “I got the Kindle Oasis for Christmas in 2019 and I’ve used it on nearly every single trip since,” senior commerce editor Morgan Ashley Parker said. “From reading in a soaking tub in Mayakoba to my favorite beach in Barbados, I’ve put its waterproof rating to the test in wet and rainy conditions — and I’ve dropped it on the ground and into the water, too! It’s beyond easy to create a queue of titles from the NYPL’s Libby app so I’m never left without a new book when it’s time to take off. Price at time of publish: $250 The 10 Best Travel Tech Organizers of 2023

VMSTR Travel Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon View On Amazon Vacuum bags are an underused travel accessory — most likely because they require a pump, which can be cumbersome to carry. However, this set comes with eight vacuum bags and a small, USB electric pump that’s easy to use and travel with. With the click of a button, the pump sucks more air out of the bags than a manual pump, flattening your clothes so you can fit more in your suitcase. Not bad at all for such an affordable little device! “I won’t shut up about this electric pump and vacuum bags set,” Parker said. “While true vacuum bags are the OG (and roll-up compression bags are better than nothing), what happens when it’s time to leave your hotel? Chances are you don’t want to hunt down housekeeping to borrow a vacuum and, if you needed compression to pack before leaving, you’ll definitely also need it for the return. This mini-toothpaste-sized USB pump comes with 8 different sized bags all meant for travel, but you can use the pump on other vacuum bags, too. The extra-large bags in this set fit perfectly in my standard carry-on and I love them so much, I later purchased an extra set of 8 as well.” Price at time of publish: $32

Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 S2 Wireless Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon View On B&H Photo Video View On Bowerswilkins.com Is it just us, or were wireless earbuds made for travel? We especially love this pair by Bowers and Wilkins. They produce stellar sound, customized noise cancellation, and a battery life of up to 16 hours. Easily switch the noise canceling feature on and off with the tap of a button, and stream music from a variety of services including SoundCloud and Tidal. The earbuds are also excellent at staying in place, so feel free to wear them everywhere from a turbulent plane ride to the hotel gym to the trail. "After losing my old wireless earbuds somewhere between JFK and LHR in February, I decided to switch things up and try these Bowers and Wilkins wireless earbuds,” special projects editor Elizabeth Rhodes said. “I love that you can switch the noise-canceling capabilities on and off with a tap — this came in super handy when drowning out airplane engines and screaming kids on a recent flight to Orlando. Once I got them linked to my iPhone, they were pretty easy to use, and I think the intuitive design and sound quality are great.” Price at time of publish: $399

Bee & Kin Nomad Backpack Bee & Kin View On Beeandkin.com If you don’t think a stylish backpack can be a tech accessory, think again. This spacious-yet-compact leather backpack by Bee & Kin is the ultimate techie must-have. Not only does it have secure slots for all your belongings (including a 16-inch laptop, phone, books, and keys) but it also comes with a built-in wireless charger, which can power up your devices right in the backpack. Yes, you can remove it if you want to, but considering how convenient it is inside the backpack, we’re betting you won’t want to. “At first glance, this might not feel like ‘tech,’ but it's quickly become my absolute favorite travel tech product,” associate photo editor Alessandra Amodio said. “The leather is incredibly soft and all the pockets make it the perfect carry-on. The Nomad comes in three chic colors, plus the slightly smaller Midi Nomad comes in an extra fun Evergreen color. The softness of the leather allows it to get decently filled. With the Nomad and my checked suitcase I didn't need another carry-on.” Price at time of publish: $395

Bose Frames Soprano Audio Sunglasses Bose View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bose.com These futuristic sunglasses are a tech lover's dream. The stylish frames are secretly headphones you can connect to your phone via Bluetooth. We especially love that, unlike actual headphones or earbuds, they don’t cover your ears or totally block out the sounds of the world around you. Instead, audio comes from tiny speakers near your temples. On top of that, the shades are quite fashionable, comfy, and polarized. “I love a two-in-one product when packing for any trip, and my Bose Frames double as cute sunglasses and a Bluetooth audio device,” digital editorial director Nina Ruggiero said. “I love throwing them on for a long walk and playing some music, a podcast, or even a walking tour on a city vacation, and they're equally as useful when lounging in the sun on a beach break.” Price at time of publish: $249

Google Pixel 7 Pro Verizon View On Best Buy View On Google.com View On T-mobile.com While you may already own a smartphone you love, hear us out — the Google Pixel 7 Pro might actually be the best option for travelers. It’s incredibly secure thanks to features like Face Unlock and a built-in VPN by Google One, and it has an extra-long-lasting battery. However, our favorite thing about this phone is its photo capturing capabilities. Built with multiple lenses, including a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 5x telephoto lens with up to 30x Super Res Zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with autofocus, super clear photos are a given. The phone’s high-quality editing software is just an added bonus. “These days, any high-end smartphone will have incredible cameras, plural — but none are better than the ones on the Google Pixel 7 Pro,” articles editor Paul Brady said. “I've used my Pixel to capture lock screen–worthy pictures of the Milky Way, razor sharp portraits, and super-zoomed snaps of birds seen on Hudson Valley hikes. The built-in editing software helps easily touch up images — and I've used the Magic Eraser feature to zap photobombers. And while it sounds ridiculous to say a phone is ‘magic,’ some of these tricks really are astonishing. No wonder my wife is always asking to borrow my phone to take photos for her Insta.” Price at time of publish: $899 The 15 Best Travel Accessories for Men in 2023

Field & Stream Waterproof Phone Case Dick's Sporting Goods View On Dick's View On Fieldandstreamshop.com If we told you you could take high-quality underwater photos for just $20, would you believe us? We promise it’s possible with Field & Stream’s Waterproof Phone Case. This floating case with TPU film and a clear, touchscreen-capable window make capturing photos in wet environments just as easy as on land. The secure plastic lock closure seals water out, while a removable lanyard strap keeps it from floating away. The case works with all smartphones and proves useful for everything from boating to snorkeling to camping. “Last month I went on a beach vacation and knew I wanted to be able to take photos on our kayak and ‘snuba’ excursions, but did not have the extra funds for a full-blown waterproof camera,” visuals editor Mariah Tyler said. “In a last-minute dash to make something work, I ran to the store and picked up this waterproof phone case for $20. Not only did it protect my phone while enjoying water adventures in Cabo San Lucas, I also got some decent snapshots of the fish I saw while underwater. It’s better quality than an underwater disposable and around the same cost. I’ll definitely be packing this on my next water-centered trip.” Price at time of publish: $20 Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure

Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Transmitter Amazon View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy Forget the finicky wired earbuds some airlines pass out before a flight — if you plan on using your plane’s in-flight entertainment system, personalize the experience with this wireless audio transmitter. Using Bluetooth, it allows you to connect your own wireless headphones to the plane so you can take full advantage of the screen on the back of the seat in front of you. That means you can use all the high-tech features of your AirPods (or similar headphones) to watch TV, play a game, or check out an interactive map while you fly. Oh, and the transmitter is extremely easy to use. “If you're flying on an airline with entertainment systems on the back of the seats, this small device is a game changer,” commerce writer Anna Popp said. “It makes it super easy to connect your wireless headphones to the audio of the TV so you don't have to use wired headphones. I love how easy it is to pair my AirPods Pro with the transmitter so I can watch a movie with my earbuds’ active noise cancellation setting turned on. It really enhances the experience of watching a movie on a plane so I think this device is worth the investment, especially if you fly airlines like Delta or JetBlue often that have entertainment devices on every plane.” Price at time of publish: $55

JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth JBL View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Batteriesplus.com You may think there’s no way you can fit a speaker in your already-overstuffed luggage — but that’s not necessarily the case. After all, the JBL Bluetooth Clip 4 Clip-on Speaker is under 6 inches long and 2 inches wide. Use the built-in carabiner to easily attach it to a bag, backpack, or belt loop to bring music, podcasts, and audiobooks with you everywhere from the beach to the trail. Just charge it up and head out, and don’t worry about bringing it along in unfavorable conditions, because it’s waterproof and dustproof. “I love this compact speaker that packs a big (loud!) punch,” commerce updates writer Taylor Fox said. “It's less than 6 inches long, so it easily slides into any backpack, luggage, or personal item I bring, and it has a carabiner clip, so I can attach it to my bag — this is particularly handy when I’m at the beach and don't want it to get sandy or wet (even though it's waterproof). One charge lasts for ten hours of playtime, but I find that I only have to charge it once during a weeklong trip if I started with it fully charged. It's also really easy to connect and switch devices quickly while with friends so they can be DJ.” Price at time of publish: $80