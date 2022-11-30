The 23 Best Travel Gifts T+L Editors Are Buying Loved Ones — and Themselves

The holidays are right around the corner, and that means it’s time to finalize the gifts you’ll be giving this year. If you’re shopping for a family member that’s an avid traveler or wanderlust pal, you might be stumped on what to get them that isn’t a plane ticket to their favorite destination. (Well, that would make a great gift, but it’s not always an option.)

How about a thoughtful gift picked out by Travel + Leisure’s editors? Featuring everything from high-performing gear and functional accessories to game-changing gadgets and comfy apparel, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for travelers designed to make their next trip a breeze. And if they don’t have any vacations planned, these gifts will keep them cozy and inspired until they book their next flight.

What’s more, most of our picks have been vetted by our team of travel editors and writers and are always riding shotgun during their adventures. Plus, some of them are still on sale from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Keep scrolling to shop the best editors’ picks that will make great gifts for the travelers on your list.

Related: The 31 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon for Travelers, Including Yeti, Samsonite Luggage, and Bose Headphones



Béis Luggage

Beis

“I don’t think there’s any traveler that wouldn’t be excited to open a new piece of luggage, especially a suitcase that’s as spacious and sleek as the Béis Soft-Sided Collapsible Carry-On. This suitcase has become my ultimate travel companion because of its expandable design, which allows me to pack nearly twice the clothes, shoes, and accessories that I’d normally be able to fit in my average carry-on.” — Emily Belfiore, Commerce Writer

To buy: beistravel.com, $198



Portable Charger

Amazon

“This fast-charging portable power bank is a godsend when you're out and about exploring a new destination. It charges up your phone (and other electronics too, as long as you have the right cord) super fast — up to six to eight times on a full charge. Plus, it can charge multiple devices at once, which is extremely convenient. If you're using your phone for everything (calls, text, Instagram, taking photos, maps, etc.) all day long and your phone dies, this gadget comes in handy. This is a great gift for anyone who's always on their phone (Millennials/Gen Zers, I'm looking at you) or for anyone who does a lot of traveling.” — Sophie Mendel, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Hooded Down Jacket

Cotopaxi

“Over Thanksgiving, one family member after the other raved about how much they loved the look of my Fuego jacket in the amber stripes color. Naturally, I got the not-so-subtle hints. The jacket has the functionality to match the enviable style, with loads of pockets, a drawcord waist, and the ability to pack down into itself. Most of my family lives in the Northeast, so a lightweight but super warm jacket is great to have year-round. I’ve worn mine as an outer non-stop this fall, and I plan to wear it under my shell for skiing.” — Lydia Price, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com and rei.com, from $206 (originally $275)

Weighted Sleep Mask

Lunya

“The Weighted Washable Sleep Mask from Lunya is a godsend for long flights or nights when you just can't get to sleep. It feels cool on your face, blocks out noise and light, and has all the benefits of a weighted blanket! Plus — and here's the kicker — you can throw it in the wash despite its luxurious, silky material. I know a jetsetter or two plus a night nurse who sleeps during the day before shifts who could use this, and I might just add the limited edition olive color to the cart for myself too.” — Kayla Becker, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: lunya.com, $88



Google Pixel Watch

Amazon

“I've never thought of myself as a ‘wearables’ guy, but after about a month of using Google's first-ever smartwatch, I'm pretty much a convert. Fitbit software for step-counting, fitness tracking, and heart-rate monitoring is built in, and the handy at-a-glance weather and agenda tools are helpful, too. The real game changer for travelers, though, might be the access to Google Maps navigation that puts turn-by-turn directions on your wrist. (The fact you can get a day's worth of charge in less than 30 minutes is a plus for travelers, too). — Paul Brady, Articles Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $350

A Cozy Candle

Homesick

“Honestly, Homesick Candles are my go-to gift for that hard-to-shop-for person. And with so many travel-themed scents and designs, there’s bound to be one that embodies the friend, family member, co-worker, etc. that you’re shopping for. In the past, I’ve gotten people the brand’s home state and city candles, which will make a perfect gift for someone with a favorite place to travel to or has moved away from home. But this year, I’ve got my eyes on the memories candles (gone hiking, beach cottage, bonfire nights).” — Emily Belfiore, Commerce Writer

To buy: amazon.com and homesick.com, $38



Travel Backpack

Amazon

“I absolutely love this faux leather daypack and never travel without it. The vintage style works with every travel outfit, looks great in pictures, and is extremely convenient. It has tons of pockets (and a laptop sleeve) for keeping all your belongings secure. I have the brown one and it's fabulous. I would give this to any traveler, male or female, who wants to look trendy throughout all their adventures.” — Sophie Mendel, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $38)

Travel Desk Calendar

Rifle Paper Co

“This Rifle Paper Co. calendar is my go-to stocking stuffer this year. I have a lot of travelers in my family, and this little calendar is the perfect gift that's both functional and decorative on a desk. I'm also gifting this packing checklist notepad and this travel journal, too. I've gone through at least 10 travel journals from Rifle Paper Co. over the years so I'm a big fan of gifting these to the writers and travelers in my life around the holidays.” — Anna Popp, Commerce Writer

To buy: amazon.com and riflepaperco.com, from $14 (originally $18)



Cozy Shearling Jacket

Vuori

"Vuori is one of my all-time favorite athleisure brands, and I've been living in this cozy and incredibly cute jacket recently. The soft, plush fleece-like exterior gives it texture, and I love how it zips all the way up into a turtleneck to keep the cold out. The zippered pockets ensure my phone, keys, and valuables remain safe and secure — and this also mean that I don't always need to carry a purse. This jacket is super versatile, as I've been able to wear it casually with leggings for hikes in the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as with jeans to my local brewery. I can already tell it's going to become a staple in my travel wardrobe since it's guaranteed to keep me warm on chilly flights, and it's the perfect gift for any style-minded traveler on your list." — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce

To buy: vuoriclothing.com, $168



Portable Champagne Flute Set

Corkcicle

“As if it wasn’t fun enough already, drinking Champagne out of these iridescent, stemless flutes is even more fabulous than usual. Although they’re lightweight and look rather delicate, the glasses are hardy enough to easily travel to a holiday destination, plus they’re well-insulated for use with hot drinks, too. The flutes are also dishwasher safe, which makes them an even more thoughtful gift for the busy bees in your life.” — Lydia Price, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com and corkcicle.com, $45 for set of 2

Amazon Kindle e-Reader

Amazon

“I recently went on a week-long tropical vacation and wanted to get through some of my reading list without adding 15 pounds to my carry-on luggage. The Kindle Paperwhite is my favorite travel companion because it has a glare-free screen (even on the sunniest days), up to 10 weeks of battery life, and it's waterproof. My favorite part? I can download books from my local library to read while I'm away.” — Merrell Readman, Commerce Writer

To buy: amazon.com, $140



Waterproof Pouch Bag

Amazon

“This waterproof fanny pack is one of my favorite new travel items. Perfect for solo travelers heading to the beach or anyone participating in a water or adventure activity, this pouch is awesome for keeping your valuables dry and secure. I bought it for my recent solo trip to Rio de Janeiro, where I knew I'd be going to the beach by myself and didn't want to leave things like my phone, keys, and wallet unattended while I went for a swim. It's pretty cute, comes in three colors, and can be worn on your body any way you'd wear a fanny pack.” — Sophie Mendel, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)

2-in-1 Hair Styler

Amazon

“If you’re shopping for a beauty-obsessed traveler, this two-in-one hair styler will blow their socks off. It’s your basic flat iron, but it has rounded edges so you can easily curl and style your hair to get sleek and shiny salon-quality waves. I never travel without it, especially because it’s so lightweight and hardly takes up any space in my carry-on suitcase.” — Emily Belfiore, Commerce Writer

To buy: amazon.com, $195 (originally $279)

Wine Gift Set

Hydroflask

"Ask anyone who has lived with me, and they'll tell you: I have more Hydro Flask bottles and tumblers than actual glassware in my house. Why? Because I love how the brand's flasks keep my beverages piping hot or icy cold for hours (all day, really). They're made of durable stainless steel, and double wall vacuum insulation ensures that they keep my liquids at the right temperature. Recently, I came across Hydro Flask's latest launch, its wine gift set, which comes with a leakproof flask that holds a standard 750-milliliter wine bottle and two tumblers with lids. The set is so convenient for the beach, camping, picnics, and boating, and it makes the perfect gift for wine enthusiasts, outdoorsy folk, holiday party hosts, and everyone in between." — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce



To buy: hydroflask.com, $68 (originally $90)



Pajama Set

Stripe & Stare

“Yes, I am a person who loves to gift pajamas for the holidays. And this adorable set from Stripe and Stare will carry you well over into the new year, for Valentine's Day and beyond.” — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief

To buy: stripeandstare.com, $150

Le Labo Rose 31 Toiletries

Nordstrom

“The Le Labo Rose 31 products in guest rooms at Fairmont hotels are hands down my favorite hotel toiletries — so much so that I’ve taken to gifting full-size versions to family and friends as a way to give them a bit of the luxury hotel experience to enjoy at home. The Rose 31 Shampoo is my favorite way to share the scent (it leaves your hair subtly, sweetly scented all day long) but the shower gel and bar soap are also great gifts they’ll use (and love!) every day, but might not splurge on themselves.” — Skye Senterfeit, Deputy Photo Editor

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60

Guided Travel Journal

Barnes & Noble

“This journal helps bring out personal insights into how you think about your internal and external environments. Discovering who you are and how you see the world and culture will help you develop a more mindful approach to traveling the world.” — Mariah Tyler, Visuals Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $15

Digital Picture Frame

Amazon

“What’s the point of traveling if you can’t show off all of the pictures you took, right? The Aura Digital Frame compiles all of your favorite photos within its sharp display and sleek frame. All you need to do is download the Aura app to upload your pictures to the frame, and it will handle the cropping and slideshow-ing. Family members and friends can also connect to your frame via the app to add pictures.” — Emily Belfiore, Commerce Writer

To buy: amazon.com, $129 (originally $179)

Single Serve Coffee Packets

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

“I'm not the biggest coffee drinker, so I lack a lot of the fancy equipment that many people own. But when I feel like I need an extra kick, I love using this style of coffee because it is just as simple as boiling tea. It's perfect for on the go, and super easy to throw in a suitcase (goodbye, disgusting cup of airplane Joe). Also, this gift gives back; 20 percent of all profits go to helping dog rescue missions across the country.” — Jamie Aranoff, Digital Associate Editor

To buy: groundsandhoundscoffee.com, $15

Portable Pet Bowls

Maxbone

“A close friend just got a new puppy who’s traveling with her family for the first time next month. My jetsetting dog has these Maxbone Go! Portable Bowls and I’m gifting them to her as well. They’re so convenient — and stylish! — for hotel stays, or even when it’s nice enough to dine outside. The silicone material wipes clean, and the bowls fold in origami-style to an attached placemat that rolls up fully when mealtime, or the trip, is done.” — Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: maxbone.com, $25



Portable Wine Glasses

Robert Mondavi Winery

“Lately, I've been trying to up my barware game and stumbled on these gorgeous matte black MCMLXVI goblets, a collaboration between the vintners at Robert Mondavi Winery and porcelain brand Bernardaud. (And who doesn't love a good collab these days?) Stylish yet functional, they look great on a table — and are also easy enough to pack in your tote for an impromptu road trip or picnic.” — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief

To buy: robertmondaviwinery.com, $110

Fragrance Discovery Set

Dior

“Traveling with makeup and perfume can sometimes be a hassle, especially if you’re like me and prefer to jetset with a carry-on to avoid waiting around the baggage carousel. The Dior fragrance discovery set is packaged beautifully for the holidays and features 10 iconic miniature perfume bottles, all in 0.25-ounce bottles. Their small size makes them the perfect to pack in your suitcase or duffel bag for that quick weekend journey.” — Alessandra Amodio, Digital Photo Editor

To buy: dior.com, $250

Diaper Backpack

No Reception Club

“This diaper bag bundle was a no-brainer to give to the parents of my one-year-old nephew. I felt like Mary Poppins checking out this backpack’s endless features — a changing mat, adjustable shelves, multiple access points, padded laptop sleeve, odor-resistant and leak-proof diaper compartment, insulated lunch box, and a hip pack, just to name a few. Save for the adorable travel-themed lining, it also doesn’t have the look of a diaper bag at all, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s used as a regular backpack well beyond the toddler years.” — Lydia Price, Commerce Editor

To buy: noreceptionclub.com, $235

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

