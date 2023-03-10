T+L Editors' Favorite Packing Cubes for Long Trips Are on Sale at Amazon for $20 Right Now

Every traveler knows the importance of packing your suitcase to maximum capacity in order to make the most of that precious space in your luggage. One of the best ways to do this? By keeping your items folded and organized so you’re not left shoving bundles of clothing back into the bag at the end of your trip.

If you’ve never investigated the world of packing cubes, it may be time for you to make the leap. Right now, the Amazon’s Choice Veken Packing Cubes are on sale for as little as $20, and with this eight-pack of organizers in varying sizes, you’ll finally be able to optimize your luggage space to fit everything you need with ease.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $26)

These high-quality, budget-friendly packing cubes are made with a polyester and nylon blend which effectively holds its shape and protects your items throughout your travels. The eight-pack comes with a range of different sized cubes to fit easily within checked bags and carry-on luggage so you can easily organize your clothing, toiletries, and even electronics and cords in one place without tangling or wrinkling. They’re so good that Travel + Leisure editors even named them the “Best Packing Cubes for Long Trips” of all the ones they tested in 2023.

Waterproof fabric keeps your items safe from inclement weather if your suitcase somehow becomes soaked through, and they’re also easily wiped down after use to keep your storage units clean and ready for your next trip. Not to mention these bags make it even easier to organize your items by clothing piece, and can be slotted into the dresser of your lodging to make it easier to settle into your destination. A zipper closure keeps your belongings firmly in place, and the cubes even come in 12 stunning shades to match any suitcase.

More than 8,700 shoppers have awarded these cubes with a perfect five-star rating, and one customer even raved that they are “never traveling without them” again, calling the compact cubes a “lifesaver” for “extended trips.” Another shopper shared thay they were “not quite sure how I lived without this,” explaining that they “traveled for two weeks out of the country” and they would “consider this product an essential” moving forward.

Preparing for vacation can be daunting, especially when you’re heading off on a longer journey, but take it from one shopper who swore that these cubes “make packing easy.” They noted that they “like the fact that there are different sizes,” explaining that they were “definitely able to pack more using these.” And if you struggle to settle in once you arrive at your destination, they also confirmed that the cubes “made it easy to unpack in different hotels and on the boat because I could just put the cube with my things into the drawers.” If you’re getting ready for a cruise, take note!

There’s no reason that packing should detract from the excitement of your impending travels, and the Veken Packing Cubes are one of the easiest ways to streamline your preparations and actually keep your items organized throughout your journey. With eight different cubes coming in a range of sizes suitable for everything from shoes to toiletries, this is one packing hack we swear by for making your next trip as easy as it should be.

