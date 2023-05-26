I’m a Travel Editor, and These are the 13 Items I Have in my Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend

Summer is my favorite season, and I take it very seriously. So much so that I’ve created a little tradition to ensure that I’ll be starting the warm-weather months off on the right foot with everything I need for my summer trips — and it begins with the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, a savings event known for its massive deals and discounts.

Following suit from years past, the retailer is pulling out all of the stops for its 2023 Memorial Day Sale. This weekend, shoppers can expect up to 70 percent off across the site, including significant markdowns on apparel and footwear, kitchen appliances and home goods, buzzy tech gadgets and electronics, and more. And, if you’re a traveler, there are plenty of impressive savings happening on top-rated travel gear and accessories that will not only elevate your jet-setting style but also upgrade the quality and comfort of your trip.

This year, my primary shopping goal is to give my luggage a refresh, and to invest in travel accessories that will actually keep me organized when I'm on the go. I’ll also be picking up some vacation-ready outfits for myself so my suitcase will be fully equipped with versatile, wrinkle-resistant, and comfortable pieces for my upcoming trips. And, of course, I won’t turn down any cute and affordable shoes.

Ready to shop the best deals from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale? Keep scrolling to see what this travel editor will be picking up, plus some incredible finds that are too good to pass up. Remember, you only have until Monday, May 29 to enjoy these savings — so don't hesitate to add whatever's catching your eye to your cart.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon

I'm an overpacker, and my go-to suitcases are pretty big to accommodate all of my stuff. I have some short trips coming up this summer and decided that I wanted to downsize my luggage to make lugging them around the airport less of a hassle. And, I found the perfect duo in this Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Set, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch checked bag. The compact, hardside suitcases have expandable constructions, which means I'll have some extra room for last-minute additions, and they’re a whopping 70 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $104 (originally $340)

Apple AirTag 4-Piece Set

Amazon

I just recently learned that I'm the only member of the Travel + Leisure e-Commerce Team that doesn't have an Apple AirTag, and my fellow editors insist that I need one. The Bluetooth trackers come in handy for keeping an extra eye on your luggage, particularly checked bags, and can also save the day if you misplace your wallet, keys, or purse. Now's the perfect time to hop on the AirTag bandwagon since this popular four-piece set is on sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $87 (originally $99)

Teva Women's Ankle-Strap Sandals

Amazon

Your footwear can make or break your trip, and nothing puts a damper on a day by the water quite like trudging through sharp rocks and shells without a pair of water shoes. I learned that the hard way on a recent beach vacation, and I'll be picking up a pair of these waterproof Teva sandals while they're up to 40 percent off so I won't have to endure scraped up feet on my next one. The foam sport sandals boast supportive footbeds and can be worn to the beach, in the water, and around town afterwards thanks to their sleek and versatile design.

To buy: amazon.com, from $24 (originally $40)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

I'm a light sleeper in general, so you can only imagine how poorly I sleep when I'm on planes. A recent flight taught me that I seriously need to travel with noise-canceling headphones if I want to get any shut-eye, and this deal on the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Headphones is too good to pass up. Currently on sale for 52 percent off (a.k.a. the lowest price it's been in 30 days), these headphones use pure adaptive noise-canceling technology to actively block out external noise. And, they have an impressive 22-hour battery life, so you don't have to worry about the battery dying mid-flight.

To buy: amazon.com, $169 (originally $350)

Anrabess Women's One-Shoulder Jumpsuit With Pockets

Amazon

My closet is filled with flowy maxi dresses that I've worn on too many occasions. To switch things up (but still follow that one-and-done, easy-to-style outfit theme), I've been branching out to jumpsuits — and this on-sale one-shoulder version from Anrabess is on the top of my list for my summer getaways. It's made with a lightweight and breathable fabric that's soft and stretchy, so I know I'll be comfortable in it all day long. And, it has pockets!

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $58)

Buminee Clear Toiletry Bag Set

Amazon

All of my toiletry bags and travel organizers are opaque, which makes it hard to find what I need in my tote when I'm on the go. Instead of spilling everything out on the airport terminal floor and creating a mess, I'm going to pick up these convenient clear toiletry bags, which are starting at $7 — yup, you read that right. They're perfect for storing and organizing everything from makeup and skin care products to tech accessories and travel documents, and they'll make going through TSA security a breeze.

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $9)

Humixx Waterproof Phone Pouch Set

Amazon

I have some friends visiting me in Los Angeles this summer, and several of them want to go kayaking and paddleboarding. Instead of leaving my phone in the car (or anxiously tucking it away in my pocket and praying it doesn't fall in the water), I'm going to grab this incredibly handy waterproof pouch so I'll have peace of mind that it's secure. Plus, its specially designed so that you can not only see your phone screen, but also access the touchscreen and buttons while it's inside. And, it has a high buoyancy, so if it does fall in the water, it will float to the top instead of sinking to the bottom.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Funight KN95 Face Masks

Amazon

I have a couple of flights lined up this summer, and I'm still not 100 percent comfortable traveling on public transportation without some sort of face covering. Fortunately, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is 33 percent off, and you can use the special on-site coupon to unlock even more savings. They have more than 21,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom praise the masks for having a comfortable, breathable, and secure-fitting construction. I'll definitely stash a couple of these in my personal bag and carry-on.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Etronik Duffel Bag With USB Charging Port

Amazon

I leant my trusty Samsonite Pro Duffel Bag to my sister, and it's clear she has no plans to give it back to me. With several weekend trips on the horizon, I'll need something like this Etronik Duffel Bag to replace it. Currently on sale for 40 percent off, the popular Amazon duffel bag is incredibly spacious and stocked with pockets, including a waterproof compartment for wet clothes and a separate shoe compartment at the bottom. It also has a built-in USB port, and comes with a matching toiletry bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

Brand Q Portable Charger

Amazon

I love my current portable charger, but it's an older model that needs upgrading. I stumbled on this power bank from Brand Q, which is 20 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon, and was immediately impressed with its streamlined design. For starters, its charging cables are built-in, a perk that will result in fewer stray cords and wires getting tangled in my bag. It can also accommodate a variety of smartphones (which is good news if you're an iPhone fan and your travel buddy has an Android), and it plugs right into the wall to recharge.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Seafew Sling Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Another item in serious need of upgrading is my belt bag, which has seen me through countless trips and adventures but just doesn't offer enough room. This Seafew Sling Crossbody Bag, on the other hand, is perfectly spacious and equipped with plenty of compartments so I can be organized on the go. It's basically a mini backpack. Plus, it's 20 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, from $21 (originally $30)

Viottiset Ruched High-Cut One-Piece Bathing Suit

Amazon

I always treat myself to a new bathing suit before summer officially starts, and after reading the rave reviews that this Viottiset one-piece has received from Amazon shoppers, there's no doubt that I need to try it. The bathing suit has a reputation for being "straight up magic" because of its flattering fit, which includes a leg-elongating high-cut silhouette and waist-accentuating ruching. It comes in 32 colors and I can't wait to rock this on the beach. Heck, it can even be worn as a bodysuit.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $43)

Automet Cropped Tank High-Waisted Shorts Set

Amazon

The easier the outfit is to put together, the better it is to pack — and this two-piece set from Automet fits the bill for any trip with its versatile, stylish, and simple nature. Featuring a relaxed fitting cropped tank top with a bubble hem and matching high-waisted shorts, the summery cotton set can be dressed down for casual outings and dressed up for shows, dinners, and nights out on the town. If you're in a pinch, it can also work as a swim cover-up, extra pajamas, or a comfy travel outfit. Plus, you can mix and match the top and shorts with other pieces from your suitcase to create new outfits.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $43)

