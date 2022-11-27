I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Snagging From Amazon

With all the sales happening this Cyber Monday, it’s understandable if you’re struggling to parse through the deals. Luckily, I’ve put my travel expertise to the test and done the work for you, so you can make the most of your virtual shopping experience. Whether you’re looking to snag that winter coat you’ve been eyeing or invest in a high-quality suitcase for your next trip, there’s no better time to make big purchases than the shopping event of the year.

Amazon in particular has packed its site with thousands of viable gifts for you and your loved ones, so now is the time to kickstart your holiday shopping before you lose out on the best prices of the season. With savings up to 50 percent off on tech, home, fashion, and more, it’s safe to say there’s something for nearly everyone if you’re willing to dig deep enough.

To help you make the most of the limited time you have to shop Cyber Monday deals, I rounded up the best Amazon sales to elevate both your travels and everyday life. From the busy jet setter to the homebody friend and anyone else you may be shopping for, these are the sales you shouldn’t pass up. Keep reading to see all the best deals on gloves, Kindles, Samsonite suitcases and more from Amazon during Cyber Monday 2022.

JBL Tune Noise Canceling Headphones

There’s nothing worse than trying to sleep on a long flight and being kept awake by a chattering seatmate or a wailing baby. So what better way to take advantage of Cyber Monday savings than to invest in a pair of JBL noise canceling headphones to improve your music-listening experience and reduce the volume on your next plane ride? Coming in at 50 percent off, these in-ear headphones will stay put with comfort and ease.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $100)

Orolay Down Jacket

As the cold weather sweeps in you may find yourself bitterly unprepared with an inadequate winter coat. If you’re like me, you’ve been looking for a replacement for your current (admittedly ratty) jacket, and this Oprah-approved, mid-length coat from Orolay is the perfect choice for the frigid temperatures rolling in at home or on your next cold-weather trip. Not only does it come fitted with a large hood to protect your head from the elements, but it also comes in five colors to fit your personal style.

To buy: amazon.com, $98 (originally $150)

Kindle Paperwhite

If there’s one thing I’ve learned through all my travels, it’s that there’s no better travel companion than my Kindle. Now, the Paperwhite is on sale for 32 percent off, equipped with adjustable lighting settings, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and a glare-free display. Whether you’re flying through your favorite book on the train ride home for the holidays or are trying to get through your latest beach read without being blinded by the sun, it’s the perfect solution and one of the best deals Cyber Monday has to offer.

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $140)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

After an ill-fated trip to Italy when my brother’s checked luggage went missing for months, I will never travel without a Bluetooth tracker firmly clipped to my suitcase ever again. Tile’s water-resistant bluetooth tracker is currently 28 percent off for Cyber Monday, and with a keychain loop at the corner of the device you can travel with the confidence of always knowing where your luggage is. Also likely to lose your keys? Snag an extra while they’re on sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

Samsonite Luggage Set

Luggage can easily get beaten up and banged around when you’re traveling often, so use Cyber Monday as an opportunity to replace your travel kit with a secure, more durable model. This two-piece set from Samsonite is on sale and easily meets your carry-on and checked-bag needs with a 20-inch bag you can easily fit in an overhead bin and 25-inch checked suitcase for longer trips. While it might seem like a bit of a splurge, the traveler-loved set is 30 percent off right now, bringing it's price tag down to $254 — which translates to $127 per bag, a total steal. With a 10-year warranty on all Samsonite products, there’s no time like Cyber Monday to trade in your old suitcase for a newer model.

To buy: amazon.com, $254 (originally $363)

Stainless Steel Tumbler

I’m always carrying around a water bottle whether I’m in the house or on the go, and Yeti’s stainless steel, double-wall insulated tumbler is one of my favorites for holding my morning black coffee or keeping hydrated throughout the day. With 29 different colors to choose from and a dishwasher-safe design, this fan-favorite, best-selling tumbler is currently on sale for 39 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $40)

Touchscreen Thermal Gloves

With colder weather comes the undeniable struggle of texting while wearing winter gloves. That’s why I’m buying a touchscreen-friendly pair from Trendoux this Cyber Monday, perfect for keeping my fingers warm and my texts coherent. Coming in at 36 percent off, these cozy gloves are built with a warm, comfortable lining and conductive material on your fingers so you can tap your screens with ease without subjecting your skin to the elements.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $14)

Resistance Bands

Exercising on vacation is not for everyone, but I always love to work up a sweat purely for the sake of the endorphin rush. Whether you’re returning to your childhood home for the holidays or staying at a hotel that doesn’t offer a gym, these non-slip resistance bands are the perfect addition to your suitcase to get a great workout in your room without lugging around heavy dumbbells. The bands come with three different levels of resistance and are great for any fitness level.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $22)

Portable Charger

Confession: I accidentally threw away my last portable charger in the airport, and I’ve been on the hunt for a new one to fill that brick-sized hole ever since. This mini option from iWalk packs all the punch of your average portable charger while taking up nearly half the space. Compatible with most of the newer iPhone models and small enough to fit into any purse or pocket, this is one easy stocking stuffer you won’t want to miss out on.

To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $35)

Mug Warmer

Have you ever wished your coaster could actually keep your coffee or tea warm? Well, this warming plate on sale for a whopping 42 percent off can do just that — plus, it comes in a sleek and timeless wood color to accent your desk or coffee table as you work or lounge. I often find myself forgetting about my coffee until it’s already lukewarm, and I don’t often feel like walking into the kitchen to pop it into the microwave. Protecting the surface of my desk while keeping my cup warm? I’m sold.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $36)

Shearling Slippers

There are few things I love more than a good pair of slip-on shoes, and while they’re technically slippers, I plan on wearing these shearling slides from Dearfoams all winter long. With EVA outsoles so they can be worn both inside and outside, these comfortable, moisture-wicking slippers are an excellent addition to your shoe collection. And now is the time to buy — they’re 54 percent off!

To buy: amazon.com, from $35 (originally $75)

Air Purifier

Making sure you have high-quality air circulating through your home is the epitome of leisure, and this air purifier from Medify Air is a sleek and unassuming addition to any space. Cleaning 500 square feet of air every 30 minutes, the purifier works hard, meaning you’ll never have to worry about what you’re breathing in again (especially if you live in an old apartment building like mine.) If you have asthma or are simply looking to provide your lungs with fresh air, get 20 percent off now for Cyber Monday.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $200)

Foreo Mini Facial Cleansing Brush

My skincare routine is one thing that remains consistent even while I’m traveling, but sometimes I feel like I’m not getting the best scrub without my full lineup of products back home. For gentle exfoliation and an effortless deep cleanse, this Foreo facial brush is going to be a new staple in my travel cosmetics bag. On sale for half off, you don’t have to sacrifice your essential routines while you’re on the road.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $139)

Fitbit Charge 5

From tracking your steps to monitoring your heart rate, Fitbits are one of the leading pieces of exercise technology — and for good reason. For Cyber Monday this fan-favorite watch is 33 percent off, so you can keep track of your sleep, exercise, and even note your stress score all from one streamlined accessory. Plus, the battery life lasts for up to seven days.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $150)

High-Waisted Leggings

A good travel outfit is one that allows for maximum comfort and flexibility as you sprint through the airport or sit for long hours in the car. At the top of my list of staple pieces is a durable pair of leggings. This pair matches with everything, allows for room to breathe, and helps me achieve my goal of being the coziest person on any trip. Made with buttery-soft, sweat-wicking material, this pair on sale for 30 percent off is the ideal base to any outfit — not to mention they come in 18 different colors to match any mood.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $23)

