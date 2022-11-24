I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season

Avid online shoppers know that the holiday season really kicks off on Black Friday. Plenty of retailers have already rolled out their early Black Friday deals in anticipation of the shopping holiday, which lands on November 25, presenting the perfect opportunity to get a head start on gift-buying before the holiday madness goes into full effect.

Over at Amazon, shoppers can also score massive savings across the retailer’s site, giving you the chance to save up to 50 percent off on fashion, beauty, home, tech, and more. With hundreds of items included in the sale, we’d imagine that you might be feeling overwhelmed at the thought of scrolling through all the deals. That’s where I come in.

As someone who shops for a living, Black Friday is kind of like my Super Bowl, and I’ve been able to successfully narrow down the best deals. Below, you’ll find the items worth buying, plus certain ones that this travel writer loves and relies on when they’re on the go. If you’re using the sale to shop for presents, I’ve also included products that I think will make great gifts for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and basically anyone that likes to be cozy.

Keep scrolling to shop the 20 best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, according to this travel writer.

KN95 Masks

Amazon

Holiday travel season is upon us, and if you’re like me and still prefer to fly with a face covering, you can use Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale to stock up on KN95 masks, which make great stocking stuffers for conscious travelers. This 50-pack from Levenis is half off and a personal favorite for their supportive fit that doesn’t budge when I’m on the move — even when I’m trying to get my bag from the overhead compartment or off the baggage carousel. And, it doesn’t irritate my ears after a long flight.

Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon

I’ll be traveling from Los Angeles to New York for the holidays and plan on spending a couple weeks at home, which means I’ll have to bring lots of warm clothes. I’ll be picking up a set of these top-selling Gonex Compression Packing Cubes to optimize the space in my suitcase. The large packing cube is going to be reserved for sweaters and jeans, while the medium- and small-sized ones look perfect for workout clothes, pajamas, and loungewear. If you’re shopping for an overpacker, these travel accessories will help them save so much space in their luggage.

Shearling Jacket

Amazon

Going back to New York also means that I’ll need a warm jacket. I’ve had my eyes on this Merokeety Shearling Jacket for months, and now’s the perfect time to finally get it since it’s less than $40. I love its relaxed fit and the fact that it has a big collar, which can be folded up and snapped into place if the weather gets too chilly. Plus it has two deep pockets and comes in 18 colors — I’m very into the army green one, but any one will make a great gift for that loved one who has fully embraced the loungewear trend.

Wool Crew Socks

Amazon

These cozy merino wool crew socks will also be a central part of my home-for-the-holidays attire. And, I love that they can also be worn on hikes and other sporty outings if needed because of their moisture-wicking fabric. They’re also lined with fleece for extra warmth and specially designed not to fall down when you’re on the move. You can never have too many socks, right? But if you do, they’ll make a cozy stocking stuffer.

Wearable Blanket

Amazon

Okay, hear me out: The Comfy is the greatest invention ever. And it makes a great gift, especially for that person on your list that’s always cold or simply just loves to get cozy on the couch and watch Netflix. It also comes in handy on long car rides, camping trips, and any time you’ll need an extra blanket. There’s a reason why it has over 72,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

AirPods Case

Amazon

My immediate family loves to get each other stocking stuffers, and this year, I’m going to get everyone a case for their Apple AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale ahead of Black Friday. This adorable one from Sonix comes in 18 eye-catching prints and patterns, so it will stand out in your purse, backpack, or briefcase when you’re on the go. And, it’s made from a durable plastic material to protect your earbuds, which is great if you’re like me and tend to drop your AirPods a lot. There’s a handy clip on the side so you can attach it to your keychain, belt loop, water bottle lid, and more so they’re always with you and secure when you need them.

Tech Organizer

Amazon

Speaking of tech gifts, this electronic accessories organizer is a game-changer for commuters and anyone that travels for business — or people who are tired of having to untangle their smartphone, laptop, and tablet chargers when it’s their turn to go through TSA security. It’s available in three sizes, each equipped with multiple useful pockets and pouches to organize and safely store your chargers, headphones, cables, adapters, and more.

Travel Pillow-Blanket

Amazon

Perfect for any jetsetter, this TikTok-famous travel find is a comfy pillow and cozy blanket all in one thanks to its multitasking design; when not in use, the blanket folds into a snuggly case that doubles as a pillow. According to reviewers, its microfiber fleece material is “incredibly soft” and seriously rivals your trusty blankie. Plus, the cover features a convenient pass-through sleeve so you can attach it to your luggage handle to navigate busy airport terminals hassle-free.

Toiletry Bag

Amazon

At the top of my holiday wish list this year is a new toiletry bag. Even though it’s for men, I’ve had my eyes on this Bagsmart dopp kit because of its multi-compartment design, which looks like it’s got enough pockets for all of my travel toiletries and skin care products (so it can easily make a thoughtful gift for any traveler). And, it’s got a wet/dry pocket, which already makes it outperform the ratty-old drugstore toiletry bag I’ve been using for years.

Folding Travel Mirror

Amazon

If you need a thoughtful gift for a traveler, this folding LED mirror should be on your radar. During a friend’s bachelorette party, the Airbnb we stayed at didn’t have enough mirrors for the bridal party to use while getting ready for the day’s events. From then on, I vowed to always travel with some sort of compact or mirror to avoid having to wait in line for the bathroom. This folding travel mirror exceeded my expectations with its LED light border, which runs on a rechargeable battery, slim profile, and high-quality sharpness. It's lightweight enough to easily fit in your carry-on so you can do your makeup anywhere, anytime.

Luggage Tag Set

Amazon

After my carry-on had to be checked unexpectedly before a flight due to limited cabin space, I realized I had nothing to differentiate it from the dozens of other basic black suitcases on the baggage carousel. These brightly hued luggage tags are an easy fix, and I love that they have a special cover to keep your sensitive information secure and away from prying eyes. Did someone say stocking stuffer?

Curling Iron

Amazon

Beauty lovers know that Amazon is always a goldmine for hot tools, and during its early Black Friday sale, you can get the top-rated Chi Spin-n-Curl Curling Iron, which makes it look like you just walked out of the salon, for up to 30 percent off. This deal is on my radar to give to a friend in need of a new curling wand, and according to reviewers, it can curl your entire head in just 10 minutes — even for shoppers that are admittedly “terrible at styling [their] own hair.” In addition to creating salon-level curls, it’s also travel-friendly.

Fleece-lined Leggings

Amazon

Baleaf is one of my favorite Amazon brands, and I’m a big fan of its Thermal Mock Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt, which comes in handy for running, hiking, and camping in cold weather. I want to achieve all-around warmth and coziness, so I’ll be picking up a pair of Baleaf’s Fleece-Lined Active Leggings while they’re nearly 20 percent off. They’ve racked up more than 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers and checked all of my activewear boxes with their high-rise waistband, moisture-wicking capabilities, and flexible construction. I’m confident they’ll make a great gift for outdoorsy adventurers or fitness enthusiasts who need high-performing cold-weather gear.

Winter Boots

Amazon

My grandmother only has one item on her wishlist this year, and it’s snow boots with good traction that she can easily slip onto her feet. After scrolling through Amazon’s hundreds of winter footwear options, I deemed these waterproof, fleece-lined boots as the best option. They’re made with a durable anti-skid outsole and feature a cushioned insole, so I know she’ll be secure and comfy when wearing them. Sizes range from 4 to 14 and shoppers have their choice of 14 colors.

Fleece Vest

Amazon

My grandfather, on the other hand, is very much singing the “don’t get me anything” tune this year. But despite his best efforts, my sisters and I will still be getting him something. He’s always a fan of warm, outdoorsy clothes, and I think he’ll be excited to open this fleece vest from Columbia. It has a high collar silhouette, which he’ll love because his house gets quite drafty, and it’s strategically designed so that the wearer has full range of motion, so he’ll be comfortable and able to layer it on top of his favorite sweaters (and sport it under his winter jacket). The vest comes in 17 colors and sizes range from S to 6XL.

Nonstick Pans Set

Amazon

Another family member that my sisters and I have trouble finding the perfect gift for is my mom, but I think we’re going to get her a set of new nonstick frying pans to replace her old ones. This 10-inch and 12-inch duo from AllClad just went on sale for 20 percent off and has earned more than 8,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom applauded their nonstick, scratch-resistant coating, durable construction, and versatile design.

Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Still on theme with home and kitchen items, I’ll be picking up this best-selling pasta bowl set while they’re up to 47 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon. They’re going to be part of my gift for my sister, who has been on the hunt for a quality set for her new apartment. According to reviewers, the plates are “sturdy and very durable,” as well as perfect for everyday use. One shopper also raved that they “can go straight from the microwave to the table,” and another Amazon customer highlighted that they “wash up great in the dishwasher.”

Camping Table

Amazon

I actually got this Coleman camping table for my friend’s birthday in October, and she loved it so much that I think everyone needs to know about it. And it’s on sale for 30 percent off. After taking it for a test run, she said that it was the talk of the campsite because of how sturdy and surprisingly spacious it was. My friend was also happy to report that it was incredibly easy to set up (all you basically have to do is click the table part onto the stabilizing bars and then secure it all into place) and lightweight to carry.

Loungewear Set

Amazon

While still on the topic of gifts, this Zesica loungewear set makes a great one with its trendy cropped sweatshirt-sleek joggers combo and fun color options. It’s made with a comfy polyester-spandex blend so it will have a soft, lightweight feel and offer just the right amount of stretch for optimal comfort. It will be your new travel uniform or your new go-to set for running errands or laidback nights on the couch. In fact, I think I might pick one up for myself…

Weighted Blanket

Amazon

After wanting one for years, this seems like the perfect opportunity to finally buy this weighted blanket now that it’s up to 49 percent off. This best-selling option has a cozy, microfiber construction and is filled with evenly dispersed glass beads to give wearers that secure feeling. It’s available in multiple sizes and weight options so you can find the one that best suits you and your preferences. I’m confident that whoever you give this to will instantly fall in love.

