Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

“These compression packing cubes are a game-changer. I am able to fit twice or triple the number of clothes into this set of four packing cubes and I love that they come in different sizes for long and short trips. My mom is also obsessed with the cubes and likes to use them for business trips where she needs to keep her clothes wrinkle-free and organized.” — Anna Popp, Commerce Writer

Fullsoft Women’s Sweatpants

“My sister has these joggers and you'd never guess they were from Amazon with their sleek look and soft material. I'm excited to add the gray pair to my travel wardrobe, especially while they're $17.” — Emily Belfiore, Commerce Writer

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

“I’ve been eyeing these headphones for years now but they were more of a want than a need, and one I couldn't justify at full price. While I hear great things about their noise-canceling abilities (especially for Zoom meetings in loud spaces), I’m all about the looks. They have a much sleeker style compared to standard over-ear headphones, and the all-silver color will pop with my mostly black airport wardrobe. If you’ve ever lived through the panic of dropping an AirPod in a plane seat, you’ll likely want to slip a pair in your carry-on, too.” — Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor

Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest

“Ok, it's not exactly sexy, but hear me out. I bought this foot hammock for my father-in-law a few years ago before a family trip to California, and he raved about how shocked he was that it kept his legs elevated and prevented his back from cramping up after a 6-hour flight. Now I'm buying it for myself ahead of a 22-hour flight to Asia. Fingers crossed for the same results.” — Ariel Scotti, Ecommerce Partnerships Editor and Strategist

Hydroflask Water Bottle

“The Hydroflask has been my go to water bottle since I first bought it, and it’s perfect for travelers on the go. Whether I’m exploring a new city, sitting through a long flight, or on a hiking adventure, my Hydroflask is always handy to ensure that I’m hydrated through all my travels. It’s compact, durable, and keeps your water cold for hours. Plus, there are plenty of fun colors to choose from.” — Annie Archer, Assistant Social Editor

Zesica Batwing Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan

“I can't wait to shop this cozy-yet-breathable cardigan this Prime Day. Not only is it 26 percent off for the next several hours, but it's also stylish, comfy, and functional. The soft knit makes it super easy to move around in, so it's perfect for travel days — not to mention, its extra length allows shoppers to turn it into a blanket on long-haul flights or train rides. The only downside? With 33 different colors to choose from, including several multi-color options, it may be hard to decide which one to buy.” — Hillary Maglin, Associate Commerce Editor

Laneige Lip Sleep Mask

“This is the only product I've tried that's been successful at preventing chapped winter lips, and I've never seen it at this low price before. It's a game-changer!” — Emily Belfiore, Commerce Writer

Hilife Portable Steamer for Clothes

“The only thing I hate more than ironing (and those cumbersome squeaky boards) is arriving at my destination with a suitcase full of wrinkly clothes. Thankfully, this easy-to-use steamer weighs less than two pounds, so it's compact enough to bring on any trip. But don't let its lightweight stature fool you — it provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming, making it powerful enough to straighten out the worst creases. Don't believe me? Just look at its thousands of five-star ratings.” — Alisha Prakash, Associate Editorial Director

Apple AirPods

“Whether I'm taking the subway for my morning commute or on a long-haul flight, I always have my Apple AirPods in my bag. I love that I can stay hands-free while I'm on the phone or listening to podcasts.” — Elizabeth Rhodes, Special Projects Editor

Y-Stop Hammock Chair

“I just got this hammock chair as a gift and it's the best part of my yard. Easy to install and the pillows make it extra comfortable. Whether I'm sipping coffee and reading a book on the weekends or working from home during the week, this chair is thoroughly enjoyable and gets me outside!” — Mariah Tyler, Visuals Editor

Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer

“No matter where I'm going, I'm getting there with hand sanitizer in my bag. Touchland's Power Mist is one of the rare sanitizing products I've found that actually leaves your hands feeling moisturized in addition to being protected from germs. It absorbs really well into the skin, so there's no leftover sticky or wet feeling either. The TSA-approved sanitizers come in a variety of delicious scents — I already have the citrus grove and plan on adding wild watermelon, velvet peach, and berry bliss this Prime Day.” — Lydia Price, Commerce Editor

Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Boot

“I saw this boot in our best shoe deals story and it's just the type of shoe that I've been searching for. I actually have an almost identical pair of Timberland boots, but after seven years with them, I've worn through the soles at least three times, and have a mostly plastic heel showing. I've been looking for something to replace them with, but haven't been able to find one I like. This pair has a low heel, which is great for walking around all day, plus the side zipper is something I can zip up, or leave open if I'm feeling lazy or in a rush. And at 42 percent off, this is quite the steal.” — Meg Lappe, Senior Editorial Director

Thopeb The Original Self Defense Siren Keychain for Women

“For peace of mind, I love carrying around this safety alarm when I'm walking in the city or traveling. I've never had a problem taking it on an airplane (unlike pepper spray which needs to be in a checked suitcase) and I like being able to fit it in my purse easily. The noise it makes is incredibly startling and I feel safer knowing it could catch the attention of strangers nearby if I was in potential danger.” — Anna Popp, Commerce Writer

PF Candle Co. Teakwood and Tobacco Soy Wax Candle

“Fall is my favorite season (hot take, I know), and one of the things that make it feel most like October in my house — even in Los Angeles, where seasons are virtually nonexistent — is candles. I adore this scent from PF Candle Co. — it's one of the California-based candle company's signature fragrances, and really, it works for any season. Bonus: All the candles are hand-poured right down the street from my house.” — Maya Kachroo-Levine, Luxury and Experiences Editor

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

“When over-ear headphones first started trending, I was skeptical. I thought, ‘Why would I wear something so big and bulky when I could just use earbuds?’ That all changed when one of my good friends accidentally left her over-ear Beats at my place. She graciously gave me permission to use them until she could pick them up, and I was instantly hooked. For one, I loved how they looked, but more importantly, I became immersed in what I was listening to in a way I never did with earbuds. Needless to say, I’m on the hunt for a pair of my own.” — Samantha Lauriello, Social Media Editor

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Mask

“This mask is the perfect treatment after a long day of traveling. The quick exfoliating treatment leaves your face feeling super clean and is a great form of self-care in two minutes — just enough time before hitting the pillow upon returning home.” — Christine Burroni, Senior News Editor

Sony Alpha a7 IIK E-mount Interchangeable Lens

“The Sony mirrorless cameras are such a perfect travel camera. The compact size and lightweight body is easy to take on the go. The Alpha a7 series is great for growing your photography skills, the interchangeable lens mount allows you to grow with this system and the easy-to-use interface is perfect for novice to pro. I tested this camera last fall on a trip and I've been thinking of it ever since. This Prime Day price is hard to beat.” — Mariah Tyler, Visuals Editor

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

“I got this stationary bike during the pandemic when going to the gym wasn't an option, and it was such a great addition to our home gym with its wide variety of workouts. It's $600 off for Prime Day, so now could be the perfect time to invest in a new piece of workout equipment.” — Elizabeth Rhodes, Special Projects Editor

