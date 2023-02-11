This Lake Tahoe Resort Has Waterfront Villas With Stunning Views — and It’s Only Minutes From Some of the Best Skiing in the West

I touched down in the Lake Tahoe area in mid-December, only a few days after the region’s first snowstorm of the season. Naturally, I was worried about how the weather would affect my travels, but the timing couldn’t have been better.

By the time I arrived, the roads were clear, while a fresh blanket of powdery snow covered pretty much everything else around them. We drove for about an hour through what felt like a real-life snow globe before reaching our final destination: Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Situated on the Nevada side, this lakefront property is known for its upscale amenities — high-end dining, a full-service spa, epic views, and state-of-the art accommodations, including new luxury villas that opened in September 2022.

These villas are massive, ranging from 1,800 square feet for a two-bedroom to 4,100 square feet for a six-bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a front-row seat to the stunning natural splendor of Lake Tahoe and its surrounding peaks, and when we wanted an even closer view, we opted for the heated private patio that comes with a hot tub and outdoor fire pit — s’mores kit included, of course.

Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe



But, I’ll admit, I felt most at home in the living room, where I could sprawl out on the comfy sectional and flick on the electric fireplace or admire the beautifully decorated twinkling Christmas tree.

Neutral tones with wood-and-stone detailing throughout the villa provide a classic alpine experience, yet the modern amenities aim to give a glimpse into a new level of Lake Tahoe luxury.

When we weren’t relaxing in our stunning villa, we took advantage of the expansive grounds and all of its wintry offerings, including hot cocoa carts in the lobby, a heated lakefront pool with panoramic views, an après-ski bar, and a pop-up ice-skating rink only steps from our place.

A trip to Lake Tahoe wouldn’t be complete without a ski day, and luckily, Edgewood is less than a 10-minute drive from one of the top-rated ski resorts in the area. Heavenly Mountain Resort, owned by Vail Resorts, spans 4,800 acres of expansive on- and off-the-grid terrain that overlooks the sapphire-blue waters of Lake Tahoe. A system of 27 chairlifts (including one gondola) allows skiers and boarders to shred across state lines in California and Nevada, as well as reach a peak of 10,067 feet — the highest elevation of any ski resort in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Annie Archer



Upon our return to the resort, we were pleased to learn Edgewood is an après-ski destination in itself. Following a dip in the heated pool to relax our sore muscles, we headed over to Brooks’ Bar & Deck for a much-needed burger and beer. Serving up traditional pub fare and comfort food, this spot has a more casual, come-as-you-are vibe to complement the elegance of the two other restaurants on property — and it was exactly the vibe we were seeking after a full day on the slopes.

The Bistro is the lodge’s main restaurant, serving three meals a day, plus a special weekend brunch. Guests can also head to Edgewood Restaurant for a fine-dining experience — the menu highlights dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and specialty proteins, from pine cone-smoked elk loin to rabbit cassoulet.

After a blissful weekend in the winter wonderland, it was easy to see why Edgewood was voted one of the best hotels in the western U.S. in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards. Learn more about booking your stay in a villa suite here.

