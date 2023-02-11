This Lake Tahoe Resort Has Waterfront Villas With Stunning Views — and It’s Only Minutes From Some of the Best Skiing in the West

Welcome to the ultimate winter wonderland.

By
Annie Archer
Annie Archer
Annie Archer
Annie Archer is the assistant social media editor at Travel + Leisure. She loves road trips, national parks, beach destinations, remote Airbnbs, and all things Italy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023
Exterior view of the villa at Edgewood among the trees at sunset
Photo:

Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe

I touched down in the Lake Tahoe area in mid-December, only a few days after the region’s first snowstorm of the season. Naturally, I was worried about how the weather would affect my travels, but the timing couldn’t have been better. 

By the time I arrived, the roads were clear, while a fresh blanket of powdery snow covered pretty much everything else around them. We drove for about an hour through what felt like a real-life snow globe before reaching our final destination: Edgewood Tahoe Resort

Situated on the Nevada side, this lakefront property is known for its upscale amenities — high-end dining, a full-service spa, epic views, and state-of-the art accommodations, including new luxury villas that opened in September 2022. 

These villas are massive, ranging from 1,800 square feet for a two-bedroom to 4,100 square feet for a six-bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a front-row seat to the stunning natural splendor of Lake Tahoe and its surrounding peaks, and when we wanted an even closer view, we opted for the heated private patio that comes with a hot tub and outdoor fire pit — s’mores kit included, of course. 

Interior bedroom in the villa at Edgewood Lake Tahoe with a view of the trees and snow

Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe


But, I’ll admit, I felt most at home in the living room, where I could sprawl out on the comfy sectional and flick on the electric fireplace or admire the beautifully decorated twinkling Christmas tree.

Neutral tones with wood-and-stone detailing throughout the villa provide a classic alpine experience, yet the modern amenities aim to give a glimpse into a new level of Lake Tahoe luxury

When we weren’t relaxing in our stunning villa, we took advantage of the expansive grounds and all of its wintry offerings, including hot cocoa carts in the lobby, a heated lakefront pool with panoramic views, an après-ski bar, and a pop-up ice-skating rink only steps from our place. 

A trip to Lake Tahoe wouldn’t be complete without a ski day, and luckily, Edgewood is less than a 10-minute drive from one of the top-rated ski resorts in the area. Heavenly Mountain Resort, owned by Vail Resorts, spans 4,800 acres of expansive on- and off-the-grid terrain that overlooks the sapphire-blue waters of Lake Tahoe. A system of 27 chairlifts (including one gondola) allows skiers and boarders to shred across state lines in California and Nevada, as well as reach a peak of 10,067 feet — the highest elevation of any ski resort in the Lake Tahoe Basin. 

Landscape view from Heavenly Ski Resort overlooking Lake Tahoe during a snowy winter

Annie Archer


Upon our return to the resort, we were pleased to learn Edgewood is an après-ski destination in itself. Following a dip in the heated pool to relax our sore muscles, we headed over to Brooks’ Bar & Deck for a much-needed burger and beer. Serving up traditional pub fare and comfort food, this spot has a more casual, come-as-you-are vibe to complement the elegance of the two other restaurants on property — and it was exactly the vibe we were seeking after a full day on the slopes.

The Bistro is the lodge’s main restaurant, serving three meals a day, plus a special weekend brunch. Guests can also head to Edgewood Restaurant for a fine-dining experience — the menu highlights dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and specialty proteins, from pine cone-smoked elk loin to rabbit cassoulet.

After a blissful weekend in the winter wonderland, it was easy to see why Edgewood was voted one of the best hotels in the western U.S. in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards. Learn more about booking your stay in a villa suite here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bedroom with terrace in the Penthouse at Drift Hotel Santa Barbara
This Magical Southern California City Just Got a New Hotel — in an Old Scientology Building
View from a guest room terrace at the Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo in Panama City
Panama City's Newest Hotel Feels Like a Private Island Resort — Even in the Heart of the UNESCO-protected Old Town
MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket Tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers Warm in 10-degree Weather — and It’s Only $40 Right Now
The living and dining area in the The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York
This Swanky New NYC Hotel Just Unveiled a $20,000-a-night Suite — and You Need to See Inside
Breakfast on the presidential balcony and views of palm trees and the ocean at Anatara Plaza Nice Hotel
The South of France Has a New Luxury Hotel — With Panoramic Views of the Mediterranean Sea and Southern Alps
A bed looking out from a Asheville Glamping dome
This Glamping Hotel in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Has Stargazing Domes and an Epic Tree House
AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling $13 Ice Scraper Removes Snow From Cars ‘With the Greatest of Ease’
Skiers ride the lift across the Tignes Mountain in France
This Ski Resort Sees More Snow Than Any Other in Europe
Onsen during winter with snow outside at Lamp no Yado in Japan
This Gorgeous Japanese Inn Is an Off-the-grid Paradise — With No Electricity, Wi-Fi, or Phone Service
Aerial view of the Telluride Helitrax tents at dusk
This New Winter Ski Resort Above Telluride, Colorado, Has Unlimited Powder, Heated Tents, and Unparalleled Stargazing
View at sunset from the balcony of the suite. The beach and coastline are in view
This Iconic European Hotel Brand Now Has a Beachfront Hotel in Cancun, Mexico
Exterior view of Goldwynn Resort & Residences along the beach
This Brand-new Resort in the Bahamas Just Opened on a Secluded Beach — and Stays Are 20% Off If You Book Now
Exterior of guest room/cabin with spiral stairs to roof and views of Arizona mountains and desert at Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona
Sedona, Arizona, Got a Brand-new Hotel Today — With 40 Cube-shaped Rooms and Unreal Red Rock Views
Autocastle Battery Socks Rechargeable Electric Socks Tout
I Wear These Heated Socks on Every Ski Trip and Never Have to Worry About Cold Toes Anymore
Best Ski Gear, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Ski Gear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Exterior of the Royalty Villa at Sanctuary Cap Cana in Dominican Republic
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach