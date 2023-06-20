These Comfy, Flattering Pants Are My Go-to Pair for Travel and Everyday Wear — and They’re on Sale

If you love spending time outdoors engaging in different types of activities, you know how important the right clothing is to aid in mobility and comfort — not hamper them. A good pair of hiking pants can go a long way, and I have found the Eddie Bauer Women's Rainier Pants to be the perfect adventure companions as they elevate any outdoor experience with their high-performing construction.

Whether I am hiking along challenging trails, trekking through dense forests, or even just running errands around town, these pants are built to withstand the demands of any movement while providing unmatched comfort and functionality — and bonus perk: they are currently 25 percent off at Amazon.

As a middle-aged woman, I tend to look for pants that have a natural waist fit. These are slightly curved, which allows them to mold to those of us who have a curve through the hip and thighs. But, don’t just take it from me — one shopper also appreciated their fit, calling them “booty-approved” hiking pants for endowed figures. They continued, “If you’re looking for flexible, quick-dry pants to travel in the great outdoors, it’s natural to assume that you’ll sacrifice a proper fit. But, these pants were perfect, actually flattering and true to size with a little give for sporty movement.”

Additionally, I like clothing that is multipurpose, and the Eddie Bauer Women's Rainier Pants are just that. They have great two-way stretch, which means they give you the mobility you need for any kind of adventure, whether you are hiking up a mountain or walking around the city. You can even rock climb in them if you are feeling super adventurous. Adding to that, the water repel finish means you can take these out in light rain and know you will walk away dry. They also offer built-in UPF 50+ sun protection — perfect for when you are out and about.

Since I travel a lot with my family, I always appreciate pants that have multiple pockets to help me carry essentials that I know my kids will need. The secure zippered pocket in the Eddie Bauer Women's Rainier Pants along the thigh is great for storing an ID, credit cards, or even small snacks. And the deep front pockets provide additional storage for trail maps or car keys.

While these pants are great for everyday wear, where they really shine is in travel. I have worn them on long-haul flights as well as train rides, and find that the lightweight, active-style fabric helps them hold their shape and form for multiple uses without having to iron out the creases. Washing is also a breeze and the quick-dry fabric means it is ready to be reworn within a few hours — a huge plus when you are trying to pack light.

I’m not the only person who loves these pants, since more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left them a five-star rating for their comfort, versatility, and durability. One customer highlighted that these pants are so comfortable that they have used them consistently for over three years: “These pants are versatile, comfortable, well-fitting, and not too formal. I have them in five different colors.”

Chiming in, a third shopper called them the "best pants ever" in their review: “I’m an athletic trainer and avid backpacker/hiker. These pants work fantastic for both things. I love the thigh pocket where I put my phone. They are very flattering and fit very well.” They went on to say that it is great for athletic training, too. And I have to agree; I have worn these pants while going for a quick run on some of the cooler summer nights. It keeps the skin warm without becoming too hot.

So if you too are looking for a comfy pair of everyday pants to reach for in your wardrobe no matter the activity, check out the Eddie Bauer Women's Rainier Pants. And, at 25 percent off, right now is the perfect time to get them — perhaps in all 10 colors. But, if you are looking for pants with a slightly lower price tag, these options might fit the bill.

