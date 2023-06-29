These Comfy, Wrinkle-free Travel Pants Are 64% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Grab Them Before They're Gone

If you’re looking for a great pair of women’s travel pants to get you through the summer, look no further than the Eddie Bauer Departure Pants. Made with active stretch for optimal performance, quick drying fabric, and 50+ UPF sun protection, this fabulous pair of pants is on sale at up to 64 percent off, just in time for Amazon Prime Day. That means you can snag these versatile pants on Amazon for just $37 even before the blowout sale takes place from July 11 and 12 — and at this price, you may want to grab them in every color.

The Eddie Bauer Departure Pants are machine washable, made of 100 percent polyester, and come with zippered pockets galore. Shoppers have called it a “great summer pant,” referencing its flattering and comfortable fit, and wrinkle-free wear. One customer raved about their “super lightweight fabric that dries fast and packs small,” making these perfect for an active trip. Shoppers agree that these are the ideal summer pants due to their lightweight, wrinkle-free, moisture-wicking fabric, and we’re sure you’ll be glad you scooped them up before the sale ends.

Versatile enough to wear on a stroll along the French Riviera, commuting to the office, or even just running out to grab groceries at home, the Eddie Bauer Departure Pants look put-together enough for more formal activities, but are functional enough for all-day wear and more active pursuits. Shoppers love that they can be worn with a variety of footwear and can easily be mixed and matched with different outfits, with one customer stating that these are “comfortable pants that look great on the golf course or simply out running errands.”

These pants are easy to manage, as they’re machine washable and don’t wrinkle easily, plus they’re lightweight enough that they won’t overheat you. With a cropped style and inclusive range of sizes (you can grab them in sizes XS to 3X), it’s hard not to love the Eddie Bauer Departure Pants. In seven colors ranging from dusty violet to classic black, there’s something for every preference and occasion.

The polyester material features the brand’s unique FreeDry moisture-wicking technology which pulls moisture to the surface, keeping your skin drier. It also has built-in FreeShade 50+ UPF sun protection to keep your skin protected from the elements without you needing to put in any extra effort. With over 500 five-star ratings and rave reviews, these pants are an absolute steal at more than half off ahead of Prime Day.

You’ll want to jump on this deal, since certain sizes and colors of the Eddie Bauer Departure Pants are selling out fast. Grab a pair while they’re still in stock, and remember that Prime members score even bigger deals and fast shipping on Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re still searching for the perfect pair of travel pants, read on for more affordable women’s sale styles at Amazon for as little as $15 right now.

