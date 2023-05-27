Eddie Bauer Is Having a Massive Memorial Day Weekend Sale With Prices Starting at Just $7

If you’re looking to get a head start on Father’s Day shopping or just looking for some smart buys for summer and traveling, you have to check out Eddie Bauer’s massive Memorial Day Weekend sale, which just may be one of the best sales we’ve spotted this long weekend.

Not only is the entire site deeply discounted, but you can also score an extra 50 percent off clearance items using the code CAMPING50 at checkout. The best part is the sale has something for everyone: men, women, and kids. That means you can score must-have items like men’s lightweight button-up shirts and comfy denim, polarized sunglasses, your new favorite summer active dress, two-packs of kids’ t-shirts, and the ultimate travel jumpsuit at a steep discount to have you summer ready in no time.

And if Father’s Day gifts are on your radar, stock up now during this limited-time sale. But hurry, because we’re sure the good stuff is going to sell out quickly.

Best Deals for Women

Women's Departure Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Eddie Bauer

Perfect for summer travel or just adventures closer to home, this lightweight short-sleeve jumpsuit is made of comfortable polyester with spandex to move with you. The jumpsuit also has a removable tie belt and multiple pockets (finally!) on the front chest, hand, and a small back pocket. It comes in one stylish gray color and in sizes XS-XL.



To buy: eddiebauer.com, $35 with code CAMPING50 (originally $100)

Women’s Departure Jogger Pants

Eddie Bauer

We love a great comfy travel pant, and these pull-on pants has got all the details we’re always looking for — stretch, pockets (including a zip back pocket), and banded cuffs. It comes in Regular, Petite, and Tall sizes ensuring a perfect fit for most people — and it’s less than $30 right now.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $30 with code CAMPING50 (originally $60)

Women's Favorite Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Eddie Bauer

You’re probably going to want to pick up this classic crewneck T-shirt in multiple colors because it’s just that versatile — and under $9 right now. Fortunately, it comes in three different colors — orange, green, and red — as well as sizes from XS to XXL. Cotton keeps it comfortable and breathable while a silicone finish gives it a polished look for all-day wear.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $9 with code CAMPING50 (originally $25)

Women's Departure Half-Zip Dress

Eddie Bauer

Nothing says “ready for summer” like your lightweight dress and this sleeveless dress takes you from the beach to happy hour in a snap, even in the warmest climates. It has added ventilation and stretch to make it extra comfy, and it even has pockets.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $35 with code CAMPING50 (originally $70)

Women's Eddie Bauer Expedition Performance Flannel 2.0 Shirt

Eddie Bauer

Summer nights can still get chilly in places like mountain towns or while hiking at high elevation so make sure to have a nice layer for your tanks and t-shirts. Choose from Petite to Plus fit as well as multiple color patterns and sizes from XS to XXL in this friendly-fabric shirt that can go anywhere.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $36 with code CAMPING50 (originally $90)

Women's Tempo Light Long-Sleeve Seamed T-Shirt

Eddie Bauer

Hit the trails or just the town in this lightweight long-sleeve t-shirt that features just the right amount of stretch and comfort. It’s breathable and has a high-low hem to keep your shirt from riding up and exposing you to the elements as you navigate any terrain.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $18 with code CAMPING50 (originally $45)

Best Deals for Men

Men's Hemplify Button-Up Shirt

Eddie Bauer

This easy-wear shirt can go from the office to the outdoors for everyday fashion that’s also better for the environment. It’s made of a hemp and cotton blend material so it feels soft on the skin, has two front pockets, and features a universal “just-right” fit. This is one we’re definitely scooping up for the dad figures in our life.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $23 with code CAMPING50 (originally $75)

Men's Guide Headpin Shorts

Eddie Bauer

If you’ve got a person who loves fishing in your life, these shorts are the way to go — they’re quick-drying and feature UPF50 sun protection as well as an oil-repellent and signature StormRepel DWR treatment for moisture-shedding. Plus, the back pocket is the perfect size to hold a small fly box.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $35 with code CAMPING50 (originally $90)

Men's Baja Short-Sleeve Shirt

Eddie Bauer

You can’t go wrong choosing this best-selling shirt, thanks to its ultra-comfortable, breathable, and lightweight cotton blend that makes it breathable even in hot weather. Plus, it’s pre-shrunk so it will retain its fit. It comes in slate blue or water colors and in sizes S to XXL.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $20 with code CAMPING50 (originally $50)

Men's Flannel Sleep Pants

Eddie Bauer

These pajama bottoms look so comfortable you may just want to snag a pair for yourself too. Choose from Tall or Regular fit in a variety of sizes and patterns and bring on the comfort. These comfy pants also come fully equipped with dual pockets because you can just never be too prepared.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $20 with code CAMPING50 (originally $70)

Men's Flex Straight Fit Jeans

Eddie Bauer

Chances are, the man in your life could use a pair of new jeans and this pair has it all: a straight fit with two-way stretch flex fabric, thanks to the addition of 2 percent spandex, brushed interior fabric to make them super soft, and a year-round fabric so they can be worn in all temps.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $30 with code CAMPING50 (originally $85)

Preston Polarized Sunglasses

Eddie Bauer

Don’t forget to top off his outfit with the perfect pair of polarized sunglasses. This one-size-fits-all frame comes in six different colors, from classic black to bright blue to brown to match any personality and has full UVA and UVB protection.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $15 with code CAMPING50 (originally $50)

Best Deals for Kids

Girls' Graphic Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, 2 Pack

Eddie Bauer

Get two t-shirts for the price of one. These summer ready kids’ shirts are perfect for hot weather and any outdoor adventures you’ll be bringing little ones to. This two-pack comes in sizes XS to XL and features a lightweight cotton-poly blend fabric.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $15 with code CAMPING50 (originally $34)

Boys' Territory Stripe T-Shirt

Eddie Bauer

This classic t-shirt with a front pocket can be dressed up or down and comes in sizes XXS to XL. The fabric is a comfortable cotton-polyester fabric blend so it’s perfect for days spent playing outside or just lounging around in those carefree days of summer.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $7 with code CAMPING50 (originally $18)

Toddler Quest Fleece Plush Hooded Jacket

Eddie Bauer

Whether you’re buying for chilly nights spent around the campfire or picking up a smart purchase for next season, this fleece hooded jacket is the softest and cutest outer layer option around. It’s currently deeply discounted and comes in sizes 2T-4T. You can also pick up the jacket in smaller sizes in Blush or Black.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $15 with code CAMPING50 (originally $40)

