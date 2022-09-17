Whether you have a lengthy daily commute or always travel with your favorite tech items, a good laptop bag is a must-have. It can be difficult to find a bag that’s both spacious and stylish, but luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a winner in one faux leather tote that has more than 4,300 five-star ratings and even a coveted Amazon’s Choice badge.

The Ecosusi Laptop Tote is made from sleek synthetic leather that’s office-ready and durable. Inside, it has a zippered, padded laptop compartment that fits computers up to 15.6 inches in length. There are also two other slip pockets in the main compartment where you can store your phone, wallet, or a portable charger. It also has a strong magnetic button closure, so you can keep all your items securely stored inside. You’ll find adjustable shoulder straps as well, allowing you to find a comfortable, custom fit, plus bottom studs that help the bag stand up on its own when you set it down. The bag measures 11.8 inches tall by 16.5 inches wide by 5.1 inches deep, so it’s spacious enough for all your daily essentials but you can also store it easily underneath your airplane seat if you use it as a carry-on or personal item bag.

The bag is available in five colors: brown, black, dark beige and brown, gray, and lilac, so whether you’re looking for a classic bag or something slightly bolder, you’ll be able to find an option that fits in with your wardrobe (and the rest of your luggage).

Shoppers love the bag, with many complimenting its versatility and sleek look. “This purse does it all,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it comfortably holds their “incredibly large laptop,” as well their “notepads and lunch.” They went on to say, “It's a classic piece that is sturdy enough to withhold travel.” Similarly, a buyer called the bag “stylish and sturdy and fits everything I need for business travel.”

Commuters are also fans, and one shopper even called it “the perfect work bag.” They continued, “This bag has made commuting so much easier. There is a lot of space for my laptop, laptop charger, wireless mouse, and all of the folders [and] notebooks I have to carry back and forth.” Carrying it and keeping your belongings organized is also a breeze, according to a reviewer who noted, “It fits my laptop perfectly, and it has plenty of storage and internal pockets. I like that it has space on either side of the zippered laptop space. The laptop in the center keeps the bag balanced.”

