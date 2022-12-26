This Expandable Carry-on Backpack Can Fit 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes — and It’s 25% Off Right Now

Today is the last day you can get it for 25 percent off during the eBags after-Christmas Sale.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ebags Mother Lode Jr Travel Backpack
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

As someone who scouts deals for a living, this is actually my favorite time of year to shop as it's when popular retailers start rolling out their after-Christmas sales. So, if you didn’t end up getting the gift you wanted or were reluctant to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, now you can treat yourself and save big. 

One brand that’s joining in the savings fun is eBags, which is a favorite of Travel + Leisure editors and is currently treating shoppers to 25 percent off sitewide with an amazing end-of-year sale of its own. Among the markdowns, we were excited to spot the expandable Mother Lode Jr. Travel Backpack, and to see that it’s on sale for under $100. But, this deal won’t be around for much longer; shoppers have until Wednesday, December 28 to take advantage of the ebags After Christmas Sale. And, from the looks of it, certain colors are already starting to sell out. 

ebags Mother Lode Jr Travel Backpack

Ebags

To buy: ebags.com, $83 (originally $110) 

Wondering why this backpack looks familiar? Well, it went viral on TikTok this time last year for its versatile and functional design, which blew travelers away because it opened like a suitcase for easy packing. According to TikToker @meganhomme, who started the social media frenzy with their post, the carry-on backpack fit enough clothes for an 11-day trip to South America — and still had room to spare (Psst, you’ll want to keep it in mind if you’re trying to skip checked bag fees this holiday travel season). 

Since then, the Mother Lode Jr. Travel Backpack has become a trusted bag for more than 2,800 eBags shoppers, who each left it a glowing five-star rating. Apart from its spacious interior, the travel bag, which measures 19.5 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, is a must-have for its functional features like its padded 18-inch laptop sleeve, compression straps, and fold-down shelf for extra organization. You can also opt to stow away the backpack straps so you can hold it briefcase-style for convenience. 

There are plenty of useful compartments and pockets located inside and outside of the backpack; there’s a zip-around mesh panel in the front and several interior pockets. And on the outside, you’ll find two stash pockets so you’ll have easy access to must-haves like your smartphone, keys, boarding passes, travel documents, chargers, and more. There’s even a convenient side pocket to hold a water bottle or umbrella. 

In their review, one self-admitted overpacker raved, “And I'm absolutely amazed how much things fit. I keep finding pockets and more space and keep telling my friends about it.” After taking it on a weekend trip, they said they were able to pack, “my Dr. Martens [shoes] and my raincoat, as well as three outfit changes, a laptop, a sleeping fan, and makeup with room to spare.” 

For a shopper that embarked on a cross-country trip, they were happy to report that the Mother Lode Jr. Travel Backpack “fit my overnight stuff so I didn't have to lug my big bag in for my short hotel stays and kept things organized while on the road.” A third customer dubbed it the “perfect travel bag” and added, “It has enough pockets for everything you could possibly need. I was able to pack enough clothes for a 10-day vacation in this bag.” 

Chiming in, another eBags fan commented that the “high quality attractive backpack” is “adequate for all the items I take for a two-week international trip” They also noted that it was lighter than their go-to spinner luggage. Following their review, a shopper said that the “pretty unbelievable” backpack always fits under their seat on airplanes, even when filled to the brim: “It's comfortable to carry, even fully loaded… No more baggage check, no more fighting for overhead space, everything I need during the trip is always with me.”

And, this is just for the junior sized backpack — there’s a bigger Mother Lode Travel Backpack for shoppers looking for even more space. The expandable travel bag measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches and is equipped with the same thoughtful organizational features as its smaller counterpart. Plus, it’s also on sale for 25 percent off during the ebags After Christmas Sale. 

ebags Mother Lode Jr Travel Backpack

Ebags

To buy: ebags.com, $90 (originally $120) 

Whether it’s the junior or 22-inch bag that’s calling your name, it’s clear that you need the Mother Lode Travel Backpack in your life. Get the reviewer-loved travel bags at eBags today while they’re 25 percent off — and hurry, time’s running out! 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon After-Christmas Sale Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Amazon After-Christmas Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up
CTS Convertible Backpack
One Travel Editor Calls This Carry-on Backpack the Best They’ve ‘Ever Owned’ — and It Has a Detachable Day Bag
BAGSMART Women Tote Bag Large Tout
This Spacious Travel Tote Transitions From a Carry-on to an Everyday Bag With Ease
Nordstrom Holiday Gifts
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers
The ReNew Transit Weekender tout
This Popular Weekender Bag From a Meghan Markle-loved Brand Is 25% Off Right Now
Luggage Deals Roundup
The 91 Best Luggage Deals That Have Leaked Early for Cyber Monday
Best Prime Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals Tout
The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members
Samsonite Eco Advance Spinner
The 9 Best Samsonite Luggage Pieces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Vancropak Carry on Backpack
Travelers Call This $37 Expandable Backpack the ‘Most Amazing’ Carry-on — and It Even Comes With Packing Cubes
Early Luggage Deals Roundup
The 45 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Black Friday
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Deal One-Off tout
Samsonite’s ‘Perfect Underseat Luggage’ That Fits a Week’s Worth of Clothes Is 30% Off
Luggage Deals Roundup Cyber Monday tout
You have 24 Hours to Shop the 64 Best Luggage Deals for Cyber Monday
CM Last-Minute Amazon Deals Roundup tout
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s 30 Best Cyber Monday Deals Before They’re Gone
Early Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Roundup
125 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off
Backpacks for Women Fashion PU Leather Bag Multipurpose Design Convertible Satchel Bag
Travelers Are Obsessed With This $23 Amazon Convertible Backpack With ‘Lots of Pockets’
Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag Tout
This Spacious Travel Crossbody Purse Is Stocked With ‘Lots of Secure Pockets’ — and It’s Just $28