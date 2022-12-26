This Expandable Carry-on Backpack Can Fit 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes — and It’s 25% Off Right Now

As someone who scouts deals for a living, this is actually my favorite time of year to shop as it's when popular retailers start rolling out their after-Christmas sales. So, if you didn’t end up getting the gift you wanted or were reluctant to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, now you can treat yourself and save big.

One brand that’s joining in the savings fun is eBags, which is a favorite of Travel + Leisure editors and is currently treating shoppers to 25 percent off sitewide with an amazing end-of-year sale of its own. Among the markdowns, we were excited to spot the expandable Mother Lode Jr. Travel Backpack, and to see that it’s on sale for under $100. But, this deal won’t be around for much longer; shoppers have until Wednesday, December 28 to take advantage of the ebags After Christmas Sale. And, from the looks of it, certain colors are already starting to sell out.

To buy: ebags.com, $83 (originally $110)

Wondering why this backpack looks familiar? Well, it went viral on TikTok this time last year for its versatile and functional design, which blew travelers away because it opened like a suitcase for easy packing. According to TikToker @meganhomme, who started the social media frenzy with their post, the carry-on backpack fit enough clothes for an 11-day trip to South America — and still had room to spare (Psst, you’ll want to keep it in mind if you’re trying to skip checked bag fees this holiday travel season).

Since then, the Mother Lode Jr. Travel Backpack has become a trusted bag for more than 2,800 eBags shoppers, who each left it a glowing five-star rating. Apart from its spacious interior, the travel bag, which measures 19.5 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, is a must-have for its functional features like its padded 18-inch laptop sleeve, compression straps, and fold-down shelf for extra organization. You can also opt to stow away the backpack straps so you can hold it briefcase-style for convenience.

There are plenty of useful compartments and pockets located inside and outside of the backpack; there’s a zip-around mesh panel in the front and several interior pockets. And on the outside, you’ll find two stash pockets so you’ll have easy access to must-haves like your smartphone, keys, boarding passes, travel documents, chargers, and more. There’s even a convenient side pocket to hold a water bottle or umbrella.

In their review, one self-admitted overpacker raved, “And I'm absolutely amazed how much things fit. I keep finding pockets and more space and keep telling my friends about it.” After taking it on a weekend trip, they said they were able to pack, “my Dr. Martens [shoes] and my raincoat, as well as three outfit changes, a laptop, a sleeping fan, and makeup with room to spare.”

For a shopper that embarked on a cross-country trip, they were happy to report that the Mother Lode Jr. Travel Backpack “fit my overnight stuff so I didn't have to lug my big bag in for my short hotel stays and kept things organized while on the road.” A third customer dubbed it the “perfect travel bag” and added, “It has enough pockets for everything you could possibly need. I was able to pack enough clothes for a 10-day vacation in this bag.”

Chiming in, another eBags fan commented that the “high quality attractive backpack” is “adequate for all the items I take for a two-week international trip” They also noted that it was lighter than their go-to spinner luggage. Following their review, a shopper said that the “pretty unbelievable” backpack always fits under their seat on airplanes, even when filled to the brim: “It's comfortable to carry, even fully loaded… No more baggage check, no more fighting for overhead space, everything I need during the trip is always with me.”

And, this is just for the junior sized backpack — there’s a bigger Mother Lode Travel Backpack for shoppers looking for even more space. The expandable travel bag measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches and is equipped with the same thoughtful organizational features as its smaller counterpart. Plus, it’s also on sale for 25 percent off during the ebags After Christmas Sale.

To buy: ebags.com, $90 (originally $120)

Whether it’s the junior or 22-inch bag that’s calling your name, it’s clear that you need the Mother Lode Travel Backpack in your life. Get the reviewer-loved travel bags at eBags today while they’re 25 percent off — and hurry, time’s running out!

