One Travel Editor Calls This Carry-on Backpack the Best They’ve ‘Ever Owned’ — and It Has a Detachable Day Bag

It’s currently 25 percent off, but you’ll want to hurry since this early Black Friday deal won’t last.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Updated on November 21, 2022 09:05PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

You don’t want anything holding you back when you’re traveling, particularly when it comes to your gear. This is why we recommend hitting the road with functional, high-performing travel bags and luggage to ensure that all of your essentials will be safe, secure, and organized for easy access. But of course, jet setters know that the best travel gear often comes with a hefty price tag, which is why savvy shoppers wait for Black Friday to refresh their collection

As a matter of fact, eBags is kicking off Cyber Week with an Early Black Friday sale of its own, and the savings are quite impressive. Among the discounted luggage, travel bags, and accessories, we spotted the editor-loved CTS Convertible Backpack. And, with the code THANKFUL, you can get it for 25 percent off ahead of your next trip or as a holiday gift for a loved one. 

CTS Convertible Backpack

ebags

To buy: ebags.com, $128 with code THANKFUL (originally $170) 

Available in two versatile colors (black and hunter green), the multipurpose travel backpack is a T+L editor favorite (in fact, one of our editors called it the best they've "ever owned" in their review) because it’s actually three bags in one. Depending on your travel style and trip duration, it can be used as a carry-on backpack thanks to its spacious 17.8-inch by 13.3-inch by 12.3-inch frame and D-shaped zipper opening so you can pack it like a suitcase, or, you can wear it in place of a purse, briefcase, or belt bag to carry your travel essentials while you’re out exploring. The CTS Convertible Backpack also comes with a small daypack, which can be attached to the main compartment for extra storage or on its own when you want to travel light. 

For durability, it’s made with 400 and 600D RPET Ripstop fabric and features a water-resistant coating to keep its exterior and contents safe from the elements. It’s also equipped with thoughtful details like a padded laptop sleeve, breathable mesh airflow back panel (that’s also lined with EVA foam for extra support), cushioned shoulder straps, weight-distributing side compression straps, and an RFID-blocking lined zipper pocket. And, for extra peace of mind, there’s a dedicated Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag pocket so you can track its location. 

Plus, there are tons of convenient pockets throughout the CTS Convertible Backpack, many of which help you maximize space and fit more — starting with its dual expandable side pockets and exterior stash pockets. It’s not hard to see why it’s been dubbed a “great travel companion” by eBags shoppers in their reviews. 

Reviewers say it’s “the perfect size for travel,” with one adding that “the detachable day pack is genius.” Another customer wrote, “I took the bag with me on a trip and it was great because the detachable part made it very convenient for me to go out and explore without taking a big backpack with me.” One buyer shared, “I traveled Europe with ease using the large and small backpacks.” 

A shopper added that it’s “very practical” with “lots of pockets, lots of options and very solid. Further vouching for it, another fan said, “[It’s] very versatile and the construction is very sturdy.”

Outside of travel, one reviewer highlighted that it makes a great diaper bag: “I absolutely love this product. It is so easy to carry around and it has a lot of space.” And, we’re confident you can use it as a commuter backpack, gym bag, hiking backpack, or whatever you need it to be. 

Seriously, the CTS Convertible Backpack is a travel game-changer. Get the editor-loved travel backpack for 25 percent off during the eBags Early Black Friday Sale, and don’t forget to use the code THANKFUL at checkout to rack up these discounts. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $128. 

