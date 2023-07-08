Shoppers Say This French Skincare Secret Minimizes Fine Lines and Wrinkles in 1 Week — and It's on Sale

Jet-setters lead busy lives, and it helps to follow a skin care routine that does that heavy lifting while you're on the go. For many shoppers, the Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL Serum is a staple for its powerful wrinkle-reducing formula. And, it just went on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.



Right now, you can get the French pharmacy-favorite retinol serum for 20 percent off, which is a rarity as avid skin care enthusiasts know. There's no telling how much longer this deal will stick around, or if it will last until Prime Day (which takes place on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12), so make sure you grab it at this amazingly discounted price while you can.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $74)

With Avène's retinaldehyde complex at its base, the Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL Serum works to smooth deep fine lines and wrinkles, and also helps brighten, tighten, and rejuvenate the skin to reveal a younger-looking glow. It's also formulated with hydrating peptides, which play an essential role in boosting collagen production and plumping the skin, and skin-healthy antioxidants, which reverse and prevent damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors such as pollution, sun exposure, and more.

And of course, it wouldn't be an Avène formula without the brand's signature thermal spring water. It's renowned for its calming, soothing, and softening benefits, which translate to stronger and healthier-looking skin over time. With an all-star lineup like this, it's not hard to see why the Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL Serum has an impressive 4.6-star rating from Amazon shoppers, or why it's racked up so many glowing reviews.

One customer wrote, "I have only used this for a week and noticed a tightening and brightening in my skin. I have used a lot of products, and this is the only one that I notice a difference with." Similarly, a second shopper shared, "I’m 33, but started developing fine lines and light wrinkles around the eye area and smile lines. I’ve only been using this product a week and there is a noticeable difference around the eye area."



Chiming in, a third reviewer called it "the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon," and another customer added, "I stopped using this for a while and switched to a cheaper brand of retinol and my skin was getting more fine lines. I switched back to this and they have been diminishing again." And, a final shopper said, "I noticed that even after the first use my skin was smoother and softer. After several weeks, pores and lines became less noticeable and the overall texture was better than it's been in years."

Take it from these reviewers, your skin needs the Eau Thermale Avène RetrinAL Serum. Get the popular French retinol serum at Amazon for 20 percent off

