This $16 Accessory Saves Travelers From Paying Overweight Luggage Fees at Airports

Very few things feel as distressing as realizing that your suitcase is over the 50-pound weight limit — while you’re at the check-in counter… with a big line of disgruntled travelers behind you. One way to skip this encounter (and the extra fees that come with it) is to recruit the help of the EatSmart SmartGrip Luggage Scale.

Currently on sale for 20 percent off, the top-rated travel accessory is winning travelers over with its innovative and user-friendly design, which features a sturdy, ergonomic handle to ensure that you have a “smart grip” around the device.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $20)



Revolutionary handle aside, the EatSmart SmartGrip Luggage Scale is also a favorite among travelers for its streamlined LCD display screen, which clearly and accurately displays the weight of your suitcase. And, there are no difficult hoops to jump through in order to get the final number; all you have to do is fasten the strap around your luggage handle (you don’t have to worry about it slipping off because of the secure buckle closure), turn on the luggage scale, and use the SmartGrip handle to lift your bag to determine its weight.

Another key feature worth highlighting is that the EatSmart SmartGrip Luggage Scale is incredibly compact. Its lightweight 6-inch by 1.5-inch by 2.5-inch frame makes it portable and easy to store, which means you can pack it into your carry-on suitcase or personal bag so you can have it handy during your trip — and you’ll be thankful you did if you made sure to hit the shops for souvenirs before your return flight.

Right now, the luggage scale has more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, praising its straightforward and durable design. One reviewer said, "I've bought several different luggage scales over the years…and this one is the sturdiest one. It's easy to use and very accurate. And, out of all the things I've given as travel gifts, this luggage scale ties for the most popular gift (tied with packing cubes)." They also added, "It makes life so much easier."

Chiming in, another customer shared that "made my wife pack more efficiently than she's ever packed" and called the luggage scale a "great purchase" because "you'll save on never having to pay an overweight fee, and you'll probably travel with fewer bags because of it." Comparing it to other luggage scales, a third traveler explained, "I found the strap and buckle method to be much easier to use, as well as more secure than the simple hook scales."

And, a shopper that was packing for a three-week trip to Europe raved, "I liked that the handle allowed for two-handed usage as 50-plus pounds is hard to hold in just one hand long enough for the digital scale to register. It is compact and easy to carry in your luggage or carry-on." It's also worth noting that one reviewer has had the EatSmart SmartGrip Luggage Scale since 2012 and called it the "best scale ever" for its accuracy and longevity.

Skip the hassle and overweight baggage fees and add the EatSmart SmartGrip Luggage Scale to your cart. Make sure you grab one while it's 20 percent off at Amazon for extra travel savings.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

